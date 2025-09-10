Esports illustrated

VALORANT Champions 2025 is Here: Schedule, All Teams, How to Watch

VALORANT Champions 2025 will test the 16 strongest teams worldwide in Paris, the city of lights. Here's a recap of its key storylines, all its teams, its schedule and how fans can watch.

Gabby DeSena

VALORANT Champions 2025 is about to begin.
Riot Games via Website

The biggest event of the VALORANT season is back: Champions 2025 will take place in Paris, the city of lights, and feature the game's 16 strongest teams. As the year's competition draws to a close, key storylines will come full circle, and rivalries will once again be tested. Here's everything to know about the event, including its schedule, teams, format and how to watch.

  1. What Can Viewers Expect in VALORANT Champions Paris 2025?
  2. What Teams are in VALORANT Champions 2025?
  3. What is the VALORANT Champions 2025 Format?
  4. What Time Are the VALORANT Champions 2025 Matches?
  5. Full VALORANT Champions 2025 Schedule
  6. How to Watch VALORANT Champions Paris 2025

What Can Viewers Expect in VALORANT Champions Paris 2025?

VALORANT patch 11.05
VALORANT Patch 11.05 focuses on refining gameplay and encouraging Champions 2025 involvement. / Riot Games

Champions Paris 2025 is the final culmination of this year's VCT circuit. As 2025 is VALORANT's 5-year anniversary, plenty of rivalries and fresh storylines have developed.

In the Americas, G2 Esports completed a trilogy of regional wins: the team snagged Kickoff, Stage 1 and Stage 2 trophies. They were also the first team to qualify for Champs and analyst favorites with a stacked roster. However, Sentinels is hot on their trail, and G2 has failed to secure wins on the international stage. NRG also has plenty at stake: its IGL Ethan hails from Champs 2023's winning Evil Geniuses roster, and after a Stage 2 faceoff with former teammate G2 JAWGEMO, the org is fighting to reclaim its clout.

Meanwhile in EMEA, Team Heretics has overcome its curse and become the 2025 Esports World Cup champions (Star player benjyfishy, who previously trash-talked Paper Rex, was key to their success.) The team also placed second to EDward Gaming in Champs 2024. Fnatic, however, was not as lucky: despite strong international performances, the org placed second twice (at Masters Toronto and the EWC) by a narrow margin. The EMEA VCT Stage placements have been unpredictable, with Team Vitality, Team Liquid and Fnatic each securing victories. Can Fnatic finally reach the pinnacle of VALORANT success after getting so close so many times?

Pacific and China region teams have also rapidly become dominant in the VALORANT scene. Both of this year's Masters winners — Paper Rex and T1 — are Pacific teams. Chinese org EDward Gaming is also fighting to defend its Champions victory from last year, and T1 is the reigning League of Legends Worlds champion, so fans are watching to see if its VALORANT roster can claim an equivalent feat. Of course, the everlasting PRX vs DRX rivalry also continues as the two meet again at the biggest tournament in the VALORANT industry.

What Teams are in VALORANT Champions 2025?

EDward Gaming VALORANT Champions 202
EDward Gaming are the reigning Champions 2024 victors. / (Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games)

VALORANT Champions Paris 2025 has a total of 16 teams competing. Four teams will represent each of the game's regions (Americas, Pacific, EMEA and China). Every team qualifies either through regional Champions Points or each region's Stage 2 standings.

Americas

  • Sentinels
  • G2 Esports
  • NRG
  • MIBR

Pacific

  • Paper Rex
  • Rex Regum Queon
  • T1
  • DRX

EMEA

  • Team Liquid
  • GIANTX
  • FNATIC
  • Team Heretics

China

  • Bilibili Gaming
  • EDward Gaming
  • Dragon Ranger Gaming
  • XLG Esports

What is the VALORANT Champions 2025 Format?

VALORANT Champions Paris 2025 will stretch from Friday, September 12 to Sunday, October 5 2025. The tournament, spanning nearly a month, will progress through several phases:

  • Group Stage: Here, teams are sorted into 4 groups. Every group contains 1 team from each region and has 2 Elimination Phases. Each Elimination Phase will remove 2 teams from the event pool.
  • Playoffs: The Playoffs will bring together the lower and upper bracket finalists in one last battle for victory, culminating in the Grand Finals.

What Time Are the VALORANT Champions 2025 Matches?

Each day of VCT Champions 2025 will feature 2 matches. The first match will always occur at 6:00 AM PDT, and the second will always occur at 9 AM PDT. Here's a quick conversion for other time zones:

Match 1:

  • West Coast US (PDT): 6:00 AM
  • East Coast US (EDT): 9:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (BST): 2:00 PM
  • Central Europe (CEST): 3:00 PM
  • Japan (JST)/ Korea (KST): 1:00 AM

Match 2:

  • West Coast US (PDT): 9:00 AM
  • East Coast US (EDT): 12:00 PM
  • United Kingdom (BST): 5:00 PM
  • Central Europe (CEST): 6:00 PM
  • Japan (JST)/ Korea (KST): 4:00 AM

Full VALORANT Champions 2025 Schedule

Now, here's a full match schedule summary:

Date

Matches

Friday, September 12: Group Stage begins.

Paper Rex vs XLG; SEN vs GIANTX

Saturday, September 13

NRG vs EDG; Team Liquid vs DRX

Sunday, September 14

Dragon Ranger Gaming vs T1; G2 Esports vs Team Heretics

Monday, September 15

BLG vs MIBR; Rex Regum Queon vs FNATIC

Wednesday, September 17

Upper Finals TBD

Thursday, September 18

Upper Finals TBD

Friday, September 19

Lower Bracket Round 1; matches TBD. 2 teams are eliminated.

Saturday, September 20

Lower Bracket Round 1; matches TBD. 2 teams are eliminated.

Sunday, September 21

Lower Bracket Finals TBD. 2 teams are eliminated.

Monday, September 22: Group Stage ends.

Lower Bracket Finals TBD; 2 teams are eliminated.

Thursday, September 25

Playoffs Stage begins.

Friday, September 26

Playoffs Round 1 ends.

Saturday, September 27

Playoffs Lower Bracket Round 1 occurs. 2 teams are eliminated.

Sunday, September 28

Playoffs Upper bracket Round 2 occurs.

Monday, September 29

Playoffs Lower Bracket Round 2 occurs. 2 teams are eliminated.

Friday, October 3

Playoffs Upper Semifinals and Lower Finals occur.

Saturday, October 4

Playoffs Lower Finals occur.

Sunday, October 5

The Grand Finals occur.

How to Watch VALORANT Champions Paris 2025

Riot Games will stream VALORANT Champions Paris 2025 on the VCT circuit's official platforms. All matches are broadcast live on the VALORANT Esports website, valorantesports.com. In addition, several Twitch channels will host authorized streams:

  • VALORANT
  • VALORANT_Americas
  • valorantesports_cn
  • VALORANT_EMEA
  • VALORANT_BR
  • VALORANT_NorthAmerica

Gabby DeSena
GABBY DESENA

