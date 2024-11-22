TFT Set 13 — All Into the Arcane Battle Pass 1 Rewards
With the newest Teamfight Tactics patch comes the 13th expansion for the hit auto battler, Into the Arcane. Revisiting Riot Games' mega-popular animated series, TFT Set 13 brings a ton of Arcane inspiration not only in terms of the set design but also the cosmetics which of course includes the battle pass.
The TFT Set 13 Battle Pass allows players to earn premium currency and exclusive cosmetic items that can't be found anywhere else while also incentivizing players to play the game more.
How the TFT Set 13 Battle Pass Works
For each TFT expansion, the game will give players two battle passes, split up in around two-month increments. Players will follow a reward track that will progress with experience earned by playing games of TFT and completing missions.
There is a free track for the battle pass and a paid one in which players will of course earn more rewards with the latter. With that said, players can buy the premium battle pass at any time and unlock the previous rewards even if they have passed them in the rewards track.
TFT Set 13 Battle Pass Free Rewards
Set 13 is all about Arcane, coming out during the release of the second and final season of the beloved Netflix show. Along with a variety of Arcane-themed rewards, the set even includes a number of units based on characters that are exclusive to the show.
Like the last several Battle Passes, players will not have to buy the premium battle pass to receive the exclusive Spirte Little Legend. This time around the Sprite is named ??? Sprite is inspired by the “Anomaly” from Arcane Season 2.
Other rewards on the free track include currency in the form of Star Shards which are used to level up Little Legends from their base one-star form up to two and three-star forms. The other currency players will get in abundance is Realm Crystals which can be used in the rotating shop to buy a variety of cosmetic options such as Booms, Arenas, Little Legends, and Chibi Champions.
When it comes to the premium currency, Treasure Tokens, those do exist on the Free Rewards path but not until much later into the battle pass. Treasure Tokens are used to purchase chances at Premium Mythic content like Chibi Arcane Vi and “The Last Drop” Arena.
Here is a breakdown of everything earned from the Free TFT Set 13 Battle Pass:
- ??? Sprite
- 300 Star Shards
- 900 Realm Crystals
- 400 Treasure Tokens
TFT Set 13 Battle Pass Paid Rewards
The Premium version of the TFT Set 13 battle pass includes a lot of cosmetic items that you won't find anywhere else as additional premium currency on top of the currency you get in the free version.
When it comes to Tacticians, the Premium battle pass features three new Little Legends for players to enjoy, two of which are inspired by Arcane. Players will be able to collect Arcane Rio, who is a chibi version of the same character from the show, and then there is also Firelight Scribble. Shark lovers will be pleased to know that there is a new Coven variant in the battle pass as well.
In terms of other cosmetics, two exclusive Booms are available in the battlepass one being Powder’s Monkey Bomb and the other being the Jackpot Chomper.
Players will also receive a new Arena at the end of the battle pass which is inspired by the Bridge in the show. Here is a breakdown of everything in the Premium Paid TFT Set 13 battle pass.
- 300 Star Shards (600 Total)
- 1700 Realm Crystals (2600 total)
- 700 Treasure Tokens (1100 total)
- Arcane Rio
- Firelight Scribble
- Coven Shark
- Powder’s Monkey Bomb Boom
- Jackpot Chomper Boom
- Bridge of Progress Arena
The Premium battle pass is available in the in-game shop for 1295 RP.