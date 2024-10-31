The Best VALORANT Skins for Halloween
Halloween is almost here, and the VALORANT community can celebrate as well. Riot Games recently released the Troublemaker bundle which contained pumpkin, cat and skeleton-themed cosmetics. Even though the bundle's run is over, players can still pick from plenty of eerie, spine-chilling and downright paranormal weapons in the game. Here are the 7 best VALORANT skins for this festive fall season!
1. Nocturnum
The Nocturnum bundle is one of VALORANT's newer skin lines, but it's already becoming a Halloween staple. It draws inspiration from League of Legends' Old God Nocturne and Ivern skins and features mysterious creatures and bone elements in its design. The Nocturnum knife also resembles the Grim Reaper's scythe — it's perfect for sending opponents to the grave.
2. Reaver
The Reaver Vandal is elegantly gothic with an edgy black base, silver accents and angular designs. Its unique kill sound is a foreboding bell, and its finisher animation creates a glowing summoning circle surrounding the enemy as their soul fades into the afterlife. This gun is perfect for foiling your opponent's plans with dramatic aces and erupting into villainous laughter afterward.
3. Primordium
The Primordium skin line is particularly ghastly as its weapons are made of bonelike material. The Primordium Vandal especially looks like it mysteriously surfaced at an abandoned graveyard. If your favorite part of Halloween is all the spooky, scary skeletons involved, this is the gun for you!
4. Crimsonbeast
The edgy Crimsonbeast skin line is perfect for Halloween with its bright orange and black colors. It also includes monstrous designs, chains and flames. If this gun had a theme song, it would be written by My Chemical Romance. Add a pumpkin gun buddy and you're all set to trick or treat for kills across the map!
5. Lycan's Bane
The Lycan's Bane Vandal is underrated in typical VALORANT play but works perfectly as a Halloween-themed gun. It combines luxurious black leather, a blood-red base and silver metal accents to create a VALORANT skin fit for a thousand-year-old vampire. After clutching a round with this, you can wander through ancient castle halls and stare wistfully out the window at the moon.
Related Article: League of Legends: When Does Ambessa Release?
6. Wasteland
The Wasteland skin set is scrappy and apocalyptic like something out of a zombie movie. This gun is perfect for dramatically exiting a site with the Brimstone ultimate explosion behind you or wandering through Viper's toxin pit. The Wasteland line includes a Vandal, Marshal, Spectre, Sheriff and Shorty, so you can easily get your hands on one of these guns in the Shop or Night Market.
7. Hivemind
The Hivemind Vandal is another underrated Halloween option. Its alien-inspired design leans towards the sci-fi side of horror but it is still scary enough to pay homage to the holiday's spirit. Plus, its purple-and-black color scheme with glowing orbs is subtle but spooky.