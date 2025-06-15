G2 is the First VALORANT Team to Qualify for Champions 2025
Riot Games' annual Champions tournament is the crown jewel of the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) circuit and the pinnacle of a VALORANT athlete's career. This year, the event will occur in Paris, France, and the 16 best teams of 2025 will light up the battlefield in the city of lights. After fierce performances in VCT Americas, Masters Bangkok and Masters Toronto, NA org G2 Esports has just become the first team to qualify for Champions Paris 2025. Let's explore what this means for VALORANT esports.
G2 Esports Qualifies for VALORANT Champions Paris 2025
On Sunday, June 15 2025, G2 Esports announced their qualification to VALORANT Champions 2025 on its official @G2VALORANT X.com account. Riot Games' Head of VALORANT Esports and VCT Commissioner, Leo Faria, replied to congratulate the team. He stated "congrats" and also commended G2 for being "guaranteed, at a minimum, a chance to defend their [VCT Ascension] slot."
How Did G2 Qualify to VALORANT Champions 2025?
G2's VALORANT Champions 2025 qualification stems from its VCT Championship Points standings. VALORANT Champions has 8 direct slots for Stage 2 regional VCT winners, but its other 8 slots rely on point accumulation. Throughout the VCT season, every region (EMEA, Pacific, China and Americas) maintains an ongoing leaderboard where teams earn Championship Points from winning matchups in Riot-sponsored events. Typically, higher placements grant larger point sums. The top 2 Championship Points teams from each region enter VALORANT Champions. After the Masters Toronto Swiss Stage eliminated MIBR, G2 and Sentinels are the only remaining Americas teams. G2 Esports' Masters Toronto performance has gauranteed enough points to pass the Champions qualification threshold.
G2 Esports' 2025 VALORANT Performance
Throughout 2025, G2 has proved itself as one of the VCT scene's strongest teams. Its roster (JonahP, trent, valyn, leaf and JAWGEMO) includes a 2023 VALORANT Champions Los Angeles winner and 2024's VCT Americas IGL of the Year. After dominating and placing 1st in the VCT Americas Kickoff, G2 finished 2nd in Masters Bangkok after an extremely close 5-game and double-overtime contest with South Korean team T1. In May, G2 continued their VCT Americas streak by winning VCT Americas Stage 1 and directly qualifying for Masters Toronto.
G2's Masters Toronto arc is ongoing, but the team is thirsty for vengeance and a Masters win. In addition, it has a rivalry with fellow NA org Sentinels, who placed second in the first 2 VCT Americas stages. SEN Zellsis has called G2 'the only team he is worried about' in the competition.
G2's first Masters Toronto matchup against Paper Rex resulted in an unexpected 0:2 loss. PRX's unorthodox playstyle directly contrasts with G2's rehearsed and disciplined strategies. Although both games were extremely close, the Japanese team knocked G2 down to the Masters Toronto lower Playoff bracket. G2 is fighting to claw back up and has defeated XLG esports in a 2:0 Lower Bracket Round 1 match.
A VALORANT Champions qualification is certainly something for a team to celebrate. It's already a metaphorical Flawless round for G2, but a Spike plant for extra cash (a Masters Toronto win) would still be nice to have. In addition, a few good rounds don't always guarantee a win: G2 is an analyst favorite, but it has some intense Champions 2025 competition, and VALORANT's most prestigious tournament will be its true test of skill.