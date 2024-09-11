VALORANT Episode 9 Full Patch Schedule
VALORANT's Episode 9: Collision is in full swing, and it's introduced us to new agent Vyse and plenty of exciting patch notes. There's still plenty to look forward to in Episode 9 as we reach Act 2's halfway mark. As of September 10, 2024, Riot Games has revealed the full Episode 9 upcoming patch schedule with the official VALORANT 9.05 Patch Notes. Let's examine every upcoming Episode 9 patch release date, plus possible release times and features!
Full VALORANT Episode 9 Patch Schedule
The list below contains the entire upcoming Episode 9 VALORANT patch schedule per VALORANT's official 9.05 Patch Notes. The upcoming Episode 9 patches span from Patch 9.06 on September 24, 2024 to Patch 9.11 on December 10, 2024. It's important to note that all these patch dates are subject to change. In addition, each patch date is based on Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), so dates may slightly differ in regions outside the USA, Canada and Latin America.
Each patch occurs every two weeks on a Tuesday unless the day is a federal US holiday. In this case, Riot Games will push the patch day to Wednesday.
- Patch 9.06: September 24, 2024
- Patch 9.07: October 8, 2024
- Patch 9.08: October 22, 2024
- Patch 9.09: November 5, 2024
- Patch 9.10: November 19, 2024
- Patch 9.11: December 10, 2024
VALORANT Episode 9 Patch Release Times
Riot Games has not yet confirmed VALORANT's Episode 9 Patch release times. Previous patches have occurred in three stages. Each rollout stage typically affected a different region. The Americas, including the USA, Canada and LATAM countries, have been Stage 1 and received updates first. Stage 2 contained APAC countries like Korea. Finally, Stage 3 rolled out for EMEA / European countries. This format is not universal and some patches may not follow it.
Like release dates, VALORANT patch release times may change unexpectedly for multiple reasons. Patch notes are usually revealed globally at 6:00 A.M.-7:00 A.M. PT before they roll out in-game.
Typical VALORANT Patch Release times:
- Stage 1 (Americas): 14:00-18:00 UTC
- Stage 2 (APAC): 21:00-23:00 UTC
- Stage 3 (EMEA): 02:00-05:00 UTC
What can we expect in upcoming VALORANT Episode 9 patches?
We don't know everything the upcoming Episode 9 VALORANT patches will focus on. However, patches typically alter agent mechanics, provide quality-of-life updates and fix bugs. Vyse will likely see major updates in upcoming patches as she is a relatively new agent and is still settling into the meta. We know from leakers that some new bundles are arriving at the VALORANT shop — reputable account @ValorantUpdated revealed a rumored Aperture weapon skin bundle on September 10, 2024.