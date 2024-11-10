What you need to know about new "Team-Up" Augment mechanic in TFT Set 13, Into the Arcane
In Teamfight Tactics Set 13, Into the Arcane, Riot Games has taken the opportunity to do a revamp of the augment mechanic. Players might remember that the first “Arcane inspired” set, TFT Set 6 Gizmos and Gadgets was the first ever set where Augments were introduced. The mechanic was such a smash it that it became a permanent part of the game. Seven sets later, there are still innovations that are being made. In TFT Set 13, there are over 100 new augments including a brand new type of augment called “Team-up”. Here is an in-depth look at what they are and what they do.
Team-Up Augments create unique traits
This actually isnt the first time Riot has introduced a new type of augment. Back in TFT Set 8, Monsters Attack!, Hero augments were introduced in which they impact one specific champion. In TFT Set 13, Riot is aiming to create another innovation to augments that can be used for sets to come.
One could infer from the name Team-Up that these augments will unite champions to provide a player additional power and while that is true, there is definitely some nuance to it. Team-Up Augments are essentially additional two-piece traits that can only be activated if a player picks the augment and then fields the champions listed in the augment.
These combinations are simply two champion combinations inspired by the Arcane animated television series that help tell the story of the show in the game giving players some nice fan service. NOTE: Some of the combinations may or may not be spoilers from the show.
There appear to be seven different Team-Up augments for players to select. Here is a list of each augment, what champions it takes to make active as well as what the trait does. gh
REDACTED (Name in development)
- Champions: Vander and Silco
- Effect: Vander gains 35 permanent max Health each time Silco casts. Silco gains 8 permanent Ability Power each time Vander dies.
Geniuses
- Champions: Heimerdinger and Ekko
- Effect: When Heimerdinger casts, Ekko releases 3 afterimages, each dealing 30% damage. When Ekko casts, Heimerdinger fires 3 missiles, each dealing 100% damage.
Martial Law
- Champions: Caitlyn and Ambessa.
- Effect: When Ambessa casts, Caitlyn fires an empowered attack at the target, dealing 250% damage. Ambessa gains 35% of Caitlyn's Attack Damage.
Menaces
- Champions: Powder and Silco
- Effect: While fielded with Silco, Powder gains Dominator, but no longer benefits from Family. When her monkey explodes, it creates 3 of Silco's monstrosities.
Reunion
- Champions: Vi and Ekko
- Effect: When Vi casts, Ekko releases 3 afterimages towards her target dealing 50% damage. When Ekko casts, Vi slams an earthquake towards his target dealing 150% damage.
Sisters
- Champions: Jinx and Vi
- Effect: When Jinx scores a takedown, Vi gains 40% bonus attack damage for 5 seconds. When Vi scores a takedown, Jinx gains 50% bonus attack speed for 5 seconds
Unlikely Duo
- Champions: Jinx and Sevika.
- Effect: Jinx and Sevika gain 15% Attack Damage and 150 Health. Whenever one casts, they grant the other 20 mana. Sevika's arm is luckier.