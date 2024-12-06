The First VALORANT Game Changers Player To Enter Tier 1 VCT: Who Is florescent?
VALORANT's Game Changers circuit was created in 2022 with the intent to bring marginalized genders into the highest levels of esports. Now, the first Game Changers player has joined a Tier 1 VALORANT team for the 2025 VCT season. Here's everything we know about Ava "Florescent" Eugene, how Game Changers works, and what this means for the future of esports and VALORANT.
What is Game Changers?
Game Changers is a Riot-sponsored VALORANT tournament that aims to "supplement the competitive season by creating new opportunities and exposure for women and other marginalized genders within VALORANT esports." It has occurred annually since 2022 and its teams must emerge victorious from regional qualifiers in North America, Brazil, EMEA, China and the Pacific.
Game Changers teams can only include women and players from marginalized genders. The tourney is a part of the VALORANT Champions Tour circuit and includes rosters from worldwide esports organizations including G2, Team Liquid, MIBR and FlyQuest.
Who is Florescent?
Ava "Florescent" Eugene is an 18-year-old Canadian pro VALORANT player. She has 58,000 followers on Twitch and 37,000 on YouTube. She has competed professionally since 2022 and has obtained over 100,000 USD in total tournament winnings.
Florescent, often called 'flor' for short, plays Duelist agents and most often picks Neon, Jett and Yoru. She hit Radiant, the game's highest rank, when she was 14. Her playstyle is notable for its fast pace, emphasis on movement and impressive flicks.
Florescent began competing on the Miami-based Misfits Black roster. The team entered several Game Changers qualifiers but did not progress to the final tournament. She left the team in December 2022, and Misfits Black disbanded a year later.
In January 2023, Flor joined Version1, where she met teammates alexis, meL, sarah and Noia. The team competed throughout the year and won the 2023 Game Changers North America Series 1 and 2. The Game Changers sphere took notice of the team's impressive performance, especially Florescent and sarah's frags and meL's formidable IGL abilities. The group also had a strong chemistry and complemented each other's plays in-game. In November 2023, Version1 also disbanded. In an unprecedented move, Shopify Rebellion moved to acquire the entire Version1 lineup immediately after.
The Shopify Rebellion Era
In Shopify Rebellion, Florescent, alexis, sarah, meL and Noia competed in the 2023 and 2024 Game Changers circuits. Florescent played Duelist, alexis and sarah played Initiator and flex, meL provided smokes as the team's Controller and Noia held down sites as Sentinel. The team's expert Initiator utility use and coordinated pushes set Flor up for success and helped her to frag out at unprecedented levels.
Shopify Rebellion's 2023 run pit them against reputed esports teams' Game Changers orgs including Bilibili, G2, Evil Geniuses, KRÜ and Team Liquid. Shopify Rebellion won every matchup in their brackets, losing only three games to G2 Gozen and Team Liquid Brazil. In the series, Florescent had the highest overall statistics with a K/D over 2.0.
In 2024, Shopify Rebellion defeated teams including Falcons Vega, Xipto Esports, G2 Gozen and MIBR GC. The team won both Game Changers championships back-to-back and had a perfect run without losing a single map throughout the 2024 tournament. Florescent also maintained her over 2.0 K/D and once more emerged at the top of the Game Changers leaderboard.
Game Changers to VCT: Joining Apeks
On December 5 2024, Apeks announced they had acquired Florescent to their roster for the 2025 VALORANT Champions Tour season. Apeks is a Norwegian esports organization that competes heavily in VALORANT's Challengers circuit. Founded in 2017, the organization's main goal is to ascend the VCT ladder and win its main event.
VALORANT's Challengers tournament is the semi-pro regional division of VCT main-event qualifiers. It includes three regions (Americas, EMEA and Pacific) with 23 local sub-regions. Top Challengers teams can progress to VCT through Ascension, an event where winners qualify for the next 2 years' final tournament.
In 2024, Apeks won the EMEA stage of VCT Ascension and received a spot in VCT 2025's coveted EMEA league. For the first time, the team's dream is now within reach. Could Florescent be what Apeks needs to finally win the VALORANT Champions Tour?
Florescent notes she is "excited for the opportunity to play Tier 1 VALORANT" and Apeks has enthusiastically posted to celebrate her joining the team's roster. Florescent's former team Shopify Rebellion has also proudly supported her journey, saying "Once a rebel, always a rebel."
What Does This Mean for VALORANT and Esports?
Florescent is the first woman to transfer from the Game Changers circuit to the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT), a Tier 1 tournament event at the highest level of VALORANT competition. Riot Games had always created the Game Changers tournament with this integration in mind, saying:
The competitive VALORANT community is both diverse and incredibly global, and our esport should reflect that. Through Game Changers, we hope to build towards a VALORANT Champions Tour that is more inclusive and representative of our community.- Riot Games on Game Changers
Florescent's path will hopefully pave the way for more female and marginalized-gender players to pursue Tier 1 VALORANT esports. The Game Changers circuit also makes these pros more visible so young women and gender-nonconforming individuals can see themselves in the players they look up to. VALORANT is ushering in a new generation of competitors, each with unique stories, identities and perspectives — plus fresh strategies in the community's favorite FPS.