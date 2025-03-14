Teamfight Tactics Into the Arcane Tacticians Crown - How to Watch the TFT Set 13 World Championship
The climax of the Teamfight Tactics Set 13, Into the Arcane competitive season, is finally here as this weekend will crown the next TFT world champion. The Into the Arcane Tactcians Crown celebrates the world's best TFT players in one giant tournament with over $450,000 on the line.
40 of the best players from around the world will fight to become the 1th TFT world champion and with it, bragging rights for their region, a cool $150,000 first place prize and of course, the Into the Arcane Tacticians Crown.
Here is an explainer of everything you need to know about the TFT Set 13 world championship, including format, the players and where to watch as the event kicks off Friday, March 14 and extends into Sunday, March 16.
Into the Arcane Tacticians Crown Format
The three-day tournament starts with Day 1 where the 40 qualified players will be split into five lobbies of eight players. Players will then play six games with lobbies being reshuffled every two games. Players will earn points from placements in each game. After six games, the top 32 point earners will advance to Day 2.
Day 2 will have the remaining 32 players split into four lobbies of eight, and they will keep the points they accumulated in Day 1. The difference in Day 2 is that eight more players will be eliminated after the first two games. At which point lobbies will shuffle. The remaining 24 players will play an additional two games, and another eight players will be eliminated. The remaining 16 players will shuffle into two lobbies and play three more games. After the 7th total game on Day 2, the top 8 players will advance to the Grand Finals on Day 3.
The Grand Finals format will have the eight remaining players have their points reset and will play in what is known as the “Checkmate 20” format. In this format, there is no set amount of games. Instead, players will race to a 20-point threshold at which they will put themselves in “check”. After a player reaches check status, if they win a game, the tournament ends and that player will be crowned the Into the Arcane World Champion.
TFT Into the Arcane Tacticians Crown Players to Watch
The field for the Into the Arcane Tacticians Crown is stacked with former world champions including the TFT goat and a ton of former world qualifiers.
The reigning world champion and only two-time winner, “Title” from Japan, is looking for the repeat and to further cement themselves as the greatest TFT player of all time.
But the pride and joy from EU and NA are present trying to put themselves in the conversation for TFT goat.
Joseph "Dishsoap" Goldsmith, the Set 11 world champion, is back at worlds for the fourth straight set and is looking to cement himself as the greatest NA player of all time
Emre "Double61" Demirtas, the very first world champion from back in Set 3, TFT: Galaxies is back at worlds for a record-setting sixth time. Widely considered the greatest EU player of all time, Double61 will attempt to take home is second world championship after falling short just two sets ago at the Inkborn Fables Tacticans Crown coming in second to Dishsoap.
Li "LiLuo" Guangcan, The TFT Gizmos and Gadgets World Champion, is having a very strong competitive season coming in second place at the TFT Macao Open earlier in the season. As one of China’s best players of all time, LiLuo is looking to bring a World Championship back to the region for the first time in 4 seasons.
Other notable names to look out for are Spencer "Spencer" Zhou who is making their third world championship appearance, Brazil’s Lucas "eusouolucas" Damaso who is making their fourth international appearance, Russia’s outspoken content creator Egor "Deisik" Popov among others.
Where to watch Into the Arcane Tacticians Crown
The event will livestreamed in its entirety on both Youtube and Twitch on the official Teamfight Tactics channel. The live stream will include an official analyst desk and shoutcast featuring some of the scene’s most well-known personalities.
On top of that, viewers can expect a sneak peek of what is to come in the future for TFT as the official reveal for TFT Set 14 which will include champion, trait and mechanic reveals which will happen at the end of the tournament on Sunday, March 16.
Players watching will also be able to score exclusive drop rewards by watching live each day. On top of that, Riot Games has also released a Pick’em game so viewers can try to earn additional rewards by voting on who they think will become the Into the Arcane world champion.
As for start times, each day games are scheduled to start at 5am PST