TFT KO Coliseum Opening Encounters - Appearance Rates, Effects Explained
The 15th Teamfight Tactics expansion is in full swing as TFT KO Coliseum exerts the “Anime Tournament Arc” inspiration. As players start to grasp the different champions, comps and set mechanics, players might need to be refreshed on the basics.
Opening Encounters literally warp the game every single time players load into the convergence and knowing what each of them do and how likely they show up can mean the difference between winning and losing games before players even see their first champions and augments.
Here is a breakdown of all the Opening Encounters in TFT Set 15 including a rundown of how frequent they show up.
What are Opening Encounters in TFT Set 15
The Opening Encounter mechanic is an evolution of the Galaxy mechanic from way back in TFT Set 3. In that set, players at the beginning of the game were introduced to a gameplay change that varies from game to game. Maybe players would start with a higher-cost champion than normal. Maybe players got a free reroll every round. These were so popular with the playerbase that Riot, over time, has brought back the mechanic in other forms. First with Portals and now with Encounters.
The mechanic is now a core mechanic that exist in every set going forward. And while some specific encounters stay set-to-set, there are usually new encounters introduced to spice up games.
List of Opening Encounters in TFT Set 15
Not all Opening Encounters are built equally. At the time of publishing this article, there are a whopping 19 different opening encounters and not all of them appear at the same rate. Several new opening encounters were added in Patch TFT15.2 and those appear more often than older ones. Also, some of the more game-warping ones do appear less frequently in order to balance fun and competitive.
Here is the breakdown of what each Opening Encounter is, what it does and how likely they come up
- Earlier Snax (8%): The second Power Snax appears on Stage 2-6 instead of 3-6.
- Upgraded Start (6%): Instead of starting with a one-cost champion, players will start with a three-cost champion instead.
- Earlier Augments (6%): Augments appear earlier instead of the standard 2-1, 3-2 and 4-2 intervals.
- Beach Episode (6%): A beach ball appears that Tacticians can hit around. No other gameplay changes happen outside of this.
- Component Anvils (6%): Start the game with two component anvils.
- Gold Subscription (6%): All players receive a random amount of gold at the start of each stage but all players receive the same amount.
- Golden Gala (6%): This game will include only gold augments.
- Regal Rumble (6%): Carousels feature more units on them
- Scuttle Puddle (6%): Instead of monsters during PvE rounds, they are replaced by Scuttle Crabs that don't damage the units on the board and contain bonus loot.
- Upgraded Champion (6%): Players start the game with a one-cost two-star champion instead of a one-cost one-star champion.
- Winners Circle (6%): When there are four players remaining, the remaining players gain an additional 10 gold and two component anvils.
- Loot Subscription (5%): At the start of each stage, players will get loot from a highly varied pool. All players will get the same loot.
- The Grand Finals (5%): No gameplay changes, vanilla TFT.
- Artifact Anvil (4%): All players start with an artifact anvil
- Prismatic Finale (4%): The last augment in this game will be a Prismatic augment.
- Prismatic Party (4%): All three augments this game will be Prismatic rarity.
- Prismatic Prelude (4%): The first augment this game will be a Prismatic augment
- Trainer Golems (4%): Players will start with a trainer golem on their board that comes with three random emblems attached to it.
- Crab Rave (3%): Instead of monsters appearing in PvE rounds, Scuttle Crabs take their place that do not damage the units on board and grant bonus loot. However, starting on Stage 5, the PvE rounds feature a giant and deadly Scuttle Scrab that is very hard to beat.
Esports Impact
Being knowledgeable of what each Opening Encounter does and their frequency of appearing is critical in getting an edge over the competition in TFT tournaments. For some less frequent encounters, players may not have had much practice with them, so knowing what they entail can allow players to prepare in advance while also avoiding being blindsided if they do appear.
Certain comps and playstyles also differ depending on the Opening Encounter. For example, The Loot Subscription and Scuttle Puddle Opening Encounters speed up the tempo in the lobby since there is a lot more econ given to the players throughout the game. Certain comps and strategies that require a slower pace to be effective might not be suitable in those games.