How to Use the VALORANT Replay System: Patch 11.06
The VALORANT Replay system has been the subject of memes and tomfoolery for several years, but now, it's arriving to the game as a reality. PC players will soon be able to watch their games over from all 10 participants' perspectives, arriving immediately with Patch 11.06. Here's a quick recap of everything to know about VALORANT Replays, including how to access them, what modes they work on and more.
How Will VALORANT Patch 11.06 Affect the Meta?
VALORANT Patch 11.06 will not affect the competitive meta through Agent abilities, but it will provide an important change for serious players: Replays will arrive for nearly all modes. This built-in feature is great for VOD reviewing, which can help level up your gameplay, and post-match analysis. Replays will foster VALORANT's competitive ecosystem, helping players improve faster and making it easier to clip moments from multiple perspectives.
VALORANT Patch 11.06: Biggest Winners and Losers
VALORANT Patch 11.06 does not directly affect any Agents, so there are no specific winners (receiving buffs) or losers (receiving nerfs) in this Patch. A small bug fix will involve Reyna and Yoru's abilities, but it won't shift their power levels.
A VALORANT Replay System is Here
Ever since VALORANT's launch, one feature has weighed heavily on every player's mind. For years, the VALORANT community has requested Match Replays, which would allow them to re-enter old matches and freely explore them. Similar competitive titles, like Overwatch, had already implemented the idea to much success.
The community was abuzz earlier this year after VALORANT officially added replay icons to the game's files and confirmed the addition in a 2025 roadmap video.
VALORANT Patch 11.06 is the Replay System Update, and as soon as the patch goes live, the feature will be available to most players. The Replay System will be built-in to the game's client, so users don't need any external downloads to access it. The VALORANT Team states in an accompanying article release that:
"Replays were designed as a tool to show a complete view of your recent matches so that you
can better understand what happened during a moment, round, or game. We hope that the
Replay system allows you to analyze your own play with that of your teammates and opponents
to better understand what went right or what went wrong throughout a game."
Riot Games also notes they intend to continually monitor the Replay System, examine player feedback and update the feature as needed.
Where is the Replay System in VALORANT?
VALORANT's Replay System is located in the game's client. To find it:
- Open VALORANT through the Riot Games launcher.
- Navigate to the Match Details page or the Career History page of a recent match.
- Select the new Replay Icon to download that game's Replay file.
- After the file finishes downloading, load into the Replay.
How Does the VALORANT Replay System Work?
VALORANT's Replay System allows players to view a match from the perspective of any of its 10 players. Replays:
- record "essential in-game information" like abilities, shots and phases
- are server-sided
- can be adjusted via settings
Replays CANNOT:
- record certain cosmetics and unecessary animations
- clip or save any segments through the client
- access games played before Patch 11.06
Can You Share VALORANT Replays?
No, you cannot currently share VALORANT Replays with other players. The replays you download will only function correctly within your own client.
What Regions do VALORANT Replays Work In?
Upon release, VALORANT Replays will only work in three of the game's four competitive regions:
- Americas
- EMEA
- Pacific
VALORANT Replays will arrive to China later, on Thursday October 9. The update will drop at midnight in each Chinese time zone.
When Are VALORANT Replays Coming to Console?
VALORANT replays are currently only on PC as of September 15 2025. However, the devs have confirmed they will arrive on Console in the future. Console players can expect VALORANT replays on November 11 at 9:00 AM PT. Here's a quick conversion for players in other time zones:
- West Coast US (PT): 9 AM
- East Coast US (ET): 12 PM
- Brazil: 1 PM
- United Kingdom (BST): 5 PM
- Central Europe (CEST): 6 PM
- Japan (JST)/Korea (KST): 1 AM (Next day)
Can You Use VALORANT Replays in Competitive?
Yes, VALORANT Replays are available in almost all modes, including Competitive / Ranked. To be exact, here's a full list:
- Competitive
- Unrated
- Swiftplay
- Premier
Replays are NOT available in:
- Esports matches
- Tournament mode
- Custom games
VALORANT Replay System: Esports Impact
VALORANT's replay system is specifically targeted towards Competitive queue players, who can use the mode for their own self-improvement. It will encourage higher standards of play and streamline esports coaching, but replays won't be shareable or used in tournament modes.