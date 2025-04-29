How to Gift Skins in VALORANT
Have you ever wished you could gift your best VALORANT buddy a present? Players have long requested a weapon skin gifting option, and it's finally here in Patch 10.08. This update will let friendships blossom and e-couple romances bloom with new Store mechanics. Let's explore a full guide to VALORANT's gifting feature, including a tutorial and in-depth FAQs.
How to Gift VALORANT Skins
How to Send a VALORANT Gift
Players can gift VALORANT skins through the in-game Store tab, which they can access on the left side of the home screen. Next, they should select a Featured bundle.
- A "Gift" option should appear below the usual green "Purchase" button on the bottom right of the screen.
- Clicking this option opens a screen where players can select a gift recipient. This person must be on the user's friend list and the two users must be friends for over one week.
- Players should then pick the bundle or individual items they want to send as a gift.
- Click Next.
- After confirming the gift price, select Purchase.
How to Accept a VALORANT Gift
Once a friend sends you a VALORANT gift, you should receive a notification informing you of the present.
- To decline the gift, select the "Reject" option.
- To accept the gift, select the "Accept" option.
Accepting the gift will automatically add its included items into your Collection.
VALORANT Gifting: FAQs
What Items Can I Gift in VALORANT?
Players can gift any items to their VALORANT friends, including weapon skins, sprays, player cards, titles, flex and more. However, one restriction currently applies: only Featured bundles in the shop are eligible for gifting. Riot Games has stated in the 10.08 VALORANT Patch Notes that "expanded support [is] planned for future updates."
Who Can I Gift to in VALORANT?
Certain restrictions apply to VALORANT gifting. First, your VALORANT account must be level 15 before gifting items to anyone. You must also be friends with gift recipients for at least one week before sending them any items. Finally, you and your friend must play in the same VALORANT server region (i.e., NA, Europe, APAC, LATAM, China, etc.) to exchange gifts.
Can I Get a Gifting Refund in VALORANT?
Yes and no — VALORANT users can only refund their gifts in certain situations. Players cannot receive a refund once they purchase and send a gift. If the recipient accepts the gift, refunds are also unavailable. In addition, players will only receive VALORANT Point credits in their account if refund criteria are met (meaning you won't get real-life money back).
Refunds can occur in these specific circumstances:
- The gift recipient chooses to decline your gift (you will receive a full VALORANT Point credit back to your in-game account).
- The gift recipient does not claim the gift after 60 days (you will receive a full VALORANT Point credit back to your in-game account).
- Specific issues, such as regional law requirements or suffering an account hack, may result in a refund at Riot Games' discretion if players contact Riot Support.
Can I Send/Receive VALORANT Gifts While Banned?
Both VALORANT players' accounts must be in good standing to complete a gift transaction. This means banned players cannot accept gifts, and banned players cannot send items.
Is There a Gifting Limit in VALORANT?
VALORANT players can only send and receive five gifts per day.
Can I Decline Gifts in VALORANT?
Yes, players can decline gifts in VALORANT if they don't want the item for any reason. After a friend gifts you an item, a pop-up will appear prompting you to either accept or decline it.
Will VALORANT Notify My Friend if I Decline a Gift?
VALORANT won't notify your friend if you choose to decline their gift. However, they will immediately receive a VALORANT Point refund in their account, so they will likely notice anyway.
How Long Do I Have to Claim a VALORANT Gift?
If you don't claim a VALORANT gift within 60 days, the gift option will disappear. In addition, the gifting player will receive a full VP refund.
How Will Gifting Skins Impact VALORANT Esports?
Gifting VALORANT skins will encourage closer in-game friendships and help players celebrate their teammates. This mechanic may slightly increase duo, trio and five-stack queue frequency, since players can match easily and form close bonds.
The gifting feature can also play a direct role in helping esports teams build followers on social channels, celebrate wins, and create engagement with their audience. Imagine a team gifting skins to celebrate a new player joining the roster, or a streamer gifting skins to their chat after a loss. To get really spicy, teams could even use the feature as trash talk, gifting certain items to opponents to commemorate a particularly crushing defeat.