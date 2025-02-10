VALORANT Esports in 2025: Full Calendar
VALORANT has one of the largest and most popular esports spheres of any competitive title, so it can be tricky to keep track of every event to look forward to throughout the year. Here's a helpful 2025 VALORANT esports calendar including key tournament dates and a quick run-down of the competitive season's most prestigious events.
What Can We Expect in VALORANT Esports in 2025?
2025's VCT season will be longer than previous years, now stretching from January to October. In addition, there will be smoother transitions between the Challengers, Ascension and VALORANT Champions Tour circuits and more accurate progression opportunities.
Important VALORANT Esports Events
While VALORANT has a diverse competitive scene including casual and collegiate circuits, the VALORANT Champions Tour is the game's most prestigious. Let's explore a few of the most important VCT-related events occurring in 2025.
International Leagues
The VCT circuit's International Leagues prepare teams for competition at VALORANT Champions. The Leagues' events represent each of the game's four regions: Americas, China, Pacific and EMEA. International League event wins also grant teams Championship Points. The two teams with the most Championship Points in each region will progress to VALORANT Champions Paris 2025.
Challengers and Ascension
VALORANT Challengers provides up-and-coming teams a chance to compete with the greats for a spot in the greater VCT International Leagues. Uniquely, Premier Mode teams in-game can qualify for Challengers through reaching the Contender Division. Challengers winners from each region earn spots in VCT Ascension, where the top-performing team qualifies into the next year's VCT International Leagues season.
Masters Bangkok & Masters Toronto
VALORANT hosts two Masters tournaments each season where teams from the VCT International Leagues compete. These S-tier tournaments also provide winning teams with Championship Points to progress to Champions Paris 2025.
VALORANT Champions Paris 2025
VALORANT Champions Paris 2025 is the pinnacle of the VCT season. Teams qualify through winning International League Stages and through collecting the most Championship Points out of their peers. The tournament's winning team secures a massive prize and a place in VALORANT history for years to come.
VCT Game Changers 2025
VALORANT's Game Changers tournament is a female and marginalized-gender-only tournament intended to elevate marginalized genders in esports and encourage participation in the VCT circuit. Its format is similar to the VALORANT Champions Tour season.
VALORANT Esports 2025: Full Calendar
Here's a comprehensive calendar of the most important VALORANT events in 2025:
February
- February 2: (According to Liquipedia) The VCT Game Changers EMEA Kickoffs end.
- February 11-16: The VCT Game Changers NA Kickoff Playoffs occur.
- February 15: (According to Liquipedia) VCT Game Changers EMEA Stage 1 begins.
- February 20-24: VALORANT Masters Bangkok 2025 Group Stage.
- February 27: VALORANT Masters Bangkok 2025 Early Playoffs.
- February 28: VALORANT Masters Bangkok 2025 Upper Finals and Lower Semifinals.
- February 1-30: VALORANT Challengers NA 2025 Stage 1 occurs.
- Challengers Stage 1 ends in most regions.
March
- March 1-2: VALORANT Challengers NA 2025 Stage 1 occurs.
- March 2: VALORANT Masters Bangkok 2025 Grand Finals and Showmatch.
- March 3: VCT Game Changers LAS Stage 1 begins.
- March 4-8: VCT Game Changers NA Stage 1 Open Qualifiers #1 occur.
- March 13: VCT 2025 China Stage 1 begins.
- March 19: (According to Liquipedia) VCT Game Changers EMEA Stage 1 ends.
- March 22: VCT 2025 Stage 1 begins in most regions.
- Until March 28: VALORANT Challengers NA 2025 Stage 1 Playoffs occur.
- Challengers Stage 2 qualifiers occur in most regions.
- Challengers Stage 1 playoffs occur in most regions.
April
- April 1-5: VCT Game Changers NA Stage 1 Open Qualifiers #2 occur.
- April 14: VCT Game Changers NA Stage 1 Swiss Stage begins.
- April 25: VCT 2025 Stage 1 ends in most regions.
- TBD: VALORANT Challengers NA 2025 Stage 2 occurs.
- Challengers Stage 2 begins in most regions.
May
- May 1: VCT 2025 Pacific Stage 1 ends; VCT 2025 Americas Stage 1 ends.
- May 3: VCT Stage 1 Playoffs begin in most regions.
- May 4: VCT 2025 China Stage 1 ends.
- May 16: VCT Game Changers NA Stage 1 Swiss Stage ends; VCT Stage 1 Playoffs end in most regions.
- May 23-25: VCT Game Changers NA Stage 1 Main Event occurs.
- May 30: VCT Game Changers NA Stage 1 Main Event continues.
- TBD: VALORANT Challengers NA 2025 Stage 2 occurs.
- Challengers Stage 2 occurs in most regions.
June
- June 1: VCT Game Changers NA Stage 1 Main Event continues.
- June 7-22: (According to Liquipedia) VALORANT Masters Toronto 2025 occurs.
- Challengers Stage 2 playoffs occur in most regions.
- Challengers Stage 2 ends in most regions.
- Challengers Stage 3 qualifiers occur in most regions.
July
- July 1-3: VCT Game Changers NA Stage 2 Open Qualifiers #1 occur.
- July 3: VCT 2025 China Stage 2 begins.
- July 12: VCT 2025 Stage 2 begins in most regions.
- July 15-19: VCT Game Changers NA Stage 2 Open Qualifiers #2 occur.
- TBD: VALORANT Challengers NA 2025 Stage 3 occurs.
- Challengers Stage 2 playoffs end in most regions.
- Challengers Stage 3 begins in most regions.
August
- August 4: VCT Game Changers NA Stage 2 Swiss Stage begins.
- August 15: VCT Stage 2 ends in most regions.
- August 16-29: VCT Stage 2 Playoffs occur in most regions.
- August 31: VCT 2025 China Stage 2 ends.
- TBD: VALORANT Challengers NA 2025 Stage 3 occurs.
- Challengers Stage 3 ends in most regions.
- Challengers Stage 3 Playoffs begin in most regions.
September
- September 10: VCT Game Changers NA Stage 2 Swiss Stage ends.
- September 12: VALORANT Champions Paris 2025 begins.
- TBD: VALORANT Challengers NA 2025 Stage 3 occurs; Challengers NA teams face promotion and relegation.
- Challengers Stage 3 Playoffs end in most regions.
October
- October 5: VALORANT Champions Paris 2025 ends.
- October 7-12: VCT Game Changers NA Stage 2 Main Event occurs.
- TBD: VCT Ascension occurs.
November
- TBD: The 2025 Game Changers Championship occurs.
- Challengers Final Stage begins in most regions.
December
- Challengers Final Stage ends in most regions.
Further dates and information will emerge throughout the year as VALORANT's competitive season progresses.