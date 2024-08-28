VALORANT's Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass: Every Reward
VALORANT's Episode 9 Act 2 is almost here, and a brand new retro-themed Battlepass is arriving to complement the new Act! The Battlepass includes three weapon skin lines and a variety of fun cosmetic rewards. Players can earn gun buddies, player cards, sprays, titles and more! Let's explore everything we know about the Episode 9 Act 2 Battle Pass, its contents, its release date and how players can buy.
When does VALORANT's Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass arrive?
VALORANT's newest Battlepass arrives with Episode 9 Act 2. Exact arrival times span from August 27 to August 29 2024 and depend on individual server locations and time zones. Console players can also expect a maintenance period on August 27 2024 before the update goes live.
Episode 9 Act 2 arrival times:
- PT: 1:00 P.M.
- ET: 4:00 P.M.
- BST: 9:00 P.M.
- CEST: 10:00 P.M.
- CST: 4:00 A.M.
- JST: 5:00 A.M.
- KST: 5:00 A.M.
How much does the Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass cost?
The Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass costs 1,000 VALORANT Points (VP). This is equivalent to roughly $10.00.
What gun skins are in VALORANT's Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass?
There are three new skin lines in Episode 9 Act 2's Battlepass. These skin sets are YoonSeul, Overlay and Frequency. The YoonSeul skin line is black with copper accents, lilac flower designs, and green lines. The Overlay skin set has four color variants: pink, green, dark turquoise and blue/silver. It has a retro design and slightly transparent casing. Finally, the Frequency skins are blue, orange, black and white with orange radio receivers.
YoonSeul
- YoonSeul Spectre
- YoonSeul Guardian
- YoonSeul Ares
- YoonSeul Classic
Overlay
- Overlay Knife
- Overlay Sheriff
- Overlay Outlaw
- Overlay Stinger
- Overlay Phantom
Frequency
- Frequency Bulldog
- Frequency Ghost
- Frequency Operator
- Frequency Bucky
What items are in VALORANT's Episode 9 Act 2 Battlepass?
Episode 9 Act 2's Battlepass is chock-full of goodies and has something for everyone in the VALORANT community. Players can obtain sprays, gun buddies, player cards, titles and more. The pass is retro-themed and includes everything from lava lamps to arcade toys and vintage radios. This Act's Battlepass rewards include an adorable animated Wingman spray, a snazzy player card of new agent Vyse and a charming cat-themed gun buddy!
Sprays:
- YoonSeul Frog Spray
- Bulletproof Armor Spray
- Silly Cat Spray
- Noted Spray
- YoonSeul Tiger Spray
- So Fluffy Spray
- Overlay Spray
- Frequency Spray
- Scheming Cypher Spray
- Focusing Spray
- Great Big Hug Spray
- Around the Corner Spray
- 8-Bit Astra Spray (Animated)
- Resting Wingman Spray (Animated)
Gun Buddies:
- Frequency Gun Buddy
- Ep. 9 Act 2 Coin Gun Buddy
- Prize Size KAY/O Gun Buddy
- Overlay Gun Buddy
- YoonSeul Gun Buddy
- Sneaky Kitty Gun Buddy
- Utility Belt Gun Buddy
- Boxing Tactibear Gun Buddy
- Lava Lamp Gun Buddy
- Ep. 9 Gold Prize Size KAY/O Gun Buddy
Player Cards:
- Frequency Player Card
- Sheriff's Station Player Card
- Overlay Player Card
- Vyse ID Player Card
- YoonSeul Player Card
- Rotating Player Card
- Cosmic Break Player Card
- Tabletop Tactics Player Card
- Troubleshoot Player Card
- Steel and String Player Card
- Wax on Wax Player Card
- Tactical DJ Player Card
- Ep. 9 Tabletop Tactics Gold Player Card
Other items:
- "Brat" Title
- "Basic" Title
- "Yapper" Title
How do players get the items in the Episode 9 Act 2 VALORANT Battlepass?
After opening VALORANT, players need to navigate to the Battlepass tab on their home screen. Next, click on this tab. This will display the current Act's Battle Pass and all its rewards.
There are two Battle Pass tiers available. Players can obtain some items in the VALORANT Battlepass for free, but others are only obtainable with the upgraded Battlepass. If you want to purchase the premium Battlepass and obtain every included reward, press the "Upgrade Battlepass" button and pay 1,000 VP.
Once you purchase the Battlepass, the next step is to simply play VALORANT! Each match will give you experience points, and this experience will unlock Battlepass tiers and items. If you're short on time to grind this Act, you can also opt to unlock Battlepass tiers by purchasing them with additional VP.
Stay tuned for more VALORANT esports and in-game news as Episode 9 Act 2 progresses!