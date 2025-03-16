TFT Set 14 Cyber City Officially Revealed - New mechanics, Traits and Release Date
Teamfight Tactics Into the Arcane just crowned its champion and with it, the end of TFT Set 13 has reached its victory lap. There is only one more patch for the 13th expansion and after that, players will be moving into the future, literally.
TFT Set 14, Cyber City has officially been revealed and with it, a ton of new champions, traits and mechanics for players to explore. Here is an in-depth look at what players can expect when Cyber City hits live servers in Patch TFT14.1.
Welcome to Cyber City
TFT goes Cyberpunk in Set 14 with the theme being factions fighting for control over the city. Most of the traits are cyber-themed with Anima Squad, Diivinicorp, and Cypher being a few of the more notable additions.
The Anima Squad trait is one of the big verticals in TFT Set 14. The way the trait works is that at each interval, players will be able to pick a weapon that a random Anima Squad champion fires periodically each round. An example of one of the weapons is the UwU Blaster in which a random Anima Squad champion will rapid-fire every few seconds. The deeper a player goes into the trait, the more weapons the team will get. Note, that these weapons do not take an item slot
Divinicorp might be familiar to players who played with the Guild trait from TFT Set 7, Dragonlands. Essentially, the trait is the ultimate plug-and-play as it can be activated with a single champion. Each champion in the Divinicorp trait grants the team a unique bonus. For example, fielding a Divinicorp Morgana grants additional AP for the team, Gragas grants health, Senna AD, Vex crit, Rhaast Armor and MR and Renekton Attack Speed. This bonus grows for every Divinicorp on the team so players are encouraged to go deep but don't need to.
And then there is the econ trait of the set, Cypher. The secret spy organization trait goes into battle not looking to win, but to look for “intel”. With the trait active, Cypher gains intel with every round loss but also with every enemy champion kill.
The more intel gathered the greater the payoff. But a player can “cash out” whenever they like. Instead, at certain intervals in the game, a player will be asked if they want to cash out. Players can only cash out once and once they do, the Cypher champions take off the leg weights and gain combat stats. This makes it so players don't have to abandon the traits once they cash out and continue to play the comp for actual board strength.
TFT Set 14 Cyber City Set Mechanic - Hacks
The new set mechanic for Cyber City is Hacks. Matching the theme of the expansion, Hacks are a brand new way for players to adapt to each game while still giving players agency.
Hacks change core system mechanics throughout the game. Whether it be the shop, item bench, Carousels, Augments and more.
Approximately three times per game at random, players will see their screen flash in a manner of the player appearing to be “hacked”. Once the animation ends, players will then see what has been “hacked”. Hacked core mechanics throw a wrench into how players normally play the game.
For example, when players see a hacked augment round, they might see their three augment selections split into a group of two and a group of one with a simple option, pick the group of two or take the one. The decision here is that the group of one will be a higher tier augment than the group of two. So an example would be, take the One Gold Augment or the two Silver Augments. And yes, it is possible to have a four augment game when this hack occurs
Another example of a Hack is that a Hacked shop might appear and make champions automatic two-star champions.
Hacked loot orbs might contain whacky things like Tactician Help or unstable items that essentially act like the Pandora’s Item augment.
Release Date for TFT Set 14 Cyber City
TFT Set 14 Cyber City is lined up to hit live servers in Patch TFT14.1 which according to the release schedule is set for Wednesday, April 2. Players can also tell when a new set is coming out by looking at the days left in the battlepass as historically, the end date of the battlepass aligns with the release of the next one which would be the day the new set goes live.
Players will also be able to enjoy the game on the Public Beta Environment for two two-week period before the set hits live servers. Typically the PBE updates on Tuesdays so players may be able to play TFT Set 14 Cyber City on Tuesday, March 18.
Esports Impact
Every expansion in TFT drastically changes the way top players adapt to the game. With an entirely new roster of champions and traits, some are bound to be better than others. While the game balancing in TFT Set 13, Into the Arcane was historically the best balance the game has ever seen, that is to be determined if the balance quality will carry over to TFT Set 14.
The Hacks mechanic will also force players to be more adaptable than ever as each game can turn on its head at any time. This differs from Into the Arcane when the Anomoly set mechanic happened at a static interval every game. Players who can adapt on the fly will fare much better in TFT Set 14.