Teamfight Tactics Patch TFT13.8 Notes - The Into the Arcane For Fun Patch
It’s been a wild last three months of Teamfight Tactics as Into the Arcane created a ton of memorable moments for players. And while Patch TFT13.8 is the last one of TFT Set 13, the most memorable moments may have saved the best for last. The classic “For Fun” patch of the set is finally here with some wild changes players will definitely want to take note of before the patch hits live servers on Wednesday, March 19.
Here are all the changes in the Patch Notes for Patch TFT13.8
System Changes
The biggest change coming to Patch TFT13.8 is that the Anomaly mechanic will now appear twice in each game. While the Anomaly mechanic occurs naturally on Stage 4-5, it will now reappear in Stage 5-5. Giving more firepower to compositions is sure to create a fun metagame for TFT Set 13’s final sendoff.
- On 5-5, a second Anomaly round appears in Standard and Double Up
- Champions can only have one anomaly
- Infectious Anomaly has been disabled
- Six-Cost +1% odds starting 6-1 (9-1 in Hyper Roll)
- No Encounter removed
- Wind-up Monkey 8% ⇒ 12%. Powder has perfected her monkeys! The monkey now always grants all 3 of the positive outcomes, and never deals player damage.
- Scuttle Puddle 7.5% ⇒ 10%
- Triple Prismatic 5% ⇒ 6%
- Wandering Trainer 4% ⇒ 5%
- Loot Subscription 7% ⇒ 7.5%
Traits
The biggest change in Patch TFT13.8 when it comes to Traits is that they added an additional breakpoint in the Form Swapper trait. Instead of being a 2/4/6 trait, it is now 2/3/4/6. Riot’s official reasoning was that “sometimes 2 Form Swapper is too little, and 4 is just too much.”. Other than that, there is only buffs for the other traits below.
- Automata Base Damage: 150/400/1200 ⇒ 150/450/1337
- Black Rose Sion AD Per Star Level: 12% ⇒ 15%
- Conqueror Base AD/AP: 22/25/45% ⇒ 22/33/45%
- Emissary Nami Bonus Mana: 2 ⇒ 3
- Experiment HP: 100/300/300 ⇒ 100/450/450
- Firelight Healing Percent: 20/33/40% ⇒ 25/40/45%
- Form Swapper (3) added: 22% DR or 33% Damage Amp
- Pit Fighter (8) True Damage: 45% ⇒ 35%
- Academy: added a new item list: Thief's Gloves, Thief's Gloves, Thief's Gloves
Units
Just like the Trait changes, there are only buffs in Patch TFT13.8. While there aren't a ton of changes, there is one very noticeable change, and that Sett has become a Pit Fighter for the last patch of TFT Set 13 as thematically, it made sense to make the literal pit fighter a pit fighter. Powder is getting a significant buff in the mana and monkey size departments. Well, there is actually one nerf, it's to Smeech, but it's purely for meme effect.
- Irelia Damage Reflect Percent: 30% ⇒ 75%
- Powder Mana: 40/120 ⇒ 0/90
- Power's Monkeys are larger in size!
- Sett Is now also a Pit Fighter
- Sett Ability Damage: 180/270/420 ⇒ 220/330/500
- Kog'Maw AS: 0.7 ⇒ 0.75
- Smeech HP: 800 ⇒ 777
- Ambessa Mana: 40/90 ⇒ 30/70
- Ambessa AD: 68 ⇒ 70
- Twitch AD: 70 ⇒ 71
- Jinx Mana: 0/60 ⇒ 0/50
- Sevika HP: 1200 ⇒ 1277
Anomolies
Outside of the actual change to the mechanic now coming twice a game instead of once, there are a list of underutilized Anaomolies that are being buffed in order to give them a proper send off before the mechanic disappears.
- Arcana Overwhelming MR to AP converted: 30% ⇒ 50%
- Avalanche of Armor Bonus Armor: 70 ⇒ 99
- Berserker Rage HP Threshold: 70% ⇒ 85%
- Defense Expert Percent Gained: 90% ⇒ 110%
- Eagle Eye AD Per Sec: 6% ⇒ 9%
- Heavy Hitter Cooldown: 2.5 sec ⇒ 1.5 sec
- Hunger for Power HP & AD Gained: 66% ⇒ 75%
- Into the Unknown AD & AP Gained: 50% ⇒ 60%
- Laser Eyes AP Damage: 133% ⇒ 175%
- Share Your Energy Share Percent: 15% ⇒ 12%
- Slime Time AP Ratio: 160% ⇒ 200%
- Touch of Frost Stun Duration: 1.5 ⇒ 2.5 sec
- Infectious Anomaly Disabled
Esports Impact
While the TFT Set 13 World Championship concluded over the weekend and while this patch is supposed to a be a fun celebration for the game before TFT Set 14 comes out in the next patch, ranked mode is still enabled and for players chasing their ranked goals and those looking to hit the very top of the ladder, these last couple of weeks are critical.
It is not uncommon to see previous set rank be a factor in qualification for tournaments and events early on in the next set.