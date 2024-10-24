First Look at Valorant's Next Agent
VALORANT is nearing the end of its ninth episode, and future updates are coming to light. Riot Games has recently released a unique Episode 9 Act III Player Card, and the community is speculating if it could represent a new agent. Here's what we know.
Who is VALORANT's New Agent?
VALORANT's newest agent will have a gold, yellow and black color scheme. They may incorporate fire and electrical elements into their kit. A related Player Card's name, "Striking Distance," may reference lightning strikes and support this theory. According to various leak sources, the agent's codename is "GlassTech".
How do we know about VALORANT's new agent?
Information about the agent has reportedly arisen on various VALORANT leak accounts including @VALORANTLeaksEN on X.com. While the Player Card related to the agent is publicly available in the Episode 9 Act III Battlepass, the leak accounts are the only source of the code name information.
VALORANT New Agent Release Date
We don't know yet when VALORANT's newest agent will arrive. Agents typically come to the game at the same time as a fresh Episode or Act. Since the agent is not arriving in Episode 9 Act III, we can speculate that they may enter VALORANT during Episode 10.