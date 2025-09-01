The Trilogy is Complete: G2 Esports vs. NRG VCT Americas Stage 2 Recap
VCT Americas Stage 2 is finally over, but its storylines set the foundation for the year's biggest event, and Champions Paris 2025 is just getting started. The region's Grand Finals matchup between G2 and NRG showcased the duality of VALORANT: G2 leaf is back and better than ever with crispy aim, but viewers also saw sneaky sniper Raze plays and Odin vs. Odin spam (please, make it stop). Let's recap everything to know about the matchup, including its team comps, key moments and what it means for the Champs era ahead.
VCT Americas Stage 2 2025: Grand Finals Rosters
G2 Esports
- JonahP
- trent
- valyn (IGL)
- leaf
- jawgemo
NRG
- Ethan (IGL)
- s0m
- mada
- brawk
- skuba
Game 1 (Bind): The Tejo Turnaround
Team Comps:
- NRG skuba: Viper
- NRG brawk: Fade
- NRG Ethan: KAY/O
- NRG s0m: Brimstone
- NRG mada: Raze
- G2 JAWGEMO: Yoru
- G2 trent: Tejo
- G2 valyn: Brimstone
- G2 JonahP: Fade
- G2 leaf: Deadlock
First Half: NRG Defender, G2 Attacker
NRG's comms were on point this half, with rock-solid defenses and swift retakes. They supplemented their double-controller comp secret recipe with a dash of great positioning, successfully denying necessary map space.
The first face-off on Bind opened with a snazzy 3k from NRG Ethan on the pistol round. The team caught G2 unaware with refreshed confidence, opting for calculated lurks and space-taking plays instead of passive site holds. G2 made their first successful B-site push on Round 3 with help from leaf and trent, but NRG's disciplined holds continued to thwart their pushes.
NRG mada's clean sniper shots on Raze were a fascinating (but effective) sight to behold. NRG skuba also impressed with a Round 5 4k after G2 forgot to clear his Viper wall, snowballing to a 4:1 lead.
A key Deadlock ult from G2 leaf opened up space on Round 6, earning G2 a free plant and refreshing the team's confidence. JAWGEMO followed up with some serious Yoru impact in a Round 7 3k, wasting some key Ultimates from NRG. skuba's late flanks absolutely decimated G2's pushes, and NRG was able to end the half with a healthy 9:3. Notably, mada also snagged a 3k with a knife kill on G2 leaf.
Second Half: NRG Attacker, G2 Defender
G2 had something to prove in Bind's second half following Round 12's knife kill. After a shaky start, G2 valyn and leaf clutched up the pistol round, narrowing the score gap. G2 trent also locked in here, singlehandedly clutching Round 14 and 15 with a 4k and 3k respectively. Only losing 2 rounds, and with some impressive clutches from JAWGEMO, G2 reverse-swept NRG to a 13-11 win.
What exactly changed? With only one flash Agent and two Controllers, NRG struggled to effectively execute onto sites. In addition, G2 supplemented their double-initiators with plenty of useful info from JAWGEMO on Yoru. Between Yoru's flash and teleport, G2 could gain extensive early info. They could also use Yoru's Ultimate, Tejo's drone and Fade's prowlers to perfectly counter all of NRG's smokes and thwart their advantageous angles. NRG Ethan played valiantly here, but could not make enough impact to carry the team.
Final Score: G2 13, NRG 11
Key Moments:
- Round 1: NRG Ethan snags a 3k in pistol round.
- Round 5: NRG skuba hits a 4k when G2 forgets to clear his Viper wall fully.
- Round 7: G2 JAWGEMO pops off with a 3k.
- Round 10: NRG s0m shows off his Brimstone skills.
- Round 12: NRG mada grabs a 3k with a knife kill on leaf.
- Round 13: G2 leaf and valyn clutch up pistol round.
- Round 14: G2 trent grabs a 4k.
- Round 15: G2 trent grabs a 3k.
- Round 22: G2 JAWGEMO clutches.
Game 2 (Lotus): Odins Are Everywhere
Team Comps:
- NRG skuba: Viper
- NRG brawk: Vyse
- NRG Ethan: Fade
- NRG s0m: Omen
- NRG mada: Raze
- G2 JAWGEMO: Yoru
- G2 trent: Tejo
- G2 valyn: Omen
- G2 JonahP: Fade
- G2 leaf: Viper
First Half: G2 Defender, NRG Attacker
NRG opted for a fast B-site pistol round push, but G2 quickly wiped all players except skuba and scored the defuse. NRG switched things up to A-site in Round 3, where mada dominated on Raze with his close-quarters utility and grabbed a 4k. NRG continued aggressively flooding sites with carefully-coordinated util, and s0m impressed on Omen with some key frags.
After a 3-3 tie, G2 whipped out the Odin and Operator to make up for their lack of stopper utility. The strategy proved effective, especially since G2 was generally out-aiming NRG to begin with, and they climbed to a sizable 6-3 lead. NRG started responding in kind with their own heavy-duty ammunition. These Odins would haunt VCT watchers for the rest of the match... and the crowd will probably still be hearing their rapid-fire sound cues in their nightmares. At some points, it seemed both teams spent half their rounds spamming bullets at each other through heavy-pen walls instead of dueling face-to-face.
Despite a 3k from brawk, NRG continued to struggle. skuba also scored a strong Viper clutch in Round 11, briefly revitalizing his teammates' motivation, but another victorious round ended the half 7:5 in G2's favor.
Second Half: NRG Defender, G2 Attacker
NRG immediately returned to their tried-and-true tricks on the Defender side, but this time, G2 was ready for their jumpscare positioning. G2 clutched up the pistol round with a 3k from IGL valyn, widening their lead to 8:5. After G2 climbed to Match Point, s0m and Ethan clutched several key rounds for NRG, but G2 JAWGEMO went Super Saiyan with a 3k and handed NRG another L.
Final Score: G2 13, NRG 8
Key Moments:
- Round 3: NRG mada grabs a 4k.
- Round 10: NRG brawk 3ks with a Sheriff.
- Round 11: NRG skuba clutches.
- Round 13: G2 valyn 3ks.
- Round 21: G2 JAWGEMO finishes the game with a 3k.
Game 3 (Ascent): Leaf Hands Out L's
Team Comps:
- NRG skuba: Vyse
- NRG brawk: Sova
- NRG Ethan: KAY/O
- NRG s0m: Omen
- NRG mada: Jett
- G2 JAWGEMO: Yoru
- G2 trent: Sova
- G2 valyn: Omen
- G2 JonahP: Vyse
- G2 leaf: Chamber
First Half: G2 Attacker, NRG Defender
NRG s0m continued scoring impact kills in Ascent's pistol round, and Ethan kept practicing the precision he preaches as the team's IGL. However, G2 regrouped with util-heavy pushes, flooding down tree room and securing A-site pushes for the next 2 rounds. trent flipped the script for G2 after he secured important frags on Sova, clutching up.
This tie upset NRG's eco, and G2 consistently out-aimed and out-coordinated their opponents on attack. NRG skuba's Vyse utility was also ineffective in holding B-site, leaving it vulnerable. G2 leaf's early Chamber picks opened up significant mid-map space, significantly tipping the odds in their favor. Indeed, leaf's aim was absolutely on point during this match, and he scored a 4k in Round 10. G2 ended the half at a 7:5 lead.
Second Half: NRG Attacker, G2 Defender
NRG picked up the pace here with strong B-site entry frags from mada and clean Sheriff shots from brawk. They evened out the scoreboard with another successful force round, and Ethan served fans another top-tier clutch to pull ahead in Round 16. NRG and G2 continued neck-and-neck until JonahP clutched a Round 19 1v2. Round 20 was another clean sweep, as valyn and JAWGEMO united to obliterate G2's B-site push. One final round ended 2025's VCT Americas season once and for all, leaving G2 victorious.
Final Score: G2 13, NRG 10
Key Moments:
- Round 4: G2 trent clutches.
- Round 10: G2 leaf 4ks.
- Round 16: NRG Ethan clutches.
- Round 17: G2 trent 3ks.
- Round 18: NRG brawk clutches.
- Round 19: JonahP 4ks.
What Does This Mean for VALORANT Esports?
G2 was an analyst favorite in the 2025 VCT Americas circuit. Its roster is comparatively stacked, with strong player stats and Champions 2023 winner JAWGEMO in tow. It has also maintained a near-perfect VCT Americas record, securing Kickoff and Stage 1 trophies. This 3-0 victory against NRG is a clean sweep.
VCT Americas Stage 2 also marked G2 leaf's return. The Sentinel main missed the Esports World Cup due to health issues but performed extremely well in his first few matches back and contributed significantly to the team's success with his strong aim and impact frags.
All that said, the road to victory isn't over yet. G2 was the first team to qualify for Champions Paris 2025, where the competition will be even tougher. Despite their regional dominance, G2 has fumbled throughout this year's key international events, placing 2nd in Masters Bangkok and 4th in Masters Toronto. T1 and Paper Rex, who won the two events respectively, are waiting on the horizon with even more unpredictable plays. Fnatic, which placed 2nd at Masters Toronto and in the Esports World Cup, is hungry for victory. Plus, Team Heretics, this year's Esports World Cup winners, have also broken their trash-talk curse and are ready to compete.
Only one team has consistently posed a threat to G2 in the VCT Americas 2025 Playoffs. Alongside G2's three aforementioned foes, they will meet Sentinels again on the world stage. Viewers also can't count NRG out just yet: they have secured a VCT Americas Points slot, and could polish their gameplay up before the event kicks off. Ethan showed formidable skills as a player and IGL; mada and skuba also displayed strong moments. Can the team troubleshoot their strategies effectively before Champs 2025 really puts them to the test? Let's wait and see.