VALORANT 10.02 Patch Notes: Fixes for Tejo, Killjoy and more
VALORANT's major updates bring new agents, fresh maps and updated mechanics to the game. However, its smaller quality-of-life patches are just as important and often provide a smoother gameplay experience after implementation. VALORANT Patch 10.02 is simple but includes plenty of bug fixes to improve regen shields, Tejo, Vyse and Killjoy gameplay and more mechanics. Let's explore everything we know about Patch 10.02 and what it has to offer.
What Can Players Expect from VALORANT Patch 10.02?
VALORANT Patch 10.02 focuses mostly on small bug fixes. While the changes are concise, they significantly impact in-game interactions — namely, they make it more difficult to escape damage and punishment from certain abilities. The adjustments will impact agents including Tejo, Vyse, Killjoy and Clove. In addition, the Patch includes some Premier mode fixes that generally focus on UI.
Summary
- Bug fixes to Regen Shields
- Bug fixes to Tejo's ultimate, Vyse's utility and Killjoy's alarmbot
- Bug fixes to Observer Mode
- Bug fixes to Premier mode
VALORANT Patch 10.02 Release Date
VALORANT Patch 10.02 arrives on February 4 2025. Like all patches, it will arrive in a staggered rollout, so players may notice it goes live at different times depending on their regions and locations.
All VALORANT Patch 10.02 Bug Fixes
There are plenty of juicy bug fixes to explore in this patch, and most of them directly affect in-game agents and their utility. Let's explore a quick summary of everything Riot Games has fixed in VALORANT Patch 10.02.
General
It appears that when some players bought Regen Shields in the previous patch, they accidentally turned into a bulletproof vest — the VALORANT team has fixed an issue where users could unintentionally survive lethal damage with Regen Shields. Clove, especially, could exploit this glitch and combine it with their overheal utility for an upper hand in-game.
- "Fixed an issue where certain types of damage could leave players with Regen Shields at 1 HP when the damage should have been lethal."
- Fixed issues where Clove could survive fatal damage while combining Pick Me Up and Regen Shields.
Agent Bug Fixes
Vyse
The Riot Games team noticed that certain Arc Rose and Razorvine placements wouldn't turn invisible as intended, which could put Vyse at a disadvantage. These issues mostly occurred on specific surfaces with a water texture and will be solved as of Patch 10.02.
- Arc Rose and Razorvine will remain invisible when placed on water surfaces.
Tejo
Tejo's Ultimate is called "Armageddon" for a reason — it's supposed to be world-ending for anyone stuck in its way. However, recent glitches allowed some players to miraculously survive the barrage even while running through its exact path. Riot Games is fixing this issue in Patch 10.02 so Tejo mains can continue brutally retaking in post-plant and causing chaos for any teams who dare to full-rush into a site through main.
- "Fixed an issue where players could rarely survive running straight through the full duration of Armageddon."
Killjoy
Killjoy is upgrading her Alarmbot's drivers in this Patch to improve its intelligence and pathing. It will now target players standing on ledges, navigate to them faster and explode to affect them with vulnerability more efficiently. In addition, Killjoy's Recall minimap animations are smoother after the Riot Games team solved an invisible indicator glitch.
- "Fixed an issue where Killjoy's recall minimap indicator could get stuck in a state where it was invisible."
- Alarmbot is now more intelligent (Will path towards players stuck on ledges)
Gameplay System Bug Fixes
Gameplay System updates in VALORANT Patch 10.02 ensure observers can accurately track and distinguish teams. Your observing friends can now follow your outline with ease and cheer you on while you ace and drop 40 kills.
- "Fixed a bug where Observers were seeing inconsistent player team outline colors."
PC Only Bug Fixes
Premier
VALORANT's Premier mode draws competitors from across the globe who aim to ascend into the prestigious VCT circuit by qualifying for the coveted Challengers tournament. Premier teams dedicate hours out of their week to practice, play matches against opponents and innovate strategies. New quality-of-life Premier UI bug fixes will ensure teams can smoothly track their match history and accurately assess their standings.
- "Fixed an issue where long team names could overlap each other on the playoff bracket screen."
- "Fixed an issue where dropdowns on the standings sometimes cut off text."
- "Fixed an issue where the division name text was not always correctly aligned on the match history screen."
For more details on VALORANT Patch 10.02, check out Riot Games' official Patch Notes here and stay tuned for future VALORANT news.