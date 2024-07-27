Esports illustrated

How to Join the VALORANT Console Beta

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S players can now experience VALORANT on console.

Olivia Richman

Raze, Iso and Neon receive VALORANT console updates in this patch.
VALORANT is officially on console.

The VALORANT console open beta has finally arrived. A recent announcement states that gamers can simply download the beta and start playing.

When is the VALORANT Console Open Beta?

The VALORANT console open beta has started today. It's unclear how long it will be around for right now. It's available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, not Nintendo Switch.

Does VALORANT Console Have Crossplay?

VALORANT console players cannot play with PC players.

Microsoft has explained that some agent abilities have been adapted for "new input controls" and other things have been done to keep up with the pacing and mechanically accurate feel of VALORANT on PC.

Due to some of these differences, VALORANT does not have crossplay between PC and console. However, Xbox and PlayStation players can play with one another. But developers feel that console and PC can't compete together if they want to keep the game's competitive integrity.

PC and console do have cross-progression, however. This means your inventory and progress will carry over between PC and console if you are logged into your account on both.

Olivia Richman

OLIVIA RICHMAN

Olivia is a long-time esports journalist and editor who covers just about every game but has a deep love for the FGC. Her goal is to find community-driven stories that bring a new perspective to the esports scene. In the past, she has worked for Team Liquid, Rogue, Inven Global, Dot Esports, Upcomer, and more. Outside of esports, Olivia enjoys Kirby, Pokemon TCG, Fallout, and writing science fiction. She can be found trying out new foods, traveling, or hanging out with her two orange cats.  Fun fact: Olivia can do some video game and cartoon impressions! 

