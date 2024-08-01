Travis Kelce Breaks a Madden Record
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has set a new record for the Madden franchise. The Super Bowl champion has become the first tight end in history to receive a 99 rating five times.
The news arrived as part of EA Sports' player rating rollout for Madden 25. Once again, Kelce has joined the fabled "99 club" as one of the select few player to receive the game's highest rating. So far, Kelce's 99 club classmates include 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey and Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
While Kelce may have gained additional notoriety for the general public due to his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, this record highlights that his elite status in the NFL began long before he started dating the most popular singer in the world. He has been to the Pro Bowl nine times, won three Super Bowls, and holds multiple NFL records including most receiving touchdowns in the post season (19).
Madden 25 will be released on August 16. Players can try out the game in a 10-hour free trial on Game Pass.