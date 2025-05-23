VALORANT Champions Paris 2025: Full Event Schedule
The VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) circuit is the highest level a VALORANT esports athlete can aspire to. Its most prestigious tournament, VALORANT Champions, brings together the title's strongest international teams in an S-tier event. Skye flashes aren't the only lights viewers will see at this year's competition: they may also spot the sparkling Eiffel Tower as VALORANT Champions 2025 will soon occur in Paris, France. Let's explore a quick walkthrough of the tournament's schedule.
Full VALORANT Champions Paris 2025 Schedule
Overall, VALORANT Champions Paris 2025 will span from Friday, September 12 to Sunday, October 5 2025. The event will include several stages: after regional qualifiers, it progresses through a Group Stage, a Bracket Stage and Finals. Paris' Accor Arena will host its Finals segment, and the Grand Final winning team will become the reigning 2025 VCT Champions. Here's a walkthrough of the tournament's key dates:
September 12-22: Group Stage
- This stage includes the most competitors and separates them into groups. Typically, the top performers in each group progress to the Bracket Stage.
September 25-29: Bracket Stage
- Things intensify in the Bracket Stage as competitors leave their groups and enter a more streamlined competitive format.
October 3-5: Finals Weekend
- The Finals stage typically includes the smallest team pool and has three phases: quarterfinals, semifinals and Grand Finals. These matches have the highest stakes in the entire VALORANT Champions tournament, and the Grand Finals winners will earn a place in VALORANT esports history.
How to Get Tickets for VALORANT Champions Paris 2025
Riot Games is rolling out a new ticket verification system to prevent scalping and ensure real VALORANT players can get a spot in the crowd. Players must confirm their eligibility at VALORANT's Ticket Eligibility Page and have an active Riot Games account created before April 1, 2025, with at least one VALORANT game played. This process is live from May 30 to June 10, 2025, and actual ticket sales will begin shortly after sometime in July.