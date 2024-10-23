Esports illustrated

VALORANT Episode 9 Act III: New Battlepass, Buffs and More

Here's everything we know about Episode 9 Act III including release times, Battle Pass content and more!

Gabby DeSena

Episode 9 Act III is here with a new battle pass and new updates.
Episode 9 Act III is here with a new battle pass and new updates. / Riot Games

VALORANT is entering the final stage of Episode 9 as Act II ends. Now, Act III will include a new Battle Pass, a competitive rank reset, new armor and plenty of other updates. Here's everything we know about Episode 9 Act III including release times, Battle Pass content and more!

Episode 9 Act III Release Date

VALORANT's Episode 9 Act III will release on October 23 2024 at 9 AM EST (Eastern Time). The exact time the update will occur depends on the player's server location and time zone. Here's a handy list of equivalent release times:

VALORANT Episode 9 Act III Release Times

  • BST: 4:00 A.M.
  • CEST: 5:00 A.M.
  • PST: 6:00 A.M.
  • KST/JST: 6:00 A.M.
  • EST: 9:00 A.M.

Episode 9 Act III Battle Pass

The Episode 9 Act III Battle Pass contains three skin lines as well as sprays, gun buddies, titles, and player cards. The Torque Collection is its main line and includes Vandals, Operators, Spectres and Classics with gritty yet colorful designs. It also includes a unique melee knife and comes in four variants. The Bulletbox Collection is black, pink, green and purple, featuring graffiti-esque motifs. Finally, the Nanobreak Collection is an electric blue and orange twist to VALORANT's original matte black skins.

The Battlepass also includes thirteen unique Player Cards and plenty of additional cosmetics. Highlights include candy corn and zombie cat gun buddies, a pumpkin spray and witchy Reyna and Fade Player Cards.

Battle Pass Skins

VALORANT Episode 9 Act III Torque Collection
Pictured: The Episode 9 Act III Torque Collection / Riot Games
  • Torque Collection: includes Melee Knife, Vandal, Operator, Spectre, Classic (4 color variants)
  • Bulletbox Collection: Bulldog, Bucky, Guardian, Frenzy
  • Nanobreak Collection: Phantom, Sheriff, Odin, Judge

Other Items

VALORANT Episode 9 Act III Player Cards
Pictured: All Episode 9 Act III Player Cards / Riot Games
  • 13 Player Cards
  • Sprays
  • Gun Buddies
  • Titles

Rank Reset

Like every fresh VALORANT Act, Episode 9 Act III will soft reset player ranks. VALORANT Competitive players will return to an Unranked status at the start of the Act. To gain back their previous rank, they must play one placement match in Competitive queue. The player's rank may shift slightly depending on their performance.

New Armor Type: Regen Shields

VALORANT official regen armor screenshot
New Regen Armor will shake up the VALORANT meta. / Riot Games; @ValorLeaks twitter

A new category of armor, Regen Shields, will arrive in the VALORANT Shop. Riot Games has not yet confirmed any information about these shields. However, we can infer from a video featuring the concept that the shields will include two 25-health charges. These charges will regenerate after either spending a certain amount of time undamaged or getting a kill.

Related Article: Is VALORANT Adding Regen Shields?

Other Episode 9 Act III Updates

VALORANT Team Deathmatch Glitch Map
Glitch, designed for Team Deathmatch mode, is the newest VALORANT map. / Riot Games

Agent Buffs and Nerfs

Agents including Phoenix, Yoru and Gekko will undergo updates in Episode 9 Act III. Phoenix receives a huge buff in Patch 9.10 which allows him to recharge his Curveball flashes after two kills and throw his Blaze wall through obstacles. Yoru enjoys a slight buff as well, while many Gekko abilities including Thrash and Dizzy are being nerfed.

Related Article: Huge Phoenix Changes Coming in VALORANT Patch 9.10

New TDM Map

A new Team Deathmatch (TDM) map, Glitch, is now available in VALORANT. The map is inspired by a malfunctioning bot arena and will help players warm up their aim and duel skills.

Map Pool

Lotus and Icebox are leaving VALORANT's map pool in Episode 9 Act III. Meanwhile, Split and Pearl are rejoining the competitive map rotation. Below is a list of all current VALORANT competitive maps:

Episode 9 Act III VALORANT Maps

  • Abyss
  • Ascent
  • Bind
  • Haven
  • Pearl
  • Split
  • Sunset
Published
Gabby DeSena
GABBY DESENA

Home/VALORANT