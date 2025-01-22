TFT Set 4.5 Revival - Everything you need to know
2025 for Teamfight Tactics is off with a bang and while TFT: Into the Arcane heads into its second half, Riot Games has cooked up something else that will be hitting live servers in Patch TFT13.4, its time for another throwback as TFT 4.5 Revival is here.
Players will be able to experience TFT Fates: Festival of Beasts once again after a four-year absence with the same cast of champions and traits but also a bunch of new additions to give players, both new and old, a unique way to experience the magic of one of the most iconic sets of all time.
TFT Set 4.5 Revival Release Date
Players will be able to jump into TFT 4.5 Revival when it hits live servers on Thursday, January 23rd. Here is a breakdown of all the new things coming to the game mode.
Prismatic Traits
One of the biggest changes coming in TFT 4.5 Revival is the addition of chase traits. Chase traits have always been a part of TFT as they are hard-to-reach intervals for vertical traits that require insane luck to achieve but usually have a decent payoff. In TFT 4.5 Revival, the payoff for the new added intervals for Mages, Fortune, Warlord and Cultist are essentially game-ending but are also very hard to get.
The reason why these prismatic traits will be hard to get is due to how many additional emblems a player will need to reach a specific Prismatic chase trait. Think of these chase traits as easter eggs that will happen very rarely. But also expect players to be doing all they can to try to chase these prismatic traits.
Chosen champions are back
Of course, it wouldn't be a Set 4 revival without the main set mechanic, Chosens, being back. Chosen has been brought back before in newer sets, but Set 4 was the introduction. Chosen Champions give players an automatic two-star version of the Chosen they buy that also grants an additional +1 in its highlighted traits. With that said, Riot has updated the mechanic with some additional clarification on how Chosens work.
Chosens will appear in ever fourth shop, regardless if you own one or not. You will not be able to buy the Chosen in your shop if you already have a Chosen. To buy the Chosen in the shop, you will need to sell your Chosen you already have.
If you see a Chosen that you have seen before, they will have the opposite trait highlighted, if you do pass on a Chosen champion, they will not appear for a few rounds. And the last but most important part about Chosens is that every player will have a personal pool of champions but will still also need to have at least three of that champion in your personal pool for a champion to appear as a Chosen
Your personal pool of champions are functionally the same as the actual pool of champions minus a couple of total champions meaning that but the reason why the decision was made to create personal pools was to allow players to force compositions without the fear of being contested. There is no word if this will transfer live sets in the future. Here is the exact breakdown of how many of each champion are in a player's personal pool
- 1 cost: 25
- 2 cost: 25
- 3 cost: 25
- 4 cost: 10
- 5 cost: 9
Augments
Back when Set 4.5 was on live servers, things like Augments, which are a core game mechanic nowadays, were not yet seen. This will be the first time players will be able to enjoy 4.5 with the augment mechanic. Riot has teased a couple of brand-new exclusive augments that will be available in 4.5 Revival.
Cult’s Offerings: For every Gold above 40 that you have during planning, Galio permanently gains 5 health, up to 600
Divine Zeal: When Ascended, Divine units also gain 10% Attack Speed. Gain a Nasus.
Mother Dragon Breath: After 8 seconds of combat, a Dragon strikes the board, dealing 30% of max Health in magic damage to enemies and granting all allies 12% Attack Speed for the rest of combat. Gain a Tristana and a Braum.
Money Sprout: When Fortune is active, gain a Money Sprout that helps you in combat or drops gold depending on if it is in the front or back row. Gain a Tahm Kench and Annie.
The Tyrannical Warlord: At the start of combat, the Warlord who dealt the most damage last combat becomes the Tyrant. The Tyrant gains 25% Damage Amp. Gain a Jarvan IV and a Nidalee.
Executioner's Cut: Executioner executes enemies below 10% health.
Ranked play and other systems
While there isn't exactly a ranked mode for TFT Set 4.5 Revival, there now will be a leaderboard that will track your total Strategy Points accumulated. Players will recognize the Strategy Points from the last Revival game mode which allowed players to access a “Skill Tree” with different skills that could be equipped to accumulate points which gave players something to chase besides just winning lobbies.
And finally, Lucky Lanterns, a fan-favorite addition that comes around from time to time in limited game modes is making its return in TFT 4.5 Revival. This time, it will be in the form of a start of game Encounter which players of the current live set, TFT: Into the Arcane are familiar with.