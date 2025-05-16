TFT Set 10 Remix Rumble Revival: New Augments, Bag Changes, Rewards
With Teamfight Tactics Patch TFT14.4, TFT Set 14: Cyber City is at the halfway mark. And just like the halfway mark of the previous few sets, it's time for another retro set to make its re-debut. Celebrating the best sets from TFT past, Riot Games is re-releasing one of the most exciting sets in recent memory, TFT Set 10: Remix Rumble.
Remix Rumble not only marked the 10th expansion of TFT but was packed with some of the best traits and units the game has ever seen, and no one can forget the time and effort that went into making the music behind the music-themed expansion. All of that is finally back with a fresh coat of paint and will be playable now until the end of Patch TFT14.8.
Here is an in-depth guide on what players need to know before diving into Revival: Remix Rumble, which will be around until Tuesday, July 29.
Same set, new tricks: New augments and Hacks come to Remix Rumble
While Remix Rumble is back with its core gameplay intact, including the same champions, traits, mechanics and music players loved back in Set 10, Riot is also taking some time to freshen up the experience by adding some new specific augments that are exclusive to Revival: Remic Rumble. Here is a full list
- Rap Queen: K/DA + True Damage (Gold): The first time your strongest Akali casts, K/DA and True Damage champions gain a percentage of the other's bonus. Gain an Akali.
- Retro Gamers: Heartsteel + 8-bit (Gold): Heartsteel Champions gain Attack Damage for each 8-bit champion fielded. Whenever you beat a high score, gain Bonus Hearts multiplied by the number of times it's been beaten. Gain an Aphelios and a Garen.
- The Band Is All Here!: Pentakill + Punk (Gold): When you have three 3-star Punks, gain a Yorick and a Bloodthirster. Punks gain Damage Amp for each Pentakill champion fielded. Gain a Gnar and a Twitch.
- Rave Festival: Disco + EDM (Gold): Disco Balls cast the selected EDM champion's Ability at a portion of the effectiveness. Gain a Jax and a Nami.
- Mesmerizing Performance: K/DA (Gold): K/DA champions gain Bonus Ability Power. 10 seconds into combat, all enemies and non-K/DA units are forced to dance for 2 seconds. Gain a Lillia and a Kai’Sa
- Party Starters: Crowd Divers (Gold): Crowd Divers gain Attack Speed and leap at 50% Health instead of on death. Gain 2 Crowd Divers.
- Shield Bash: Sentinels (Gold): Sentinels gain bonus Armor and Magic Resist. Every 4 seconds, their next attack deals 75% of their total resistance as magic damage. Gain a Garen.
On top of the augments, Riot is also mixing in the core mechanic from the current Cyber City set in Set 10 Revival, with Hacks being a part of the Opening Encounters players will experience at the start of each Remix Rumble game. For example, Zac appearing as the Opening Encounter will make the game have Hacks, while Ahri will make the Headliners appear in the shop as if the player were one level higher.
Bag size changes
Perhaps one of the most controversial changes that Riot has experienced in previous Revivals is the changes to Bag Sizes, or the amount of each champion that players can use. As the Revivals are supposed to invoke memories of fan-favorite moments, Riot wants players to be able to play what they want without fear of there not being enough of each champion to go around. In the past, Riot has introduced an individual bag for each player so that no matter what, they won't be “contested” in the comp they want to play. Unfortunately, this led to certain metagames where literally only one comp was played since there was no risk of not hitting. So Riot has found a good middle ground.
Instead of individual bags, Revival: Remix Rumble will have a shared bag once again but this time with increased copies of the one, two and three-cost champions so that players can play reroll comps more consistently. The rest of the bag is the same as it is in the current set. Here is a breakdown of the bag size for Set 10 Revival.
- 1-costs: 50 copies
- 2-costs: 40 copies
- 3-costs: 30 copies
- 4-costs: 12 copies
- 5-costs: 10 copies
Revival ladder and Event pass
For the players wanting a little bit more than just listening to some old hits from Set 10, players can progress through the Revival Ladder, which is the exclusive way to play “Ranked” in Revivals. Players will earn SP based on their performance in each game as they try to climb the ranks. After each rank is climbed, players will be able to unlock special “skills” that will allow them to acquire even more SP. Once players hit the final rank, they will be able to compete for the title of Revival champion by trying to acquire the most SP on the server. There are, of course, rewards for players progressing the ranks as well.
But the rewards don't stop there. A special Event pass that acts as a Battle Pass just for Revival: Remix Rumble is available for purchase. The pass includes similar rewards as the Cyber City Battle Pass which gives players Realm Crystals, Star Shards and Treasure Tokens. There is an upgrade for the pass in the shop that costs 975 RP and contains even more Crystals, Tokens and Shards and also an exclusive Little Legend, the Pentakill Siege Minion.
Esports Impact
Cyber City was a huge set for TFT, but it also already had its championship-level events, meaning that the best players in the world largely figured out the meta by the end. In an effort to prevent the revival from being stale, Riot has made multiple changes that should shake up the tournament meta, but players are still likely to solve it more quickly than they did the first time around.
The elite competitors like Dishsoap have already experienced the interaction between units, compositions, and items in TFT Set 10 thousands of times. While the bag changes and new augments will add a new dimension, it remains to be seen just how much the meta will change once the top pros get their hands on the set revival.