VALORANT Champions 2025 Standings, Schedule, Match Preview
VALORANT Champions Paris 2025 is here, capping off a year of VCT rivalries, surprise rises and memorable moments. This competition will be the ultimate judge of the world's strongest VALORANT players and an unprecedented clash between regions: is your favorite team washed or farming wins? Let's find out with a recap of the current VALORANT Champions 2025 standings and get ready for upcoming matches with a schedule.
Last Updated: September 19 2025
What's Happening in VALORANT Champions Paris 2025 Right Now?
VALORANT Champions 2025 has kicked off, and the competition is in full swing. Currently, the teams are in a Group Stage, which will cut the sixteen competing teams in half before the Playoffs. Paper Rex, the Masters Toronto and Pacific Stage 2 victors, are performing well and leading their group as widely expected.
Esports World Cup victors Team Heretics have surprisingly upset widespread analyst favorites G2 Esports, skyrocketing to the top of their section. What's more, the matchup was a clean 2:0 sweep... is G2 falling off after a three-peat Americas VCT win, or can they climb to Playoffs with a vengeance? Meanwhile, NRG is picking up G2's NA slack, defeating DRX (from the Pacific) and EDward Gaming (from China), both regions that have recently dominated international VALORANT circuits. EDward Gaming is hanging on to the group stage by a thread, despite being the Champions 2024 defending team.
For an in-depth explanation of the VALORANT Champions Paris 2025 lore, check out our full power rankings here. Riot Games' esports website also has helpful infographics for tracking the event as it continues here.
What Stage is VALORANT Champions Paris 2025 In?
As of September 19 2025, VALORANT Champion Paris is currently in the Elimination Stage. Each Group Stage has been split into an Upper and Lower bracket. The top two teams from each of the Champions 2025 Groups will progress to the Playoffs, but the bottom two will face permanent elimination.
VALORANT Champions Paris 2025: Current Standings
As of September 19 2025, the Champions 2025 Groups sit as follows. Any teams below 2nd place risk elimination after another loss. Currently, two of the top teams hail from the EMEA region. One is from the Americas, and another represents the Pacific. The 4 current top teams are:
- Paper Rex
- Fnatic
- NRG
- Team Heretics
Group A:
- 1st place: Paper Rex (won 2 matches against XLG and GX, lost 0 matches)
- 2nd place: GiantX (won 1 match against Sentinels, lost 1 match to PRX)
- 3rd place (tied): Sentinels (lost 1 match to GX)
- 3rd place (tied): Xi Lai Gaming (lost 1 match to PRX)
Group B:
- 1st place: Fnatic (won 2 matches against MIBR and RRQ)
- 2nd place: MIBR (won 1 game against BLG, lost 1 game to FNC)
- 3rd place (tied): Bilibili Gaming (lost 1 game against MIBR)
- 3rd place (tied): RRQ (lost 1 game to FNC)
Group C:
- 1st place: NRG (won 2 matches against EDG and DRX)
- 2nd place: DRX (won 1 match against TL, lost 1 match against NRG)
- 3rd place (tied): EDward Gaming (lost 1 match to NRG)
- 3rd place (tied): Team Liquid (lost 1 match to DRX
Group D:
- 1st place: Team Heretics (won 2 matches against G2 and T1
- 2nd place: T1 (won 1 match against DRG, lost 1 match to TH)
- 3rd place (tied): Dragon Ranger Gaming (lost 1 match to T1)
- 3rd place (tied): G2 Esports (lost 1 match to TH)
VALORANT Champions Paris 2025: Upcoming Matches
Four of the next VALORANT Champions Paris 2025 matches will eliminate one team each from the Group Stage:
- XLG vs Sentinels: Friday, September 19 at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET
- Bilibili Gaming vs Rex Regum Qeon: Saturday, September 20 at 6 AM PT/9 AM ET
- Team Liquid vs EDward Gaming: Friday, September 19 at 6 AM PT/9 AM ET
- G2 Esports vs Dragon Ranger Esports: Saturday, September 20 at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET
After these matches, the Group Stage will conclude with Deciders, polishing off the remaining teams to just eight.
- GIANTX vs. TBD: Sunday, September 21 at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET
- MIBR vs. TBD: Monday, September 22 at 6 AM PT/9 PM ET
- DRX vs. TBD: Sunday, September 21 at 6 AM PT/9 AM ET
- T1 vs. TBD: Monday, September 22 at 9 AM PT/12 PM ET
When Do the VALORANT Champions Paris 2025 Playoffs Start?
The VALORANT Champions Paris Playoffs are set to start on Thursday, September 25. Riot Games should announce the phase's seeding and brackets shortly before it begins.