How to Get the 2025 VCT Karambit in VALORANT
VALORANT's 2025 VCT season is here, and Riot Games is putting a new spin on its VCT skin set tradition with a unique bundle drop. This year's VCT Season Capsule will benefit all Riot Games esports initiatives, include a karambit with 5 different chroma colors and encourage players to represent their favorite competitive region. Here's everything we know about the 2025 VCT Season Capsule including what it contains, when it releases and how players can buy.
What is the 2025 VCT Season Capsule?
Each year, VALORANT represents a themed skin bundle to celebrate its most prestigious esports circuit, the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT). The tournament includes the strongest teams from the game's four regions (Pacific, EMEA, Americas and China) and the competitive season stretches throughout the year.
VALORANT's VCT-themed skins allow players to celebrate alongside their favorite teams and players while supporting the Riot Games esports ecosystem. Proceeds from the 2025 VCT Season Capsule aim to unify regional fans and will "be split across all [Riot Games' leagues and teams." Riot Games' official X.com post on the release from @ValorantEsports states:
While Team Capsules let you rep your favorite teams, the Season Capsule is all about showcasing pride in your region and league. The Season Capsule also furthers our mission of supporting esports organizations financially, with a portion of the proceeds going back to every team in the VCT. With the Season Capsule, we’re taking a lesson from the Champions Collection by creating a single new collection whose proceeds will be split across all our leagues and teams.- @ValorantEsports
Riot Games notes the success of previous esports cosmetic fundraising projects including its VCT Team Capsules and states in the same X.com post: "In 2024, fans helped generate over $44 million USD for partnered teams through esports cosmetics and we hope to see similar success with the introduction of the Season Capsule."
What is Included in the 2025 VCT Season Capsule?
The 2025 VCT Season Capsule will include a Karambit, multiple Player Cards and several Gun Buddies. Uniquely, the 2025 VCT Karambit has 5 chroma options. One chroma color will represent each of VALORANT's regions (Pacific, EMEA, Americas and China) and another will adhere to the overall VCT theme. Each Gun Buddy and Player Card also represents a specific VALORANT competitive region.
- 2025 VCT Karambit (5 Chromas)
- VCT Pacific Player Card
- VCT EMEA Player Card
- VCT Americas Player Card
- VCT Chinas Player Card
- VCT Pacific Gun Buddy
- VCT EMEA Gun Buddy
- VCT Americas Gun Buddy
- VCT China Gun Buddy
What Does the 2025 VCT Season Capsule Look Like?
The 2025 VCT Season Capsule is all about color and features bright cosmetics with multiple chromas. The 2025 VCT Karambit has a sleek geometric design and will be available in 5 colors (orange, green, silver, turquoise and red). The knife has an elegant spinning animation and will show colorful trails when players use it. The Capsule's included gun buddies will also reportedly "activate when fired" during matches.
When Will the 2025 VCT Season Capsule Release?
The 2025 VCT Season skin bundle will appear in VALORANT on February 6 2025. It will arrive in the in-game store at 2 P.M. PST (5:00 P.M. EST). Players can purchase the Capsule until the end of Masters Bangkok on March 2 2025.
- Summary: Available from February 6 to March 2 2025.
How to Buy the 2025 VCT Season Capsule Bundle
Players can buy the 2025 VCT Season Capsule by navigating to VALORANT's in-game Store tab from their home screen. During its release, it should appear on a dedicated banner on the page. Clicking on this banner will take the player to the bundle's location, where a 'Purchase' button should be on the bottom right of the page. The 2025 VCT Season Capsule will only be available for purchase using VALORANT Points, which are the game's main paid currency.
2025 VCT Season Capsule Bundle Cost
Riot Games has not yet released an official cost for the 2025 VCT Season Capsule. In addition, we don't know if players can purchase items from the bundle separately or if the Capsule must be purchased as a set.
Previous VCT bundles have all been classed as Exclusive Tier, which ranges in price. Exclusive Tier guns usually cost between 2,175 and 2,675 VALORANT Points (or about 25-30 USD). Meanwhile, Exclusive Tier Melee weapons often cost between 4,350 and 5,950 VALORANT Points (or about 45-60 USD). Since the 2025 VCT Capsule only contains a Karambit melee, it may be cheaper than previous VCT bundles, which include a knife and a Vandal or Phantom.
It's also important to note that VALORANT Point prices have recently changed in some regions so real-world costs may differ depending on the player's location. Players in the Americas, EMEA and Pacific regions may have to pay more. For an in-depth guide on what countries are affected by the recent changes, check the related article below.
Exclusive Tier skins generally do not reappear for sale and are not available in the game's Night Market. Players likely won't be able to pick the 2025 VCT Capsule up for a reduced price later, so it's best to purchase the set during its initial release.