What Happened with Florescent? Full Timeline of Allegations, Response, Riot Investigation
On May 17, 2025, ex-Game Changers player Karie raised allegations of assault and abuse against Ava "florescent" Eugene, one of VALORANT's most well-known athletes and the first GC player to ascend to Tier 1. Riot Games' VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) circuit has since issued a statement, and pros are also weighing in. Here's a summary of the situation, including how the VALORANT community has responded.
Who Is florescent?
Ava 'florescent' Eugene is a VALORANT pro, famed as the first Game Changers player to advance to Tier 1 play. She mains Duelist and began playing VALORANT professionally at age 14 in 2020, originally signing to Misfits Black. florescent became famous for her time on Shopify Rebellion with teammates alexis, meL, Noia and sarah. While on the roster, she won two Game Changers Championships in 2023 and 2024. florescent later joined the Norwegian pro team Apeks, which competed in VCT EMEA.
At the end of April, florescent announced her departure from Apeks, deciding to take a break from VCT competition for the remainder of the season.
The Allegations: Full Explainer
Kitty, or @kar_ie, is a retired VCT Game Changers player with deep connections to the scene. On May 15 2025, she posted on X.com stating she "[wants] to bring to light some very important stuff involving florescent and her disgusting actions from the past year." The text includes a link to a google doc, simply titled "Florescent."
In the doc, @kar_ie explains that it contains information about florescent's alleged actions towards "one of the most important people in my life, someone who deserves justice for what has happened and deserves the closure of people knowing what happens." She gives the friend an alias, Brick, to protect their identity.
@kar_ie later added a follow-up statement, written by Brick. It also adds further accusations. In addition, the document includes several messages from florescent's other ex-partners corroborating Brick's claims and screenshots of tweets from florescent's alleged alternate account.
May 17: florescent Responds
On May 17 2025, florescent posted a response to @kar_ie's allegations. The post, which has since reached over 6 million views, has restricted comments. It refutes @kar_ie's claims, and florescent states in it: " I strongly deny any and all accusations of SA." In addition, florescent claims she is "exploring immediate legal assistance" in "clearing my name."
The full post reads:
"I'm aware of the allegations that were made against me and take them very seriously. However, I strongly deny any and all accusations of SA. I’m currently treating this matter with my full attention. I am also exploring immediate legal assistance to help determine the best way for me to proceed, both in determining what I can share publicly, and how to best go about clearing my name. I will provide an update when capable.
I wish I could provide evidence for the public to see immediately, but I have been asked to refrain from sharing at this time for my own safety.
I ask that you please respect the other party’s privacy at this time."
florescent's Apeks teammates and former Shopify Rebellion GC teammates have not replied to the post or commented on the situation at the time of writing.
Community Reaction
The florescent allegations have caused significant discussion in the VALORANT community, @kar_ie's original post quickly went viral, accumulating well over 8 million views.
Several esports pros, including FUT RaGe and XSET Nina, shared support for @kar_ie and Brick. RaGe said, "Courage to you and the victim," calling the situation "absolutely disgusting." Many VALORANT netizens have stated their anger about the allegations.
Riot Games Responds to Allegations Against Florescent
A day later on May 18, the VALORANT Champions Tour's official X.com account posted an update referencing the florescent situation. An embedded image post stated:
"On May 17, we were made aware of the sexual assault allegations made against a competitor. Such allegations are among the most serious an individual can face and we urge everyone with relevant information to contact law enforcement. Our Competitive Operations Team will cooperate fully with any legal investigation and assess whether the allegations affect the individual's future eligibility."
The post notably does not include florescent's gamertag or name, which has sparked criticism from the VALORANT community. However, many are comparing the decision to Riot Games' reaction to similar allegations against Jay "sinatraa" Won, who was specifically named in related posts. Won was also barred from playing in VCT events immediately after the accusations surfaced, while Riot Games has not extended the same ruling to florescent.
User @kenilwyd urges the player base to treat the situations equally seriously, saying in reply to @kar_ie's original post: "ok val comm, same energy as with sinatraa. i need flor's career on a stick." @kar_ie also writes: "Not dropping her alias is absurd to me. Obviously I do not want her to be deadnamed or see her legal name shown but I do think the alias should at least be stated.
The allegations arrive during a complex week in the VALORANT community. Alongside florescent's fall from grace, ongoing investigations are occurring into major match-fixing allegations in NA Challengers and the overall Tier 2 scene. It's important to reiterate that there are currently no legal rulings on the florescent allegations, and the situation will likely evolve in the upcoming weeks.