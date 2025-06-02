VALORANT 5 Year Event Pass All Rewards, Deadlines, New Music Video
In VALORANT's 5-year lifespan, countless gamers have learned new strategies, defused ticking Spikes and joined its thriving esports community. VALORANT is celebrating its anniversary with a 5 Years Event Pass, which offers players cosmetic rewards. Let's explore everything to know about VALORANT's 5-year event, including which items are available and how to obtain them.
VALORANT's 5th Anniversary: Esports Impact
VALORANT dashed onto the FPS scene on June 2, 2020, after being in development since 2014. The title introduced a vibrant aesthetic to the typically gritty and intense genre, also supplementing its Agents' gunplay with game-changing abilities. The 2020 VALORANT looked very different from the application fans know and love today: it launched with only 11 agents and 4 maps, and gameplay interactions took some time to balance out (at one point, players could exploit a glitch to shoot enemies with Cypher's camera).
Over the next five years, VALORANT's esports growth has been exponential. The VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) has become one of the largest circuits worldwide, taking viewers to international locations like Toronto, Paris, Shanghai and Bangkok. The title has launched on Console and Mobile platforms, and its Agent roster is now 28 characters strong. Modes like Premier enable everyday players to ascend into pro ranks, and Game Changers tournaments streamline the climb to Tier 1 play for women and marginalized genders. VALORANT's rise has ushered in a new era in FPS esports, characterized by accessible and transparent career pathways and community engagement.
Anna Donlon, VALORANT's Studio Head, states:
"As we pass our five-year milestone, we’ve been presented with a ton of opportunities, moments of reflection and new challenges that keep us in check as more players join us. Our commitment to this game is stronger than ever and I’m so grateful to continue this journey with our community.”
VALORANT has also released a celebratory cinematic music video, titled "WHY WE FIGHT" and featuring Qing Madi's song "Ego."
VALORANT 5 Years Event Pass
Multiple VALORANT leak accounts, including @VALORANTLeaksEN on X, claim the game is releasing a '5 Years' Event Pass to celebrate its anniversary. The Pass reportedly includes Player Cards, Sprays, Titles, and other cosmetics. Players can also snag some extra Radianite Points for their Weapon Upgrades. Here's a full list of the event's available items:
- 5 Years Cake Gunbuddy
- All Together Now Playercard
- 5 Years Spray
- Party of One Playercard
- 5 Years Title
- Made It Myself Playercard
- Thread Swap Playercard
- 10 RP
- 5 Years Playercard
- 5 Years Flex
When does the VALORANT 5 Years Event Pass Arrive?
VALORANT's '5 Years' Event Pass will reportedly arrive on Monday, June 2 2025. Arrival time may vary based on players' server location and region. The event will stay live for 3 weeks until Tuesday, June 24 2025.
How Much does the VALORANT 5 Years Event Pass Cost?
VALORANT has not confirmed any cost yet for the 5 Years Event Pass. However, similar milestone Event Passes in the past, like one celebrating the title's Chinese launch, have been free.
How to Claim the VALORANT 5 Years Event Pass Items
VALORANT Players must earn XP by completing in-game challenges to obtain the 5 Years Event Pass items. Each XP tier offers a different reward:
- 5 Years Cake Gunbuddy: 500 XP
- All Together Now Playercard: 2,600 XP
- 5 Years Spray: 3,400 XP
- Party of One Playercard: 4,400 XP
- 5 Years Title: 5,800 XP
- Made It Myself Playercard: 7,500 XP
- Thread Swap Playercard: 9,800 XP
- 10 RP: 12,700 XP
- 5 Years Playercard: 16,500 XP
- 5 Years Flex: 21,400 XP