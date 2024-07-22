The VALORANT Champions 2024 Bundle Is Here
Thrilling gameplay is the VALORANT Champions tournament's main spectacle, but VCT season brings plenty of excitement to every aspect of the game — even the VALORANT item shop. Each year, fans eagerly await the VALORANT Champions cosmetic bundle release.
As VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul approaches, the anticipation grows more intense. Riot Games is rolling out plenty of fun event items to help keep the Champions hype going. In addition, we finally have some information about what players can expect from the Champions 2024 Skin Bundle. Let's dive into everything we know about its items, when they will release and how interested players can buy!
Related Article: New VALORANT Agent: Everything We Know
When will the VALORANT Champions 2024 Bundle arrive?
The VALORANT Champions 2024 Bundle has no set release date. However, judging by previous Champions bundle releases, it will likely arrive with the start of the official Champions 2024 Seoul tournament. This means we can probably expect to see the bundle in shops starting August 1st. The bundle would then remain in the shop until August 25th — the date of the Grand Finals — or later.
What is included in the VALORANT Champions 2024 Bundle?
The VALORANT Champions 2024 bundle is confirmed to have at least a Phantom and a melee knife. From previous Champions bundle releases, we can also assume the bundle will include several cosmetics.
Leakers haven't revealed much about the bundle's aesthetic and color scheme. We do know from @ValorantUpdated that the bundle's knife will be similar to the Sovereign 2.0 set's melee. The Sovereign 2.0's knife is a sword, so speculation says the Champions 2024 knife will probably also be a sword or katana.
The VALORANT Champions 2024 Bundle includes:
- Champions 2024 Phantom
- Champions 2024 Melee Knife
- Champions 2024 Gun Buddy
- Champions 2024 Player Card
- Champions 2024 Spray
How much does the VALORANT Champions 2024 Bundle cost?
The Champions 2024 bundle's exact cost is currently unknown, but based on previous bundles the full bundle's cost will probably be 6167 VP, which equates to about $60 USD. Players can choose to buy individual bundle parts, such as the Phantom or Knife. These items will cost less than the entire bundle, but the bundle will be a greater value than buying all items seperately.
VALORANT Champions 2024 Bundle likely costs:
- Champions 2024 Phantom: 2,675 VP
- Champions 2024 Knife: 5,350 VP
- Champions 2024 Spray: 325 VP
- Champions 2024 Player Card: 375 VP
- Champions 2024 Gun Buddy: 475 VP
Where and how can players buy the VALORANT Champions 2024 Bundle?
The VALORANT Champions 2024 bundle will be available in VALORANT's Shop tab. In this tab, players can purchase the full bundle or individual items such as the Phantom or the Knife. The bundle is Exclusive tier, meaning it will not appear in the Daily item shop once its run is over. The Champions 2024 bundle is limited time only so buy while you can!
More information about the bundle will arrive as Champions 2024 Seoul fast approaches. Stay tuned for more VALORANT coverage on the tournament, esports news and in-game updates!