How to Use VALORANT Tracker
Tracker Network's VALORANT Tracker is one of the best ways to monitor and improve your VALORANT gameplay. The site has tracked over 109,000,000 players and is a staple in VALORANT esports. Any VALORANT player can use the site to track their vital gameplay stats and identify what to improve. Here's a quick beginner's guide to the VALORANT Tracker, how to use it and ways it can take your gameplay to the next level!
What is Tracker.gg's VALORANT Tracker?
Tracker.gg is a stat-tracking website that allows players to see important in-game metrics from their VALORANT account. It also lets players view their friends' accounts and see pro-level gameplay statistics. It also includes lineups for agent abilities, accumulated agent pick rate and win rate stats and esports league tracking. VALORANT Tracker is part of the greater Tracker Network, which includes similar websites for games like Fortnite, League of Legends and Counter-Strike 2. The site is available on PC and also as a mobile app.
Where to find your VALORANT Tracker
To find your VALORANT Tracker, navigate to the tracker network at Tracker.gg. Next, click the 'VALORANT' icon. This will bring you to the specific VALORANT Tracker website.
To track your VALORANT stats, you will need a Tracker account. You can create one by using your email or signing in with your Riot ID. VALORANT Tracker is safe to use, so you don't need to worry about your Riot ID account information being stolen.
After signing in, you can view your profile and see stats there. You can also use the search bar on VALORANT Tracker's main page to search for your or someone else's account. Make sure you have the full Riot ID and tag of the account you wish to track, as many users have similar names!
How to track stats on VALORANT Tracker
To track stats on Tracker.gg, navigate to the player's profile you wish to view. VALORANT tracker has several filtering options: players can filter stats based on a specific game mode such as Competitive, Premier and Unrated or from different Acts. Players can also view an account's statistics on different agents and maps.
A player's profile will first include their rank, level, win-loss ratio and average vital stats. Next, it will display top agents and their win rates on those agents. Finally, the profile will display a player's recent match history and their stats in each individual match.
VALORANT Tracker Stats
It can be difficult to understand what every statistic on a Tracker profile means. Here's a handy list of statistics and their meanings.
- Damage/Round: A player's average damage per round.
- K/D Ratio: A player's Kill to Death ratio, a good ratio should be higher than 1.
- Headshot %: The percentage of player's shots that are headshots. A strong headshot percentage is generally over 20%.
- Win %: The percentage of matches a player wins. A strong win ratio is generally over 50%.
- KAST: Kill/Assist/Survive/Trade. Measures the amount of rounds a player impacts.
- DD: Damage Delta; ratio of damage dealt to damage recieved averaged by rounds played.
- ACS: Average Combat Score. An average of a player's combat score over their games.
- KAD ratio: Kill and Assist to Death ratio.
- Kills/Rounds: Average number of kills a player accomplishes in each round.
- First Bloods: Rounds where players take the first kill.
These vital stats combine into a player's Tracker Score. A Tracker Score can range from 0 to 1,000. Your tracker score and vital stats will be graded into different categories: S (exceptional), A (acceptable), B (average), C (needs improvement) and D (needs severe improvement). A player's tracker page directly displays their Tracker Score in a corresponding color which grades their performance.
How to use VALORANT Tracker to improve
The best way to use VALORANT Tracker to improve at the game is to identify your strengths and weaknesses through your profile. Take a look at your vital stats and identify what colors are highlighting them. Anything in blue (exceptional) and green (acceptable) is on par for your rank and skill level. Stats highlighted in yellow (average), gray (poor) and red (extremely poor) are ones you will want to work on. For example, if your win-loss ratio is green but your headshot percentage is red, your game sense is probably fine but you will need to do some training drills for your aim.
One additional way to maximize your performance using Tracker Network is to check your individual agent, map and weapon statistics. You can view which weapons you succeed with and which agents you have a strong win rate on. This helps identify your weak points and practice accordingly. You can also identify which maps are your strongest and weakest — use theory applications like Valoplant.gg and experiment in custom games to improve.
Another of VALORANT Tracker's huge strengths is that it monitors stat metrics over time. You can view graphs that show a physical representation of your improvement. This way, you can feel proud of the progress you've already made and see if you're on the right training path!