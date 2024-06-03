Best Mouse for Valorant — Ranked Guide
The most important VALORANT peripheral is undoubtedly the gaming mouse. Even with the game's constantly-memed 'precise gunplay' aim is key — and these ten mice will help you out-aim all your opponents. Today we combine professional use with player reviews and personal opinion to deliver a comprehensive list of the ten best mice for VALORANT esports. Let's dive into the nitty gritty specs and statistics to discover which best suits your in-game needs!
1. Logitech G Pro X Superlight
The Logitech G Pro X Superlight is the near-undisputed king of VALORANT mice. In VCT Masters Madrid 2024, over 50% of players used a G Pro X Superlight or a G Pro X Superlight 2, and every participating team had at least one Logitech mouse user. It was also the most-used mouse by VALORANT pros in general as of May 2024 and made it onto our previous list of must-have VALORANT peripherals.
The G Pro X Superlight is renowned for its comfortable shape and extremely lightweight frame. The mouse weighs under 63 grams, making it perfect for quick reflexes and seamless movement. It also utilizes a 25k HERO sensor and supports resolution ranges between 100 and 25,600 dpi. In addition, it has a 1 ms USB report rate and a 70-hour battery life in constant motion. The G Pro X Superlight is designed perfectly for intense first-person shooter games like VALORANT and provides a pleasant in-game experience.
Price: $159.00
2. Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2
The G Pro X Superlight's successor, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2, lives up to its predecessor's strong reputation. This mouse is even lighter than the original G Pro X Superlight at just under 60 grams. It also has a higher resolution range of between 100 and 32,000 dpi and a max report rate of 0.25 ms. The G Pro X Superlight 2 has 25 more hours of battery life than the original G Pro X Superlight — it can last for 95 hours in constant motion on a full charge. While the choice between a G Pro X Superlight and a G Pro X Superlight 2 ultimately comes down to a player's budget and personal preference, both are equally solid choices for a top-tier premium VALORANT mouse.
Price: $139.99
3. Razer DeathAdder V3 Pro
The DeathAdder V3 Pro trails right behind the two Superlights as the second-most-popular VALORANT mouse model as of May 2024. It is also extremely lightweight at 64g and comes in an ergonomic form with a 30k optical sensor. The DeathAdder sports an impressive 90-hour battery life. Reviews rave about its comfort and durability. Players with large hands comment that the mouse is much more comfortable than alternatives. Fun fact: this mouse is endorsed by star League of Legends player Faker, so buyers can be inspired to use it to climb on both Riot Games titles!
Price: $159.99
4. BenQ ZOWIE EC2-CW
ZOWIE is a cult classic brand in the Counter-Strike community where it has provided pros and casual players with unique asymmetrical ergonomic mice and high-quality peripherals. ZOWIE's reputation has since spread to the VALORANT pro scene that many Counter-Strike players have joined. The ZOWIE EC2-CW continues the brand's longstanding tradition of comfort and functionality — the mouse's website states that its "classic shape has not-too-much palm contact and can accommodate different grip styles with comfortable posture". The EC2-CW's design specifically reduces strain on the Flexor Carpi Ulnaris muscle so FPS players can enjoy competitive games for years.
The mouse weighs 77g and has a battery life of 70 hours with constant movement. It supports dpi between 400 and 3,200 and report rates that range between 200 and 1000hz. It is a bit heavier and more robust than the Superlights and DeathAdder, but provides solid support and will suit users with unique grip styles much better. Users who opt for this mouse will experience firsthand why it has held its own in the esports world for so long.
Price: $119.99
5. Razer Viper V3 Pro
The Viper V3 Pro is a newer version of Razer's previous Viper V2 Pro which is also beloved by the VALORANT esports community. It is one of the lighter mice on this list at only 54g (though its website does cheekily warn that the mouse's white version weighs 55g, just in case that extra gram is a deal-breaker!). It sports a sophisticated 35k FocusPro optical sensor and supports a 35,000 max dpi. Razer's Viper model is symmetric, while the DeathAdder is e
The Viper V3 Pro has a slightly more narrow and curved shape than its V2 Pro ancestor, which some users find more comfortable but ultimately depends on preference. It also has a different clicking style. The mouse has a 90-hour battery life in constant motion at 1,000hz (10 hours longer than the Viper V2 Pro) so VALORANT players can keep clutching rounds without fear of disconnection.
Price: $159.99
6. Razer Viper V2 Pro
The Viper V2 Pro differs from the Viper V3 Pro but performs similarly and is another one of the VALORANT pro scene's favorite mice. One major difference is the Viper V2 Pro's weight at 64g, 10g more than the V3 Pro. The mouse also has an 80-hour max battery life versus the V3 Pro's 90 hours. The mouse is wider and flatter than the V3 Pro, which may better serve some users' grip styles. It is more expensive than the Viper V3 Pro on Razer's website. However, buyers can often find it secondhand for a better price — and when combined with the optional upgradeable 4k polling dongle it can give the V3 Pro and other mice a run for their money.
Price: $179.98
7. Razer Viper Mini Signature Edition
Razer's Viper mouse line knocks it out of the park with every release and the Viper Mini Signature edition is no different. This is the lightest mouse on this list at only 49g. Its design is instantly recognizable as it has an iconic triangle-patterned magnesium exoskeleton to reduce weight. The mouse has a maximum dpi of 30,000 and a 60-hour battery life at its default 1k polling rate (though the polling rate can increase to 8k). Pros including EDward gaming's infamous duelist ZmjjKK use this mouse and it has a comparable pro-scene presence to its larger Viper V2 Pro and V3 Pro siblings. Its eyebrow-raising heftier price point places it below the V2 and V3 Pro models. However, the Viper Mini Signature Edition remains a top-tier professional choice and one of the few professional-grade mice comfortable for smaller hands.
Price: $279.99
8. G-Wolves HTS+ 4K
The G-Wolves HTS+ 4K is up-and-coming in the professional esports mouse scene and is beginning to attract the attention of players and pros. G-Wolves is based in Beijing and has become popular with Asian teams and pro players. Two college friends with a passion for gaming founded the company and began focusing on lightweight mice when they noticed the strain poorly designed mice had on their friends' hands. The HTS+ 4K is notable for its extremely comfortable shape accommodating hybrid grip styles and weighs just 50g. It also offers fun color options like pink, violet, sapphire and ruby! Players with medium to smaller-sized hands find it very comfortable. It has a 20,000 max dpi and a 4,000hz polling rate. VALORANT stars including Paper Rex's Jinggg and NRG's Demon1 have used this mouse in pro play — so G-Wolves must be doing something right!
Price: $159.00
9. VAXEE XE Wireless
The VAXEE XE Wireless is another relative newcomer to the VALORANT pro world. Former ZOWIE employees founded VAXEE, and the company shares a similar innovative development process and focus on comfort. Its VAXEE XE Wireless mouse has held up against competitors and is gaining traction in the VALORANT scene due to its quality. This mouse has a 110-hour battery life with constant motion at a 1k polling rate. Its polling rate is adjustable up to a 4,000hz 'competitive mode' so players can lock in. The mouse weighs between 60 and 61g. It is wide and symmetric with a shape suitable for palm grips. It is worth noting that shipping can be expensive for users outside the United States and Canada.
Price: $129.99
10. LAMZU Thorn
Though fewer VALORANT pros use it than others on this list, the LAMZU Thorn is becoming popular with VALORANT players and has reached the pro stage. Two DetonatioN FocusMe players use this mouse, and other players on teams including Team Liquid and G2 Esports use the LAMZU Atlantis, a similar LAMZU product.
The LAMZU Thorn weighs 52g and has a 4k compatible/1k default polling rate. It has a Pixart PAW 3395 sensor with a maximum of 26,000 dpi. LAMZU users can download a driver from the company's website to precisely set their dpi and adjust various parameters. The Thorn accommodates a palm grip and claw grip. It is customizable and intuitive, and users rave about its balance and clicks. Plus, the value for its price doesn't hurt!
Price: $91.99