Who Are The Best Teams in VALORANT Champions 2025? Power Rankings
What's Going On in VALORANT Champions Paris?
The tea is piping hot, and VALORANT Champions Paris 2025 has a lot of lore... like, a Skyrim level of lore. The rivalries are serving realness, with three 2023 Champs winners from the same roster qualifying once again on different teams: Jawgemo, Ethan and Demon1 will face off on the Paris battlefield. PRX and DRX, once again, will also provide plenty of entertainment, but PRX's chances of winning may be more than a meme. Meanwhile, SEN City is crashing out as the team offers a subpar performance, and the APAC region's chokehold on international circuits may be coming to an end. Anything can happen, but some teams just have the stats to come out on top — let's explore our power rankings for Champions Paris 2025.
1. Paper Rex
PRX dominated Masters Toronto this year, only dropping a single game in the entire Playoffs (to Fnatic). During this run, they defeated analyst favorite team G2. They also reign as the VCT Pacific 2025 Stage 2 winners, and snagged a respectable 4th place at the Esports World Cup.
What makes Paper Rex so good? Part of it is their disrespect for protocol, setting the game's pace on their own and forcing opponents to adapt on the fly. However, behind their flashy plays and risk-tolerant mindset lies a deep understanding of the game's fundamentals.
PRX something has the highest K/D of VCT Pacific Stage 2, and Jinggg is not far behind in 4th place. This statistic might stick around for a while: as of Day 2 of VALORANT Champions 2025, something, Jinggg and f0rsaken occupy 3 of the 4 top K/D spots overall, and PRX has already won its first match against XLG 2:0.
2. G2 Esports
G2 Esports has been an analyst favorite since the beginning of the season. The team has a stacked roster: duelist jawgemo was part of Evil Geniuses' Champions 2023 winning roster, trent has terrorized enemies on Tejo all season, and IGL valyn had the second-highest K/D in Americas Stage 2 according to vlr.gg. The team is also consistent, notably scoring a three-peat win throughout VCT Americas Kickoff, Stage 1 and Stage 2, and were the first org to qualify for Champs 2025. On the international stage, they scored a respectable 2nd place in Masters Bangkok 2025 and 4th in Masters Toronto. Can G2 defeat SEN city, complete the 'golden road' of VALORANT and win Champions Paris after dominating the regional circuit?
3. Fnatic
Fnatic have proven themselves on the international stage twice this VCT season, but fallen short of major victories. The team placed second in VALORANT Masters Toronto and the Esports World Cup, narrowly losing in both cases. Their EWC face-off with Team Heretics was particularly close, lasting five games total. Though the team fumbled in VCT EMEA Stage 2, they did secure a 1st placement in Stage 1 and have displayed rather consistent gameplay. Alfajer is one of the scariest Sentinels around, and crashies continually finds value in his util by combining it with Kaajak's reliable frags. Their individual performances are strong, but can stronger coordination help them finally accomplish a Champs win?
4. Bilibili Gaming
Bilibili Gaming is dominating in China, and they have consistently finished within the top 3 of VCT China's 2025 stages. In Stage 2, BLG was particularly fearsome, defeating EDG, XLG and TYLOO for a first-place conclusion.
Between T1's Masters Bangkok win and PRX's Masters Toronto win, APAC teams have ruled the past year's VCT events. That being said, even as the China Stage 2 winners, BLG have struggled thus far on the international stage. The did not qualify for Masters Bangkok, and they performed poorly at the EWC and Masters Toronto. Could Champions Paris break the cycle and continue the APAC winning streak?
5. Team Liquid
Though Team Liquid didn't qualify for any international events this year, they dominated the EMEA regional circuit and swept to a Stage 2 win. After placing first in the Group Stage, TL blazed through the upper brackets to a 3:0 Grand Finals sweep against GiantX, who also qualified for Champions 2025. Though the team had some unexpected upsets during Masters Toronto while star player nAts encountered visa issues, they have generally performed exceedingly well, with nAts and paTiTek both popping off.
Team Liquid has a particularly good grasp on map control, which nAts' Controller skills supplement. Their Agent pool is also extremely versatile, leaving team comps open for every map and sitation. TL Keiko and nAts both placed within the top 4 (second and 4th, respectively) player K/Ds during EMEA Stage 2.
6. Team Heretics
Love them or hate them, Team Heretics has been slaying this season and has proved they can back their trash talk up. The org performed well throughout EMEA Kickoff and Stage 1, went 5-0 in the EMEA Stage 2 Group Stage and surprised fans with a cinematic Esports World Cup loser's bracket comeback, ultimately defeating fearful foes like Paper Rex and Fnatic. TH benjyfishy is popping off in-game, too — if a Fortnite player can pivot to VALORANT as a Tier 1 pro, you can do anything.
When TH is winning, they sweep the competition with glorious unpredictable plays. That said, they lack consistency and polish, and have a tendency to choke at the worst possible moments. Their first Champs matchup is against G2 — will they find enough openings in the most disciplined team's playstyle to survive?
7. NRG
NRG is another Americas standout, performing decently this Season and showing potential to skyrocket to the top. IGL Ethan, like Jawgemo, is a member of Evil Geniuses' 2023 Champs roster. The two have already faced off on the battlefield several times: most notably, in the VCT Americas Stage 2 Grand Finals. Here, G2 eliminated NRG in a clean 0:3 sweep, but s0m (who is consistently one of the top Controller players in the VCT circuit) and skuba showed moments of promise. If NRG cleans up its act, there's a possibility Ethan could lead them to victory, and it seems bonkar's coaching has been paying off.
8. Rex Regum Qeon
Rex Regum Qeon are a relatively new name in the VALORANT scene. The Indonesian org surprised the industry by popping off in VCT APAC Stage 1 (winning 1st place) and ultimately snagging second in Stage 2. They have also 2:0'd DRX during the run, displaying impressive performance. Rex Regum Qeon's playstyle integrates heavy strategy, and the team understands how to work around the APAC region's calculated aggression and heavy utility. However, their China Stage performances may not reflect how they will fare on the world stage. RRQ will also face Fnatic in their first matchup, which may prove difficult for them.
9. DRX
The RX Rivalry continues as DRX once again meets its mortal enemy on the Champions Paris Stage. In the VCT circuit, PRX is currently in a much better spot than them, and DRX placed fourth in overall Pacific standings. However, DRX notably defeated PRX 3:1 in the Asian Champions League 2025 in May, proving we can't count them out just yet.
10. Sentinels
SEN City just hasn't been the same since TenZ left. The team has consistently lost their VCT Americas matches to their main rivals G2, and fell to GiantX in their very first Champions Paris Group Stage game. Second place in two Americas stages ain't bad, and that's why SEN ranks above some of our other options, but it just won't cut it when it comes to the biggest VALORANT event of the year. SEN's players have great aim, but their defensive side plays have been crumbling recently, and they are 0:3 against EMEA teams this year.
However, SEN still holds a fearsome reputation against China region foes. Their performance tends to snowball; they are a very vibe-heavy team. If the vibes are good, SEN can snap right back into form.
Another plot twist may be incoming, too... SEN fans on Reddit have spotted an interesting shape pattern to the Champions winner logos, and are theorizing SEN's square logo may be next. Is this some next-level copium, or can the meme go from a dream to a reality?
11. T1
While you most likely know T1 from League of Legends, they proved during the Masters Bangkok Grand Finals (AKA. Yoru vs. Yoru, the movie) that they can make a name for themselves in VALORANT too. T1 Meteor's strong performance and insanely high stats caught worldwide attention, but Champs Paris will be the true test of the team's skill, and the world is waiting to see if T1 can keep showing up.
After the Masters Bangkok incident, T1 failed to continue slaying in VCT China, dropping to fourth place in Stage 2. Their performance seems to be slipping, and netizens doubt they can climb to Champs' top stages. However, their first matchup against Dragon Ranger Gaming in the Group Stage puts them in an advantageous spot. Can T1 gain back their momentum and accessorize their Masters trophy with a Champs win?
12. GIANTX
GIANTX hasn't had an optimal 2025 season, but they do have one claim to fame: the Spanish org has already defeated Sentinels 2:1 in the Group Stage. Does this prove that TenZ's departure has irreparably damaged the team, or does it prove that GIANTX has more potential than we've given them credit for? Only time (and Champions Paris) will tell.
13. MIBR
MIBR has struggled in VCT Americas against G2 and Sentinels, who have crushed them at almost every opportunity. They also have not won a single Stage phase, placing 3rd each time. However, they have fared decently well in the circuit against other teams, and aspas has continued to prove himself as one of NA's best duelists, placing fourth on the Stage 2 K/D stat list.
14. EDward Gaming
EDward Gaming, unfortunately, has fallen off. After winning VALORANT Champions 2024, the team plummeted to the bottom of the Esports World Cup's leaderboard, finished 3rd in Masters Bangkok and did not qualify for Masters Toronto. They did score a 1st place spot in the VCT China kickoff, but their gameplay since has been incredibly sloppy, and even KangKang's snappy aim hasn't been able to save them. EDG has since lost its first Group Stage matchup to NRG, and although NRG is one of the season's stronger teams, it was a clean sweep from them and EDG was unable to snag even one map.
15. XLG Esports
XLG demonstrated subpar performance throughout the VCT China stages and also suffered a 2:0 defeat at the hands of Paper Rex during the VALORANT Champions 2025 Group Stage. The show was particularly lacking, and one Redditor u/pheemaenth aptly remarked that PRX made the match look like "a something, jinggg and forsaken fragmovie."
16. Dragon Ranger Gaming
What is Champs 2023 winner Demon1 doing on Dragon Ranger Gaming? We don't know, but 2025 is not a good year for them. The team barely qualified to Champions through its China Stage 2 second-place finish, and did not participate in Masters Bangkok, Masters Toronto or the Esports World Cup. Things are looking even bleaker for them as the Champions Paris Group Stage progresses, since they'll have to face internationally-recognized team T1 in their very first matchup. You never know what will happen in VALORANT, but odds are this won't end well.