VALORANT 11.00 Patch Notes: Act 4 Release Time, New Map, Huge Duelist Changes
Though famed as an FPS, VALORANT has recently fallen into a grueling ability-heavy meta. Its next update will redirect the game back to its 'precise gunplay' roots with significant Duelist kit nerfs that widen counterplay opportunities. In addition, new map Corrode will push players out of hiding with limited cover and wide-open lanes. Let's explore everything about VALORANT Patch 11.00, including its key changes and how it will affect the meta.
How Will VALORANT Patch 11.00 Affect the Esports Meta?
VALORANT Patch 11.00 focuses most on the game's Duelist Agents. This is consistent with the development team's previous statements that Riot Games wants to swing the VALORANT pendulum back to gunplay from an ability meta, since Duelists are most likely to take first contact and enter weapon engagements.
Waylay's release had underwhelming results. She was extremely weak in the early 2025 meta, and most pros and casual players alike pushed her to the side in favor of more utility-heavy options. Fresh buffs may finally increase Waylay's viability and pick rates, and nerfs to rival Duelists will also even out the playing field.
Phoenix and Reyna's flashes and Neon's concussion will be nerfed to offer easier counterplay. Reyna's Leer receives a significant health decrease, making it harder for sweats to crutch with well-placed blinds.
In addition, the new map Corrode will have a fresh format suitable for traditional FPS combat. Its triple-lane setup is simple compared to other locations in the pool and has comparatively little cover. Gunplay will become more important than ever with its long angles and monochrome background, which makes enemies and abilities easier to spot, destroy, and avoid.
VALORANT Patch 11.00 Biggest Winners and Losers
Now that we've explored VALORANT Patch 11.00's meta effects, let's quickly summarize which Agents are its biggest winners (receiving buffs) and losers (receiving nerfs). Patch 11.0 and VALORANT Act 4 2025 will launch in the morning on Wednesday, June 25. Downtime typically begins around 9am ET.
Winners:
- Waylay
- Omen (Indirect)
- Killjoy (Indirect)
Losers:
- Reyna
- Neon
- Phoenix
VALORANT Patch 11.00 Agent Changes
VALORANT Patch 11.00 focuses on redefining the Duelist meta. Waylay, Reyna, Neon and Phoenix are the only Agents receiving direct buffs and nerfs. These will push Waylay's potential further while reducing Neon and Phoenix's oppressive abilities.
Waylay
Developers agree that Waylay is "still slightly weak at all skill levels," and players have not adopted her in games the way Riot Games hoped. To remedy the issue, the team will improve all of Waylay's basic abilities. The changes will enable her to aggressively space and more reliably enter gunfights immediately after.
Refract
- Minimum time in refract 0.5s > 0.35s
- Maximum time in refract 3s > 2s
- Unequip time 1.0s > 0.8s
- Refract delay after reactivation 0.1s > 0.05s
Lightspeed
- Unequip delay 0.8s > 0.6s
Saturate
- Windup before explosion decreased 0.75s > 0.6s
- Size 10m > 12m
Reyna
Though Reyna is one of VALORANT's weaker duelists, especially in pro play, her flash is receiving a nerf in this update. Riot Games clarifies its decision: "Leer is tankier than many of our other comparable shootable objects and can feel especially so when it’s unclear if you are successfully shooting Leer after it has formed."
Leer
- HP 100 > 80
- Visuals clarified for easier shooting
Neon
Neon is VALORANT's fastest Agent, and her pushes rely on her fast-paced cooldowns. This minor change will force Neon mains to use her Relay Bolt more carefully and will allow a window of opportunity for players to contest before it activates.
Relay Bolt
- Windup 0.8s > 1.0s
Phoenix
Phoenix's flashes will receive similar changes to enable more counterplay and widen opportunities for duels.
Curveball
- Windup 0.5s > 0.6s
Omen; Minor VFX and Ability Updates
Alongside its specific Agent changes, Patch 11.00 includes many VFX and ability updates. Some of these are purely cosmetic, but others provide slight gameplay advantages. The most major change deals with Omen's smokes: previously, enemies could deduce his location by watching his smoke trails move before settling on their target. Notably, no other Controller Agents have this animation, so the VALORANT team is removing it to put Omen on a more even playing field.
- Enemies can no longer see Omen's smoke directional trail before it appears.
In addition, Killjoy's Lockdown pulse delay is decreasing. This will make it harder to escape and increase her effectiveness, resulting in a buff:
- Killjoy Lockdown Pulse Delay: 0.5s > 0.15s
New Map: Corrode
Corrode is VALORANT's newest map. Set in the French countryside, this small medieval town has become embroiled in Radianite. The map features three lanes and two bomb sites. It has notably little cover and sports many wide-open sites and long angles.
Corrode's drastic difference from its predecessors is intentional. The map's design pays homage to classic FPS format, focusing on gunplay opportunities and narrowing windows for utility use. In addition, its color scheme is desaturated — enemies and abilities will be easy to spot with high contrast.
Lead Map Designer Joey Simas writes:
"With Corrode, we wanted to solidify
everything we've learned so far while also taking on new challenges that our players are facing – like overwhelming Agent utility. The foundation of Corrode is a core three-lane tactical FPS map with a particular focus on layered defenses. This focus gives Defenders more opportunities to play on-site and weather the barrage of utility attackers throw their way while also limiting post-plant play from off-site. This also means the sites are a bit more complex than our usual ones, so to compensate Mid is fairly simple while still offering strong rotation options making it important to control. Our hope is that Corrode relieves some of VALORANT’s utility pressure while rewarding careful planning and well-executed strategy, making every choice matter that much more."
Corrode will appear in the VALORANT Competitive map pool immediately upon its launch. Players will lose 50% less RR upon unsuccessful games, while still earning full marks for wins. A Corrode-only Swiftplay queue will also be live until June 30 2025 to help gamers learn the map.
VALORANT Patch 11.00 Act 4 Map Pool
Corrode and Bind are entering the Competitive and Deathmatch map pool in Patch 11.00, while Pearl and Split are leaving. This means the upcoming map pool will include:
- Corrode
- Bind
- Ascent
- Fracture
- Haven
- Icebox
- Lotus
VALORANT Patch 11.00 Competitive Updates
Let's quickly summarize Patch 11.00's major Competitive changes. These will only apply to players in Ranked queues.
- A Ranked Reset will occur.
- Maximum placement rank is now Ascendant 3.
Other VALORANT Patch 11.00 Updates
Finally, here's a run-down of additional Patch 11.00 updates that may not fit a particular category:
- Escalation is temporarily disabled until Corrode-only queue ends.
- Premier Team info will now show on player profiles.
- Players can now report inappropriate Premier team names.
- Console is receiving an Esports Hub.
For complete details on Patch 11.00, including relevant bug fixes and minor changes, check out Riot Games' official Patch Notes here.