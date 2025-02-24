The 2025 VALORANT Meta: All Agents Tier List
As 2025 progresses, VALORANT is evolving with plenty of new updates. Agents like Chamber and Viper who once ruled the meta with an iron fist have descended to low win rates, while newcomers Vyse, Tejo and Clove are seeing the spotlight. Plus, Phoenix's buffs have brought him to the forefront at last. Let's explore where each VALORANT Agent ranks in each category of the current meta.
All VALORANT Agents Ranked in Each Role
Duelists:
1. Phoenix
Phoenix spent a long time in VALORANT's shadows, but now he's in the spotlight and ready to shine. His utility is perfect for aggressive pushes, and he has one of the best Duelist flashes that is difficult to dodge. Plus, he is the only Duelist who can self-heal without a kill using his molly and wall. His pick rate still isn't as high as other agents, but his high win rate more than makes up for it.
2. Jett
Jett has stayed in VALORANT's meta since the game began for good reason. She has the most movement abilities of any agent, enabling her to easily escape punishment. She is great with snipers and rifles and comfortable in dangerous situations with her smokes and dashes. While she doesn't have as much utility as Phoenix and has faced some nerfs, she remains solidly at number 2 on this list for her longevity and adaptable kit.
3. Iso
Iso is one of the VALORANT agents with the most carry potential. His Contingency wall provides a ton of value to teammates. In addition, his Double Tap counters snipers and leads to easy chain kills. Iso's abilities mean he takes very little punishment, and his Ultimate can provide an early numbers advantage or clutch a round. His entire kit is difficult to work around, and teams typically respect it.
4. Neon
While Neon has been nerfed after dominating the 2024 meta, her utility is still widely effective for site pushes and her win rate continues to veer into positive percentiles. Neon's wall can split up sites for easy entries, and her concuss is perfect for cornering unsuspecting enemies. Players can also combine it with grenades and mollies for deadly damage. Neon is strong during both pushes and retakes, so she's a solid pick for both game phases.
5. Raze
While Reyna is a better frag agent, Raze places above her for the team value her utility provides. With her boom bot, she can gain information and clear difficult corners. Her grenade is also perfect for post-plant or dividing up angles for an effective push. Finally, her movement makes her ideal for fast and chaotic entries.
6. Yoru
It's easy to mess up and hit teammates with a flash or accidentally teleport into a corner full of people. That being said, Yoru's Ultimate is great for gathering information, and he is a solid choice for making unpredictable plays. This agent just has a high skill requirement to use effectively and must be in the right player's hands for the team to profit. High skill, high reward
7. Reyna
Reyna's flash is comparatively weaker than Phoenix and Yoru's since it's easy for enemies to shoot. Her kit is also less team-focused. However, Reyna's Devour and Dismiss atone for it by making her extremely self-sufficient and enabling her to frag out. If you have good aim and decision-making, she is definitely a duelist you can carry with.
Controllers:
8. Clove
Clove is undeniably the best Controller in the current meta and also has the highest current win rate of any VALORANT agent according to tracker.gg. Their Ultimate is a game-changer for preserving numbers advantages, clutching post-plant scenarios and taking aggressive risks. Plus, Clove's overheal and vulnerability provide them with unique opportunities to frag out almost as a Duelist-Controller hybrid.
9. Astra
Astra is incredibly strong in the current meta. Her smokes are the largest in the game and have extremely flexible placement. She can also utilize tons of post-plant utility to buy time and take enemies off bomb defusal. Her Ultimate is useful to maintain and take space, and Astra can also combine her pull with grenades to stall heavy pushes.
10. Omen
Omen's true strength lies in his lurk potential. He is also a Sentinel's worst nightmare since his teleports enable him to easily counter Cypher's flank trips, Killjoy's util and Sage and Deadlock's walls. Omen can use his paranoia blind to either help the team enter a site or to stay self-sufficient and secure picks while lurking in mid menacingly. Plus, his Ultimate is amazing for gathering information and picking up the Spike to clutch rounds.
11. Brimstone
Brimstone isn't the strongest Controller by any means and can be extremely situational. He is most useful on Bind, where his Ultimate obliterates the map's close-range angles and often saves rounds post-plant. That being said, Brimstone still has far more team value than Harbor and Viper, so he stays comfortably halfway through the 'Best Controllers' ranking. Everybody loves having a "brimmy stimmy" on attacker side!
12. Harbor
Harbor ranks above Viper for his more flexible wall and larger map pool. He also provides shielding value to teammates and can assist with site pushes. He is not the strongest pick but can be consistently useful if played correctly.
13. Viper
Viper has received continuous nerfs throughout VALORANT's history. She once dominated the pro meta, but those days are behind now as she only has one molly and a much lower smoke duration. Her usefulness also varies greatly by map, and she's best on Bind and Icebox which are no longer in rotation. Things may improve for Viper mains in the future, but for now, she stays at the bottom of the Controller list.
Sentinels:
14. Vyse
Vyse has ascended the meta and become one of the best Sentinels due to her wall's amazing stagger potential. She forces enemies to plan pushes carefully, isolates kills, and essentially denies any 5-man fast rushes. Plus, her Ultimate is amazing for retake scenarios.
15. Cypher
Cypher remains one of the best Sentinel picks due to his versatility and lack of range restriction. He can adapt to whatever the team needs and is just as comfortable chilling in a site hold as he is lurking for picks. Cypher's tripwires are often essential for stalling pushes, and his cages give him a bit of forgiveness in engagements that other Sentinels simply don't have.
16. Deadlock
Deadlock has swiftly risen to prominence in the current meta after a series of buffs that will likely continue. Her wall has effectively replaced Sage's in most comps, and her gravnet stun is perfect to combine with Tejo and Raze's grenades. She can comfortably stagger pushes and also has an Ultimate that is invaluable for post-plant scenarios.
17. Killjoy
Killjoy is weaker than she used to be, but she is still viable. She excels on sites with tricky choke points and can maintain important mid-map control on Pearl. Killjoy is also strong on Abyss, where it's important to lock down space with utility so teammates can dedicate their efforts across the rest of the map. Her range restriction does place her lower than Cypher, Vyse and Deadlock.
18. Sage
Sage's heal and resurrect are amazing to have, but she otherwise does very little to save space or prevent site pushes. Her wall is easily broken, buying a few seconds of time at most, and is not at the same caliber as Deadlock's. Players (except Grim) might want to skip playing Sage for now.
19. Chamber
Like Neon, Chamber once ruled VALORANT's meta but has since fallen from grace. His kit largely relies on aim and does not have potential to stagger and stop pushes. Chamber essentially has to solo carry his team to secure a win. He is also range restricted, which can place him in tricky situations with half the utility Killjoy has.
Initiators:
20. Tejo
Tejo has taken the Initiator list by storm for good reason. His kit makes him a monster on the attack, and he can take massive space while util dumping. Tejo also has the most post-plant potential of any agent from his Guided Salvo, Sticky Grenade and Ultimate. Plus, his drone moves precisely and gains so much information.
21. Sova
Sova has remained one of the best initiators for a while. His Recon provides early information, and his Ultimate is a huge advantage for post-plant. While he requires more precise play than Breach, he ranks above him for the sheer amount of map control and info he provides.
22. Breach
Breach has arguably the best flashes of any Initiator and carries an incredible amount of utility. He can easily initiate site pushes for his team. He doesn't provide any info, but like Tejo, he has an immense amount of post-plant abilities. His Aftershock Concuss, Fault Line and Ultimate all serve to buy time and guarantee rounds.
23. Fade
Fade doesn't have flashes, but her Haunt's information is strong for early info. Her Prowler is also great to eat Cypher trips and swiftly clear corners. She ranks above Skye due to her Seize, which is massively powerful combined with other Agent's grenades, can stagger team pushes and can be used to deny plant or stall defuse. Her Ultimate is also stronger for retakes.
24. Skye
Skye's flashes are her main draw, since they are precise and easy to control. Her Trailblazer dog can eat Sentinel utility like Fade's prowler. She is also a solid pick for her AOE healing, which teammates will thank her for. Finally, her Ultimate 'cabbages' provide plenty of info in dire situations.
25. Gekko
Gekko's Ultimate and Wingman are very useful, but the rest of his kit is extremely lacking. His Thrash grenade is easy to escape and enemies can simply shoot his Dizzy flash. In fact, Dizzy is arguably the worst flash in the game.
26. KAY/O
KAY/O is currently the worst Initiator. His flashes are helpful but not comparable to Breach or Skye's, and his knife is easy to avoid and shoot. KAY/O's Ultimate is really the only saving grace to his kit in this meta. He's not a bad Agent, but everything he can do another Agent can do better.