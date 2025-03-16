TFT Set 14 Cyber City Officially Revealed - New mechanics, Traits and Release Date

Build your crew.🕶️ Expand your turf.🏙️ Hack the system.💾



Cyber City is up for grabs—learn all about its rivaling factions, a new mechanic that rewires the game, and fresh cosmetics that’ll keep you looking sharp in the neon glow.



You in? Hit the mean streets on April 2. pic.twitter.com/RM3y2psWIM