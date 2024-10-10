TFT Set 5.5 Revival Patch Notes 14.20 - Vayne and Draven are Not Forgotten
While Teamfight Tactics is in full swing with its twelfth expansion, TFT: Magic n’Mayhem, the bi-weekly updates are not just impacting TFT Set 12, but also TFT Set 5.5 revival.
TFT Patch 14.20 brings some balance changes to the limited-time game mode and will impact the metagame. Before heading into the Convergence, take a look at all the changes in the TFT Set 5.5 Revival Patch Notes for Patch 14.20
System Changes
This update has no balance patch, but it's still good news for players. The Tactician Badges earned from reaching Oracle and Visionary ranks in TFT Set 5.5 Revival will now remain until the end of TFT Set 12 season instead of expiring at the end of the TFT Set 5.5 Revival season.
Traits
The patch notes for the Traits section are very minor with the only trait being Skirmisher. Out of all the chase traits, The Skimisher one is the only real outlier in the data and is underperforming by a bit. However, the other intervals are performing fine but there hasn't been a real reason to hit that Eight Skirmisher interval. As a result, it's getting buffed.
- Skirmisher AD per second: 4/8/12/20% ⇒ 4/8/12/30%
Champions
The list of champions may seem quite small but the changes are pretty big. Starting with Vayne, players may remember Vayne being one of the most toxic one-cost champions in the history of TFT back in Set 5, so she came into Set 5.5 Revival preemptively nerfed, but it was a little too much as she has been borderline unclickable so she is getting an ability damage buff at all ranks.
Draven is another champion who was a menace in the previous version of TFT Set 5.5 and also came into the revival with ankle weights on. Riot is unrestricted Draven by giving him a few buffs across the board.
Vayne
- Vayne Ability damage: 80/120/180% AP ⇒ 90/135/205% AP
Nocturne
- Nocturne single target AS bonus: 35% ⇒ 60%
Draven
- Draven AS: 0.8 ⇒ 0.85
- Draven Health: 850 ⇒ 900
- Draven Armor/MR: 30 ⇒ 40
Rell
- Rell Ability Ally shield: 300/450/3000% AP ⇒ 300/375/3000% AP
Viego
- Viego Ability magic damage: 0/150/2000% AP ⇒ 0/150/1500% AP
- Viego Ability Targets: 1/1/10 ⇒ 1/1/3
- Viego three-star will now hit 3 targets (down from 10) but do damage to all 3, so he can convert 3 units at a time instead of just 1.
Augments
There is only one augment change in TFT Set 5.5 Revival Patch 14.20 but it's a very important one. Back when Riot made their huge update in TFT Patch 14.18 that introduced the Golden Frying Pan and with it, two new versions of Tacticians Crown, they also introduced an Easter Egg if a player managed to build all three versions of it. The Easter Egg essentially gives the player infinite gold and a practically guaranteed first place.
This should be near impossible to accomplish as a player would need at least three golden spatulas and three golden frying pans, however, in TFT Set 5.5 Revival, with the Divine Blessing mechanic, it is a little too consistent to hit with the Pandora’s Items augment. So it's being disabled for the duration of the event.
- Pandora’s Items has been disabled in the Dawn of Heroes Revival