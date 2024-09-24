TFT Set 5.5 Revival — What You Need to Know
After the success of Teamfight Tactic’s first Set Revival, Riot is back again in Patch 14.19 with the second TFT Set Revival, this time going back to 2021 for TFT Set 5.5.
After a disastrous beginning to TFT: Reckoning, the mid-set update brought players back with brand new set mechanics that still exist in some forms today. TFT Set 5.5 was looked back fondly and is returning with a familiar but new experience.
TFT Set 5.5 Revival hits live servers on Wednesday, September 25.
This article is part of a partnership with MetaTFT. All rankings and strategies are created using data from MetaTFT
Set Mechanics: A Mix of Old and New
It wouldn't be Set 5.5 without players getting to play with all the champions and traits from the classic set and of course, it wouldn't be the same without Radiant items and the classic “Stimmy”. Both make a return in TFT Set 5.5 and function just like how you remember. At the end of Stage 3, players will be met with an armory that gives them a choice of a Radiant item to use for their team. Also, when players dip below 40 health, they will receive a “Radiant Blessing” in the form of a golden orb filled with loot that should give players a chance to get back into the game.
As for new additions to TFT Set 5.5 Revival, the set originally didn't exist when Portals and Augments were a thing but for the first time ever, players will be able to enjoy this set with those cool system mechanics. Riot even added some brand new hero augments to make the playing experience a little more special. For example, one Hero augment turns the front-line tank, Thresh into a backline diving carry.
But there are also some things left out. The TFT Set 12 system mechanic, Charms, are absent from the TFT Set 5.5 Revival game mode but players will be able to use all the brand new items that have come out since the set’s original release, including the newly released Golden Frying Pan.
Special progression mode
When the first TFT Set revival came out, there was no ranked mode to go along with it which caused players to run out of replay value. But with TFT Set 5.5 Revival, there isn't exactly a ranked mode but there is a special progression system to get players to keep playing games.
The Progression track acts kind of like a battle pass where players will gain “SP” as they play games and the more games they play, the higher “rank” they get. Players start in Apprentice and will try to progress up to Visionary with special rewards being unlocked once players hit specific ranks.
To make the process better for players to enjoy, hitting a new rank allows players to select a “Skill”. These skills grant players more SP for fulfilling the skill’s requirements. For example, a skill that is unlocked at the Apprentice level is “Tempo Master” which grants bonus SP for every player combat won. As players rank up, the more skills they will be able to equip. There are many different skills to equip and unlock.