VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul Event Items and Drops
In just a few weeks, VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul will begin. Sixteen teams from across the globe will compete for the title of VALORANT's best and brightest. If you're watching the event and participating in esports fan activity, Riot Games is delivering some extra goodies to show their appreciation. This year's Champions event will bring player cards, sprays, gun buddies and more. Here's everything you can earn from the event and how to join the fun!
What is the VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul event?
VALORANT is hosting the Champions 2024 Seoul event to commemorate the tournament and its fans. VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul will give players two opportunities to earn unique items. The first is a 'Collision' Event Pass, named after the current Episode's title. This Event Pass will be free. The second is an opportunity to earn item drops from watching the Champions 2024 tournament.
When does the VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul event start?
The VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul event will begin with the VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul official tournament. This means the Event Pass and Item Drops will be live from August 1 to August 25.
How to Get VALORANT Champions Drops
To get Event Pass items, players just have to log in and play. The event is universal for all VALORANT players and does not require any payment. During the event, players' XP from playing will accumulate into different tiers. Each tier completed will give the player a different item. Once tiers are completed, the items will immediately show up in the player's Collection. The only thing players need to do to grab their goodies is play the Event Pass until it's complete.
A few other items require a bit more effort. To nab the Champions 2024 Seoul item drops, players need to watch official VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul broadcast streams. You can catch these streams at VALORANT's official YouTube and Twitch channels plus the official VALORANT esports webpage. Players with successful pick 'ems brackets will also receive some unique items. The pick 'ems bracket mechanic is in beta this patch and is accessible through VALORANT's in-game esports tab.
What items can players get from the VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul Event Pass?
The Champions 2024 Seoul event pass features Jett, VALORANT's native South Korean agent. It contains two sprays. Tactibunny's light sticks may reference South Korea's K-Pop culture that has swept the globe. Players also get some Radianite points, a title and two player cards. One player card appears to reference VALORANT's new agent.
The VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul 'Collision' pass contains:
- A cute Jett-vs-Jett spray
- A Tactibunny holding light sticks spray
- A pixelated Jett gun buddy
- 2 Radianite point bundles (unknown amounts)
- "In Control" title
- A player card showing the Champions 2024 Seoul arena
- A player card showing an hourglass with thorns around it — perhaps a nod to the upcoming new agent?
What items can players get through VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul item drops?
Players keeping up with Champions 2024 Seoul games can receive a player card, two sprays and two gun buddies. The player card shows fan-favorite agents Jett, Astra, Harbor, Sova and Skye in beautiful traditional Korean hanboks. The "Crystal Ball" spray shows Sage hovering over a mystical fortune telling tool. The "Dan the Champ" spray features Tactifriends mascot Dan the Penguin with a Champions 2024 jacket. Finally, players can win two Gonggi gun buddies. One of these buddies is called the "Pick 'Ems Master: Gonggi Buddy", so it's safe to assume these two can be won through accurate Pick 'Ems predictions. The other sprays and player card are likely Twitch drops, but may be Pick 'Ems rewards as well.
VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul Drops:
- "Agents on Leave: Seoul" Card
- "Crystal Ball" & "Dan the Champ" Sprays
Pick 'Ems rewards:
- "Gonggi Buddy"
- "Pick 'Ems Master: Gonggi Buddy"
Stay tuned for more VALORANT Champions 2024 Seoul coverage. The final test of VALORANT skill is right around the corner — it's time to get excited! We're here to keep you updated on all VALORANT esports and in-game news.