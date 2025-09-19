EDward Gaming Flop Era? What Happened to EDG at VCT Champions 2025
Last August, EDward Gaming stole hearts after rising from VALORANT's newest region to win Champions 2024. Today, EDG became the first org eliminated from Champions Paris 2025, just a year after its victory. What happened, what exactly changed and what does this mean for VALORANT esports? Here's a quick recap with everything to know.
EDward Gaming vs. Team Liquid: First Team Eliminated from VALORANT Champions Paris 2025
On September 19 2025, EDward Gaming (EDG) faced off against Team Liquid (TL) in the VALORANT Champions Paris Group Stage. This Elimination match would determine which team continued in the world's most important VALORANT tournament, and which would be sent home.
After an extremely close matchup and a 14-12 3rd game overtime, Team Liquid has defeated EDG and will live another day. However, this marks an unexpected phenomenon: the reigning VALORANT Champions 2024 winners just became the first team eliminated from the tournament.
EDward Gaming Eliminated: What Does This Mean for VALORANT Esports?
EDward Gaming was VALORANT's strongest team in 2024, making a surprise sweep to a Champions qualification and dominating the game's China region. EDG stayed in the upper brackets throughout the entire tournament, never losing a single Playoffs game, and defeated other high-profile organizations like Sentinels and Leviatán (which had a stacked roster at the time and was generally favored to win). The Champions 2024 Grand Finals pit EDG against fearsome EMEA org Team Heretics, and although the fight was close, EDG pulled through with a Champs 2024 victory and earned the VALORANT world's respect.
VALORANT's China region only became integrated with VCT in 2024, making the year even more special. However, China wasn't the only place EDG had avid fans: the team's popularity grew in the United States and Europe as viewers got to know its players. Besides their sheer performance, EDG arrived on the scene with charisma: after winning VCT China games, star player KangKang went viral for enthusiastically rapping on stage.
Through 2024-2025, China and the Pacific have dominated VALORANT's international events. The last 3 Masters and the last Champions have all belonged to teams from the region, but it seems NA and EMEA orgs may be back for revenge. NRG and Team Heretics are popping off, and Paper Rex is the only Pacific team looming as a serious threat. (Here's a list of our Power Rankings.)
What exactly changed between 2024 and 2025 to cause EDG's decline? Several roster adjustments have shaken up its team. Originally, the roster included CHICHOO, nobody, ZmjjKK, Smoggy and S1Mon. In August 2025, S1mon departed the team after previously taking an inactive position, and Jieni7 took his place. EDG has also seen some major analyst and coach shifts.