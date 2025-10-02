The Biggest Valorant Champions Paris Playoffs Storylines
VALORANT Champions Paris 2025 has reached its Playoffs stage, and the stakes are higher than ever for the teams that remain in the competition. The Season's storylines are reaching their peak: the PRX vs DRX rivalry continues, Team Heretics' trash talk curse might not be over, G2 has lost its chance at a 'Golden Road' and more. Here's a quick recap of every major rivalry, redemption arc and random fun fact to follow as a fan.
G2 Loses the Three-peat 'Golden Road'
G2 Esports was stacked and completely consistent throughout this season, with a stellar performance throughout VCT Americas. The team won all three event Stages, resulting in a rare 'three-peat' domination of the region.
With this level of performance, plus a roster including former Champions 2023 winners, most analysts expected G2 to progress further in the Playoffs. However, Riot Games matched them up in the first seed with the perfect antidote for their disciplined and rehearsed plays: Paper Rex, which forces opponents to adapt with off-meta strategies and risk-tolerant decisions.
After losing narrowly 1:2 to PRX, G2 was relegated to the lower bracket, where they faced DRX. Although arguably a less fearsome opponent, G2 fumbled against the team by a wider margin, losing with two 13:10 and 13:7 games. The org is now eliminated from Champions Paris 2025.
Jawgemo and Ethan: Two Champs Winners from the Same Roster Back at Playoffs?
What's better than one Champions winner on a team? Two Champions winners, on rival teams! G2 Esports' Jawgemo and NRG's IGL Ethan both played on the same Evil Geniuses Champions 2023 winning roster, meeting again on separate Americas orgs in the Champions 2025 Playoffs. After G2's elimination, Ethan and NRG have outlasted his former teammate and remain in the running... for now.
....And There's A Third Champs Winner (MIBR aspas)
But wait, there's more- MIBR aspas is also a Champions winner, hailing from LOUD's VALORANT Champions 2022 roster. Aspas has played in professional VALORANT circuits since the game's inception, and has established himself as one of the best Jett mains (and overall duelists) in the scene since. He continues to impress in Champions Paris with high stats (the second-highest ACS and K/D/A at the time of writing), proving the 'washed' accusations wrong.
The Team Heretics Trash Talk Curse Continues
Team Heretics skyrocketed into the VALORANT scene this Season after several years of weak performance. Part of the team's surge was due to former Fortnite pro benjyfishy's arrival, but he hasn't entered the industry without controversy: benjyfishy famously trash-talked Paper Rex, stirring community discussion, and the team defeated Team Heretics shortly after.
The infamous 'Trash Talk Curse' may be continuing: after calling MIBR aspas the most overrated player in VCT, MIBR knocked Team Heretics out of the Champions 2025 Playoffs upper bracket. TH later defeated GIANTX but remains in the loser's bracket.
However, Team Heretics isn't unfamiliar with underdog runs: the org won its Esports World Cup trophy against Fnatic after being knocked down into the lower bracket during the first Playoff game. Could Champions Paris 2025 be a repeat resulting in a surprise victory?
Fnatic Fights for First Place
Fnatic has placed second in two major international events this year: the Esports World Cup and Masters Toronto. They also have not yet won a Champions tournament, despite placing fourth in Champions 2023 and reaching Playoffs in 2024. The team is hungry for victory, and their next opponent, Paper Rex, is their most fearsome yet.
The RX Rivalry: Paper Rex vs DRX
Paper Rex vs. DRX is more than just a rivalry: it's a lifestyle. The two teams' competition spans between multiple games and continents; it's also notably present in the League of Legends scene. However, VALORANT Champions 2025 is particularly intense because both DRX and Paper Rex remain in the running for the Playoffs. While Paper Rex is in a far better spot than its opponents, DRX notably defeated them 3:1 at the Asia Champions League, and might have a fighting chance to face off against them.
China's VCT Reign is Over
China dominated VALORANT in 2024, with Chinese org EDward Gaming ultimately snagging the Champions crown. However, the region's performance has been extremely lackluster in 2025: EDward Gaming and Bilibili Gaming were both among the first teams to be eliminated from the Champions Paris Group Stage, and the region hasn't been performing well in international events.
This power vacuum leaves space for other teams to take the stage: the Americas and the Pacific are performing particularly well, with NRG and MIBR representing the former and DRX and PRX representing the latter in Playoffs. European orgs Fnatic and Team Heretics also remain in the running.