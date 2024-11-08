VALORANT Game Changers Championship: How To Watch, Schedule, Teams
VALORANT's 2024 Champions Tour circuit is ending with one of the game's most prestigious events: the Game Changers Championship. Ten teams will compete for a $500,000 prize pool and a reputation among VALORANT's finest. Here's everything we know about the 2024 Game Changers Championship, its schedule, and how fans can watch it live.
VALORANT 2024 Game Changers Championship
VALORANT's 2024 Game Changers Championship is taking place in Berlin, Germany. It will pit 10 of the best teams worldwide against each other and highlight players from marginalized genders. This year's tournament includes three teams from EMEA, two from NA, two from LATAM/Brazil, three from the Pacific region and one from China.
2024 VALORANT Game Changers Championship Teams:
- G2 Gozen
- GIANTX GC
- Falcons Vega
- Shopify Rebellion
- FlyQuest RED
- MIBR GC
- KRÜ Blaze
- Xipto Esports
- ZETA DIVISION GC
- ALG GC
2024 Game Changers Championship Schedule
VALORANT's 2024 Game Changers Championship will occur from November 8 until November 17 2024. It will include upper and lower brackets, and feature a six-stage format. The Championship will progress through Quarterfinal and Semifinal stages in each bracket before the Grand Finals main event takes place on November 17 2024 at 10:00 EST.
- November 8-9, 7:00 EST: Upper Bracket Round 1 and Quarterfinals
- November 10-11, 10:00 EST: Lower Bracket rounds 1-2
- November 13, 10:00 EST: Upper Bracket Semifinals
- November 14, 10:00 EST: Lower Bracket Quarterfinals
- November 15, 10:00 EST: Upper Bracket Finals, Lower Bracket Semifinals
- November 16, 10:00 EST: Lower Bracket Finals
- November 17, 10:00 EST: Grand Finals
Where to Watch the 2024 Game Changers Championship
VALORANT esports fans can watch the 2024 Game Changers Championship live from VALORANT's esports website, valorantesports.com. This website displays the tourney's current standings and other information. The matches will also be streamed on VALORANT's official Twitch here. In addition, Riot Games has endorsed many livestreamers who will hold official watch parties. The hosts stream in over fourteen different languages. We've compiled a list below.
Costreamers:
- Kydae
- Sliggy
- Mixwell
- Helydia
Official Watch Party Hosts:
- Spanish: Leviathan, Kadnita, Starwraith, BSTRDD, Vita Celestine, Camibonttii, Maferrocha, Xira, Princesskenobi, Mixwell, Lembo, Littleragergirl, Jessiku, Girlofnox, Laamomo
- Italian: Effy, Pixie_9, Aljsse, Goii_, Narcisnj
- Turkish: Da1mon, Mianosa, Aycaf
- German: Harmii, Luc1d, Stev0rr, Blossi, Mahluna, Karina
- French: Chipsette, Wipr, Loupiote, Ninou, Le6lindre, Mel, Beyaz, Zykruk
- Korean: Mmange2, Dalcomkuma, Nubul, Chunchun
- Polish: Wpatka, Julesgranie, Yasssiek
- Portuguese: Dryanaofficial
- Romanian: Adriivonb
- English: Itsbeechu, Megsoundslikeegg, Mini, Sean Gares, Tiffae, Cece, Nymfelie, Heartout, Yoojin, Misufps, Karagii, Lidyuh, Imkayzie, Tenshi, Joshseki, Esportsdoug, Stronglegs
- Russian: Neononly, Relaxcis, Samuraj, Girlk1d, Smartsevenv, Dante, Barnuman, Vladk0r, Redgar
- Arabic: Al7b, 6r7, Rub1ck
- Czech: Cantzer
- Thai: Nuttito
Players who watch the Game Changers Championship live have access to exclusive Twitch drops. These drops include a 'Main Character' title and a 'Game Changers 2024' Player Card.