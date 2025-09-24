Which Team Has the Most Aura? VALORANT Champions 2025 Playoffs Power Rankings
This one's for all the marbles: VALORANT Champions Paris 2025 is progressing to its final Playoffs stage, and the top Group Stage orgs are settling into seeded brackets. Who's most likely to take home the trophy? Let's recap a full power ranking of all the remaining teams.
What's Happening in VALORANT Champions Paris 2025?
So far, eight of the sixteen teams in VALORANT Champions Paris have qualified for the Playoffs stage. Another eight have been eliminated after landing at the bottom of their Group Stage sets:
Qualified:
- Fnatic
- DRX
- Paper Rex
- G2 Esports
- Team Heretics
- MIBR
- NRG
- GIANTX
Eliminated:
- EDward Gaming
- Sentinels
- Bilibili Gaming
- Xi Lai Gaming
- Dragon Ranger Gaming
- T1
- Team Liquid
- Rex Regum Qeon
VALORANT Champions Paris 2025: Team Rankings
1. Paper Rex
Roster: d4va1, f0rsakeN, something, Jinggg, PatMen
Paper Rex remains at the top of this list thanks to its 2-0 Group Stage performance and swift qualification as one of the first two Champions 2025 Playoffs teams. Before its appearance at Champions Paris, Paper Rex also won Masters Toronto, where it defeated opponents including G2, Team Heretics, and Fnatic. Many of these wins were clean sweeps (2:0 against TH in the Group Stage, and 2:0 against G2 in Playoffs). Paper Rex also scored first place in VCT Pacific Stage 2.
At this point, Paper Rex stands in a far better position than its main rival DRX, and has the stats to boot. PRX something has the highest overall ACS of the entire Champions Paris 2025 Group Stage (and the second-highest K/D), and Jinggg is just two spots below him at #3. f0rsakeN's creative smokes and Controller plays make the team's matches a playground, allowing for intense map control, and its designated duelists clean up enemies by taking them off guard.
2. G2 Esports
Roster: JonahP, trent, valyn, leaf, jawgemo
G2 Esports has it all: consistency, a stacked roster and in-game performance when it matters. This org could be well on its way to a VALORANT 'golden road' with a three-peat win (first place) in VCT Americas' Kickoff, Stage 1 and Stage 2. It was the first team to qualify for VALORANT Champions Paris 2025, establishing a fierce precedent. Even outside of the Americas, G2 put up a strong fight in Masters Bangkok (2nd place) and Masters Toronto (4th place).
During their matches, G2 exhibits a precise and confident playstyle. This team won't be caught unaware with their disciplined plays, and with Champions 2023 winner jawgemo as a duelist, they have the firepower to back their critical thinking up. IGL valyn has also proved a formidable strategist. That said, their first matchup is against the unpredictable Paper Rex: if G2 can't operate with a reliable protocol, can they still win with sheer game sense?
3. Team Heretics
Roster: Boo, benjyfishy, MiniBoo, ReiNs, Wo0t
Team Heretics has impressed this year with a surprise Esports World Cup win. The team showed resilience with a full losers-bracket run straight back to the top, and actually defeated Fnatic in the Grand Finals with an unprecedented reverse sweep.
TH is still popping off in VALORANT Champions 2025's Group Stage. Scoring top in its entire group seed, TH defeated G2 Esports and T1, the VALORANT Masters Bangkok winners. In addition, TH's Group Stage competitors were arguably more difficult opponents than Fnatic's.
If Team Heretics is destroying such fierce competitors, why isn't it higher on our list? Ultimately, the team lacks consistency and also tends to choke at key moments. Though TH 2:0'd both of its Group Stage matchups against G2 and T1, they were incredibly close games, all with 13:10 final scores. While reverse sweeps, close calls and overtimes are cinematic, they can't be relied upon as a constant. If TH shows up with its full potential, it definitely ranks above Fnatic here — but at its lowest, it would score several spots down in this list.
4. Fnatic
Roster: Boaster, Alfajer, Chronicle, kaajak, crashies
Fnatic have consistently showed up and slayed this season. With 2nd-place spots in VALORANT Masters Toronto and the Esports World Cup (which was a very narrow reverse sweep loss for them), the team has proven its capabilities in international circuits. Fnatic also held a 1st-place spot VCT EMEA Stages 1 and 2, and finished first in their Champions 2025 Group Stage seed.
Fnatic's players are individually very strong. Alfajer is one of the best Sentinels in the current pro sphere, even more fearsome for his respectable ability to flex to Duelist when needed. Kaajak is a scary duelist to face, especially when combined with crashies' effective and efficient utility. If Fnatic can unify its player parts and synergize its performance as a whole, they have a real shot at winning it all — the team's fate is in IGL Boaster's hands.
5. NRG
Roster: Ethan, s0m, mada, brawk, skuba
NRG notably placed second in the VCT Americas Stage 2 Grand Finals. Its roster also shows promise: s0m is one of the best Controller players around, and IGL Ethan also featured on Evil Geniuses' winning 2023 roster. skuba has also had some great moments this season. The team scored an impressive first-place spot in their Group Stage placements as well, defeating EDward Gaming and fellow Playoffs qualifying team DRX. NRG has a particularly strong mental, remaining undeterred by unfavorable odds and adapting extremely well to unpredictable in-game situations. The team famously recovered from a 0:7 start against DRX on Lotus, going on to win the matchup.
6. DRX
Roster: MaKo, free1ng, HYUNMIN, BeYN, Flashback
DRX and MIBR are closer in power than other teams on this list, but DRX scores here for several reasons. DRX notably defeated their rivals Paper Rex, who scored at the top of this list, 3:1 at VALORANT's Asia Champions League 2025. They also took a round to NRG in the Champions 2025 Group Stage and scored one spot above PRX in VCT Pacific Stage 2, but failed to place higher in Kickoff and Stage 1.
All that being said, DRX's player stats are less consistent throughout the entire team: Flashback has the second-highest ACS overall (ranking between something and Jinggg), but more MIBR members are near the top when it comes to K/D, K/D/A and ACS. DRX's first Playoffs face-off is also against Fnatic, which will arguably be harder for them than MIBR's matchup against TH since the team is more consistent.
7. MIBR
Roster: artziN, xenom, cortezia, aspas, verno
MIBR's first Playoffs matchup is against Team Heretics, who are less consistent than Fnatic (Fnatic has already defeated them 2:1 in the Group Stage), and they will arguably have an easier time than DRX. That said, they have struggled against fellow competitor G2 Esports, losing every time they face the organization in competition.
2022 Champs winner aspas (formerly of LOUD) takes center stage on this team. With every flick, perfect headshot and impossible clutch, aspas is proving all the washed allegations wrong. He currently holds the highest K/D and 3rd-highest K/D/A of the Group Stage. That said, one player isn't enough to carry an entire team. Aspas' teammates (particularly xenom and artziN) placed well in the Group Stage's ACS and K/D statistics, but can they follow in his footsteps and carve names for themselves on the international stage?
8. GIANTX
Roster: Cloud, westside, flickless, ara, GRUBINHO
EMEA org GIANTX has qualified for Champions 2025 Playoffs through the same Group Stage segment as Paper Rex and Sentinels. The org did take a respectable round to PRX during the Stage, but its games with the now-eliminated Xi Lai Gaming (XLG) were extremely close (with an Overtime), and its performance against Sentinels was inconsistent.