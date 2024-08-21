All VCT Locations for 2025
The Valorant Champions Tour is close to wrapping up its 2024 season and Riot Games already has its sights set on next year. The company has just revealed all Masters locations for 2025 as well as the site for Champions.
Where is VCT Going in 2025?
- Valorant Masters Bangkok
- Valorant Masters Toronto
- Valorant Champions Paris
The professional tour for Valorant will kick off the year in Bangkok before heading to its second Masters event in Toronto. The season will then conclude in France with Champions Paris. Notably, this will be the second year in a row Riot has held a championship event in Paris as the League of Legends World Championship will be held in the city later this year.
This tour schedule provides an international event for each of the three major franchise league regions.
