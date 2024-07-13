VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul: A Guide
The 2024 VALORANT Champions Tour circuit has been exhilarating — from Sentinels' Masters Madrid win to the first ever VCT death by falling in Abyss, fans witnessed unforgettable moments. Valorant Champions 2024 Seoul, the final test of every player and team's efforts, is fast approaching and will begin on August 1st. Four teams from each VALORANT region will compete for the Champions trophy, a 1 million USD prize pool and a lasting place in the VALORANT esports legacy. As the thrilling competition draws closer, let's walk through the VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul schedule, what teams and players are competing, and where the community can watch.
What is the VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul format?
VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul begins on August 1st and continues until August 25th. From August 1 - 11, teams compete in a Group Stage format. Within this stage, four groups will each contain four VALORANT teams. The top two teams from each group, determined in a double-elimination and best-of-3 format, will progress to the next stage. Next, the Playoffs Stage will occur from August 14 - 18. This is a double-elimination bracket with best-of-3 matches. Finally, teams will compete in the Finals Stage from August 23 - 25. The Finals Stage contains a Lower Bracket Final as well as a Grand Final. Both Finals matches are best-of-5 and the Grand Final match will determine the tournament's winner.
What is the VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul schedule?
VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul Schedule
- August 1 - 11: Group Stage
- August 14 - 18: Playoffs
- August 23 - 25: Finals
What teams are playing in VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul?
The following teams are participating in VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul. Each VALORANT competitive region — Americas, EMEA, Pacific and China — has four Champions spaces for individual teams from that region to compete. The Pacific roster is currently complete, but EMEA, Americas and China rosters remain uncertain as each region's Stage 2 qualifier finishes.
Teams participating:
Americas
Four teams TBD
EMEA
Three teams TBD
FNATIC
- Boaster
- Derke
- Alfajer
- Chronicle
- Leo
Pacific
Paper Rex
- mindfreak
- f0rsakeN
- d4v41
- something
- Jinggg
Gen.G Esports
- Meteor
- t3xture
- Lakia
- Munchkin
- Karon
DRX
- BuZz
- Mako
- Foxy9
- BeYN
- Flashback
Talon Esports
- Crws
- JitboyS
- ban
- Governor
- Surf
China
Two teams TBD
FunPlus Phoenix
- AAAAY
- BerLIN
- Lysoar
- Autumn
- Life
EDward Gaming
- CHICHOO
- nobody
- ZmjjKK
- Smoggy
- S1Mon
Where can fans watch VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul?
As VALORANT Champions is one of the most popular esports tournaments worldwide, fans will have no shortage of streams and broadcasts to choose from. However, a safe bet is always VALORANT's esports site, where players can access tournament schedules and watch live broadcasts of current matches. VALORANT also has an official Twitch account that streams in-progress games.
If you're too busy to watch live broadcasts, you can catch up with clips from the VALORANT Champions Tour YouTube channel or the VALORANT Champions Tour Twitter.
As regional stage qualifiers conclude, more participating teams and further tournament information will be revealed. Stay tuned for more VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul updates and coverage as the tournament progresses!