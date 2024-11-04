VALORANT's Arcane Season 2 Skins Are Here
Netflix hit Arcane has immersed countless fans into Riot Games' League of Legends universe. As the show's second season premieres on November 9 2024, VALORANT players will also have a chance to celebrate: the Arcane Season 2 Collector's Set bundle will arrive in the in-game shop shortly. Let's explore everything we know about VALORANT's newest Arcane bundle including release date, contents, cost and how to buy.
VALORANT's Arcane Season 2 Collector's Set
The Arcane Season 2 Collector's set is inspired by the show's gritty punk aesthetic. Its weapons are made of industrial metal with bright graffiti touches. The bundle's color scheme is black and bronze with pink and blue accents representing the main characters Vi and Jinx.
Arcane Season 2 Collector's Set Release Date
According to the reputable leak account @VALORANTLeaksEN on X.com, VALORANT's Arcane Season 2 Collector's Set bundle will be available from November 7 to December 5 2024. The Arcane Season 2 Collector's Set is a limited edition bundle, so this is the only chance players will have to buy it — the set will not return in the Shop or Night Market!
Arcane Season 2 Collector's Set Contents
The Arcane Season 2 Collector's set includes at least four items. Its main gun is a Vandal resembling one of Jinx's mechanical inventions. It also includes a Melee weapon based on Vi's boxing gauntlets. The set also contains several cosmetic items, such as a Gun Buddy and a Player Card showing Vi and Jinx together. As of now, we don't know the exact names of these items.
- Vandal
- Melee Gauntlets
- Gun Buddy
- Vi and Jinx Player Card
Arcane Season 2 Collector's Set Cost
We don't know the exact cost of the Arcane Season 2 Collector's Set yet, but we can estimate it based on previous Limited Edition releases. The original Arcane bundle cost 2,377 Valorant Points or about 25 USD and was an Exclusive tier set. The Season 2 Collector's Set will likely also be Exclusive and cost slightly more since it includes a Melee weapon. Exclusive bundles can range up to 8,700 Valorant Points or around 90 USD, but since the Arcane Season 2 Collector's set only includes one gun and the upper-level prices reflect sets that may have four or more weapons, it probably won't cost that much. A safe guess might be around 2,500-4,000 Valorant Points, or 25-40 USD.
Arcane Season 2 Collector's Set: How to Buy
Players can buy the Arcane Season 2 Collector's set starting on November 7 2024 by navigating to VALORANT's in-game Shop tab. Here, they will see a 'Featured' banner in the middle of the screen. The Arcane Season 2 Collector's set will appear here after its release, and players can buy by clicking on the banner and proceeding to the 'Purchase' button in the bottom right of the next screen.