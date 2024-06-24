VALORANT's New Episode 9: What We Know
VALORANT Episode 8: Defiance is ending and Episode 9: Collision is here. The new VALORANT Episode promises new skins, a new competitive map pool and a possible new agent. A recently released official VALORANT trailer gives us plenty of information on what to expect. Here's everything we know about what Episode 9: Collision has to offer — let's dive in!
When will VALORANT Episode 9: Collision release?
VALORANT's next phase, Episode 9: Collision Act 1, will release on June 25, 2024. Release time will depend upon player time zone and specific server.
Every VALORANT Episode lasts for 6 months and is made of three Acts. Episode 9: Collision will span until the end of 2024.
What is new in VALORANT Episode 9: Collision?
There's a lot to look forward to in this new VALORANT Episode. A mysterious new agent will likely join VALORANT's forces. Plus, Abyss is entering Competitive queue rotation at last, so players can finally put their team comps and strategies to the test. A ranked reset will put everyone back on even footing to climb. New skin bundles are in store. Finally, patches and significant nerfs will help balance the VALORANT meta.
New Agent
A mysterious new agent will likely join the VALORANT team in Episode 9. Riot Games teased this agent in the Episode 9 official trailer. The agent has a darker color scheme with dark purple and greenish hues. Their design and kit will include twisting vines with sharp thorns. An official Episode 9 splash art piece featuring the map shows sharp claws encircling it, which may also be a facet of the agent's design. The agent may have some lore connection to VALORANT's upcoming map Abyss.
New Map: Abyss
While players already know Abyss from its Patch 8.11 introduction, Episode 9 will be the real test of the community's Abyss skill. After being confined to an Unrated-style game mode, Abyss will now officially enter VALORANT's competitive map pool. The extremely large map features two open-plan sites, many long-range angles and some parkour areas. Check out our guide for the best agents on Abyss so you can prepare!
Ranked Reset
Each new Episode will reset VALORANT player's ranks. Players who remain unranked for an Act will usually back rank in at their original rank before they took a break from playing, but the Episode rank reset will demote most players back several ranks. While you won't be restarting from square one, you must put in the extra work and grind VALORANT's competitive queue to return to where you were.
New Skins
A new skin bundle is coming to VALORANT. These skins may be based on League of Legends' Star Guardian line. They feature colorful star motifs and charming celestial designs. The bundle will certainly include an Odin skin, which was featured in the official Episode 9: Collision trailer video. This is not the first time a League of Legends bundle aesthetic has shown up in VALORANT: the beloved Sentinel of Light bundle also takes its inspiration from League of Legends. Funnily enough, one of the map locations in a previous Star Guardian event was even named "Valoran City Park."
Upcoming Nerfs and Patches
Like any Episode or Act release, Episode 9 will bring plenty of patches, nerfs and bug fixes. Based on Riot developer info and online statements, Iso will receive a significant nerf soon after Episode 9's arrival. The nerf will affect his Double Tap shield duration and charges.
We're here to keep you informed as more revelations unfold about new skin lines, fresh patches and the mysterious upcoming agent. Stay tuned for more updates as we transition from VALORANT's Episode 8 to Episode 9: Collision!