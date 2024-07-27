How to Join the VALORANT Console Beta
VALORANT is officially on console.
The VALORANT console open beta has finally arrived. A recent announcement states that gamers can simply download the beta and start playing.
When is the VALORANT Console Open Beta?
The VALORANT console open beta has started today. It's unclear how long it will be around for right now. It's available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, not Nintendo Switch.
Does VALORANT Console Have Crossplay?
VALORANT console players cannot play with PC players.
Microsoft has explained that some agent abilities have been adapted for "new input controls" and other things have been done to keep up with the pacing and mechanically accurate feel of VALORANT on PC.
Due to some of these differences, VALORANT does not have crossplay between PC and console. However, Xbox and PlayStation players can play with one another. But developers feel that console and PC can't compete together if they want to keep the game's competitive integrity.
PC and console do have cross-progression, however. This means your inventory and progress will carry over between PC and console if you are logged into your account on both.