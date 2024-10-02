How to Use Wingman in VALORANT
Gekko's lil' buddy Wingman is one of VALORANT's most reliable sidekicks. Wingman can assist you in duels, help scout out the site and even plant the spike. Here's a quick guide to maximizing Wingman's potential when playing as Gekko!
Wingman is an extremely versatile ability. He has three main uses:
- Scout out areas and clear corners
- Assist in duels
- Help plant the Spike
If you want to equip Wingman, make sure you first purchase him in the pre-round shop for 300 credits!
Next, press the key bound to Gekko's second Basic ability. On PC, the default key is C. On Console, it is R1 on PS5 and RB on Xbox. Pressing this key once will prime Wingman. After this, you can press the Fire button to send Wingman into battle!
Wingman will move in a straight line in the direction you fire and ricochet off walls. If he comes into contact with an enemy, he will unleash a blast that concusses them. You can use Wingman passively to get information if anybody's on a site or aggressively to concuss an enemy before you swing into them. He is also extremely useful for finding pesky Cypher trips before the team entries!
How to Plant the Spike with Wingman
Wingman is the only VALORANT ability that can plant the Spike for the player. To plant the bomb with Wingman, move within range of a site. Next, aim your cursor onto the plant area highlighted in blue. Finally, press your 'alt fire' key (Right mouse button on PC) to let Wingman loose! Gekko must already have the Spike to use this plant method.
How to Pick Up Wingman in VALORANT
After Wingman is finished planting the bomb or scouting an area, he will turn into a globule. The globule is a bright blue orb with a colorful yellow, purple and green glob inside it. If Gekko can reach this orb, he can pick it up with the Interact key (F on PC) to add Wingman to his kit for another use. There is a cooldown on the Wingman globule, and if Gekko doesn't pick it up within this time it will expire!