The Best Team Comps on Every VALORANT Map, Act 4 2025
The wrong team composition can make any VALORANT game a struggle. Players know the pain of an instalock duelist team crumbling on defense all too well, and it can be pretty darn tough to stay cool on the attack if your group doesn't have smokes or an initiator. Today, we'll recap the best VALORANT team comps for every map currently in rotation: Corrode, Bind, Ascent, Fracture, Haven, Icebox and Lotus. If you're tired of backseat gaming IGLs, too, don't worry — we'll also explain exactly why these comps are good so you'll be ready to dive in and strategize all on your own. Let's explore.
Updated June 27 2025
Corrode: Giving Enemies a Fade
- Yoru
- Omen
- Fade
- Vyse
- Cypher
Double Sentinel is the way to go on Corrode, which is already a defender-sided map. Its wide-open sites are difficult to hold with Killjoy or Deadlock util, so the ol' reliable Cypher/Vyse combo is best. Plus, Cypher is not range restricted: he can provide value lurking down Corrode's lanes. While Sova is a decent Initiator substitute in a pinch, Fade has one particular advantage: her Prowlers have an easier time clearing out rat corners, and Corrode is designed with multiple 50-50s that require utility to pass. Duelist Yoru's flashes are also essential to clear tricky angles, and harder to dodge than a Neon concuss. Omen is the best smoke agent here since he has similar lurk potential to Cypher and can easily teleport across the map to rotate.
Bind: Super Smokes and Sneaky Angles
- Viper
- Omen
- Skye
- Cypher
- Raze
Bind is a Controller's playground, so why not have two of them? Viper and Omen will have a great time cavorting around and styling on enemies with the Judge. Plus, they thrive on Bind's smaller, claustrophobic design: Omen's Paranoia is far more effective here than on other maps, and Viper's Ultimate can make B-site impenetrable. Skye is a stronger initiator for similar reasons: her Trailblazer dog is a huge help when clearing shotgun angles and retaking U-haul on A. Meanwhile, Raze's grenades are also much harder to dodge, and since enemies must explode from narrow choke points onto broad sites and hard clear during every push, Cypher's tripwires will often catch them unaware.
Ascent: A Flashy Fortress
- Yoru
- Omen
- Sova
- Cypher
- Vyse
Hear us out: Jett is usually the more popular pick on Ascent, but Yoru provides greater team value. In a map where mid control and lurks are crucial, his fake footsteps and Teleport can bait out important utility, providing an immediate upper hand. In addition, Yoru's clone can eat Cypher trips, making him an essential counter for one of Ascent's most popular Agents. His flash will help teammates comfortably push sites against common double-Sentinel setups. Plus, Yoru's Ultimate is incredibly versatile: he can pick up weapons on eco rounds, gather info and more. Between Yoru's Dimensional Drift and Omen's From the Shadows, there is no way your team should ever lose the bomb with this comp.
Why would we not pick Jett on Ascent? The answer is simple: she is far more situational and self-serving than Yoru. Her main Ascent advantage is her movement, which Yoru can do equally well with his Teleport, and her Operator potential, which enemies can easily counter by taking multiple angles on Mid and using smokes.
Sova has always been strong on Ascent, so his inclusion is self-explanatory. Cypher, similarly, has remained a prudent pick. Double Sentinel usually puts the team at an Attacker disadvantage, but Vyse's flash and Cypher's camera even out push potential, so it will also be a breeze.
Fracture: Running it Down on Rotates and Retakes
- Cypher
- Breach
- Brimstone
- Neon
- Killjoy
Fracture teams thrive on post-plant setups. This map is so vast that it's entirely possible to fake a push while taking the other site for free, meaning retake and space-taking Agents are essential. Flashy competitor Breach is just the man for the job, and he provides valuable postplant utility on both Sites. Tejo was originally strong on Fracture, but after his recent nerfs, a double Sentinel comp with Killjoy and Cypher may be a better idea. Vyse is also fine to pick.
Speed is the name of the game: Brimstone's post-plant Molly, versatile Ultimate and stim beacon for quick rotates push him above other Controllers here. While Omen and Viper are still safe picks, this may be the only map on which Brimstone has a distinct meta advantage. VALORANT's fastest Agent, Neon, also has an edge above other Duelists due to her stuns and her Ultimate's retake potential.
Haven
- Neon
- Omen
- Sova
- Cypher
- Breach
As a 3-site map, Haven players need to ensure heavy map control on both sides. Cypher can reliably hold down C and garage, opening up space for his 4 teammates to defend B and A. Plus, he can trip flank on Attacker since many enemies like to lurk up A-main. Sova is essential for pushing A and C site, and his drone is great for clearing garage. Sova is also beneficial because he is a direct counter to Cypher and can easily shock dart the enemy's trips to open up site.
Omen is one of the best smoke agents for lurking since his Paranoia makes him self-sufficient in duels and his teleports let him catch enemies off-guard in odd angles. However, he also provides extreme team value: Omen can quickly pick up the Spike on another site with his Ultimate, easily clutching otherwise unwinnable rounds, and can Paranoia through Garage or onto C-site.
Breach and Neon are great for retake scenarios (and on a 3-site map, there will be many). A site is particularly hard to clear, but Breach's flashes, Neon's stuns and Breach's concussion help eliminate those nasty corner angles and clear hell. Note: Yoru is also a safe Duelist option, and Killjoy is fine to substitute for Cypher in a pinch.
Icebox
- Jett
- Killjoy
- Sova
- Viper
- Omen
Icebox is tricky, since traditional Sentinels struggle to maintain space. With so many flank avenues, it's hard to cover all your bases. However, Killjoy is generally your best bet as she can place an alarm bot under tube and a turret in Kitchen. Ideally, this will completely lock down mid so your teammates can focus on the sites' choke points. Sage is a safe substitute for Killjoy here (though less effective), and it's alright to opt for double Sentinel with Killjoy instead of double Controller if needed.
Double Controller's main benefit is the map control it provides. Together, Omen and Viper can slice up the entire map. While Viper's smokes and walls are one-and-dones, Omen's are slightly more flexible: they can each fill in the other Agent's ability gaps. Jett is the typical Icebox duelist because the map has many vertical angles, which her Updraft allows her to access. It also lends itself well to snipers with long-range Operator angles on mid and both sites.
Lotus
- Fade
- Raze
- Omen
- Killjoy
- Viper
Fade and Raze are a classic sight thanks to their paired utility. The two can combine a Faze Seize and a Raze grenade down A-long at the start of any Defender round to cause some massive damage, and this wombo combo is effective anywhere on the closed-in map. Their utility is simply too effective to lose, and Fade's prowlers are also amazing for clearing C site's close corners and checking A-site tree room. As a movement duelist, Raze can reliably satchel onto site and comfortably use the Judge to score frags. Omen's lurks will be necessary, since whichever team has control of C-B door and B-A link generally wins Lotus' rounds. Meanwhile, Viper walls can be essential for pushing A-main, and on defender, they can eliminate that nasty funnel angle near A-rubble and create more advantageous duels.
Killjoy is strong all-around on this map, but especially so on C-site and B-site. She can create several kill setups with swarm grenades in bend. Fnatic and Wolves Esports both ran this comp in VCT Masters Toronto, but the winning team, Paper Rex, opted for something slightly different with Vyse instead. Indeed, Vyse is a fine pick here — just make sure you feel comfortable on her, since she requires a more active playstyle than KJ.