VALORANT Champions 2025 is Here: Schedule, All Teams, How to Watch
The biggest event of the VALORANT season is back: Champions 2025 will take place in Paris, the city of lights, and feature the game's 16 strongest teams. As the year's competition draws to a close, key storylines will come full circle, and rivalries will once again be tested. Here's everything to know about the event, including its schedule, teams, format and how to watch.
What Can Viewers Expect in VALORANT Champions Paris 2025?
Champions Paris 2025 is the final culmination of this year's VCT circuit. As 2025 is VALORANT's 5-year anniversary, plenty of rivalries and fresh storylines have developed.
In the Americas, G2 Esports completed a trilogy of regional wins: the team snagged Kickoff, Stage 1 and Stage 2 trophies. They were also the first team to qualify for Champs and analyst favorites with a stacked roster. However, Sentinels is hot on their trail, and G2 has failed to secure wins on the international stage. NRG also has plenty at stake: its IGL Ethan hails from Champs 2023's winning Evil Geniuses roster, and after a Stage 2 faceoff with former teammate G2 JAWGEMO, the org is fighting to reclaim its clout.
Meanwhile in EMEA, Team Heretics has overcome its curse and become the 2025 Esports World Cup champions (Star player benjyfishy, who previously trash-talked Paper Rex, was key to their success.) The team also placed second to EDward Gaming in Champs 2024. Fnatic, however, was not as lucky: despite strong international performances, the org placed second twice (at Masters Toronto and the EWC) by a narrow margin. The EMEA VCT Stage placements have been unpredictable, with Team Vitality, Team Liquid and Fnatic each securing victories. Can Fnatic finally reach the pinnacle of VALORANT success after getting so close so many times?
Pacific and China region teams have also rapidly become dominant in the VALORANT scene. Both of this year's Masters winners — Paper Rex and T1 — are Pacific teams. Chinese org EDward Gaming is also fighting to defend its Champions victory from last year, and T1 is the reigning League of Legends Worlds champion, so fans are watching to see if its VALORANT roster can claim an equivalent feat. Of course, the everlasting PRX vs DRX rivalry also continues as the two meet again at the biggest tournament in the VALORANT industry.
What Teams are in VALORANT Champions 2025?
VALORANT Champions Paris 2025 has a total of 16 teams competing. Four teams will represent each of the game's regions (Americas, Pacific, EMEA and China). Every team qualifies either through regional Champions Points or each region's Stage 2 standings.
Americas
- Sentinels
- G2 Esports
- NRG
- MIBR
Pacific
- Paper Rex
- Rex Regum Queon
- T1
- DRX
EMEA
- Team Liquid
- GIANTX
- FNATIC
- Team Heretics
China
- Bilibili Gaming
- EDward Gaming
- Dragon Ranger Gaming
- XLG Esports
What is the VALORANT Champions 2025 Format?
VALORANT Champions Paris 2025 will stretch from Friday, September 12 to Sunday, October 5 2025. The tournament, spanning nearly a month, will progress through several phases:
- Group Stage: Here, teams are sorted into 4 groups. Every group contains 1 team from each region and has 2 Elimination Phases. Each Elimination Phase will remove 2 teams from the event pool.
- Playoffs: The Playoffs will bring together the lower and upper bracket finalists in one last battle for victory, culminating in the Grand Finals.
What Time Are the VALORANT Champions 2025 Matches?
Each day of VCT Champions 2025 will feature 2 matches. The first match will always occur at 6:00 AM PDT, and the second will always occur at 9 AM PDT. Here's a quick conversion for other time zones:
Match 1:
- West Coast US (PDT): 6:00 AM
- East Coast US (EDT): 9:00 AM
- United Kingdom (BST): 2:00 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): 3:00 PM
- Japan (JST)/ Korea (KST): 1:00 AM
Match 2:
- West Coast US (PDT): 9:00 AM
- East Coast US (EDT): 12:00 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): 5:00 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): 6:00 PM
- Japan (JST)/ Korea (KST): 4:00 AM
Full VALORANT Champions 2025 Schedule
Now, here's a full match schedule summary:
Date
Matches
Friday, September 12: Group Stage begins.
Paper Rex vs XLG; SEN vs GIANTX
Saturday, September 13
NRG vs EDG; Team Liquid vs DRX
Sunday, September 14
Dragon Ranger Gaming vs T1; G2 Esports vs Team Heretics
Monday, September 15
BLG vs MIBR; Rex Regum Queon vs FNATIC
Wednesday, September 17
Upper Finals TBD
Thursday, September 18
Upper Finals TBD
Friday, September 19
Lower Bracket Round 1; matches TBD. 2 teams are eliminated.
Saturday, September 20
Lower Bracket Round 1; matches TBD. 2 teams are eliminated.
Sunday, September 21
Lower Bracket Finals TBD. 2 teams are eliminated.
Monday, September 22: Group Stage ends.
Lower Bracket Finals TBD; 2 teams are eliminated.
Thursday, September 25
Playoffs Stage begins.
Friday, September 26
Playoffs Round 1 ends.
Saturday, September 27
Playoffs Lower Bracket Round 1 occurs. 2 teams are eliminated.
Sunday, September 28
Playoffs Upper bracket Round 2 occurs.
Monday, September 29
Playoffs Lower Bracket Round 2 occurs. 2 teams are eliminated.
Friday, October 3
Playoffs Upper Semifinals and Lower Finals occur.
Saturday, October 4
Playoffs Lower Finals occur.
Sunday, October 5
The Grand Finals occur.
How to Watch VALORANT Champions Paris 2025
Riot Games will stream VALORANT Champions Paris 2025 on the VCT circuit's official platforms. All matches are broadcast live on the VALORANT Esports website, valorantesports.com. In addition, several Twitch channels will host authorized streams:
- VALORANT
- VALORANT_Americas
- valorantesports_cn
- VALORANT_EMEA
- VALORANT_BR
- VALORANT_NorthAmerica