Huge Phoenix Changes Coming in Valorant Patch 9.10
The UK's Agent Number 09, Phoenix, is one of VALORANT's first duelists. While other characters like Neon and Jett have thrived as the game evolves, Phoenix has received less attention and gradually phased out of the VALORANT meta. Riot Games developers aim to change that and revitalize Phoenix in Patch 9.10 with changes to his core abilities. Here's what we know about the new Phoenix updates, their release date, how they will affect the meta and what the community thinks.
VALORANT New Phoenix Changes
According to dataminers, Phoenix's changes will center on his Curveball flash and Blaze wall. Previously, his Curveball ability only had two charges. In Patch 9.10, it will become a 'signature ability' and Phoenix will receive an additional use charge after every two kills. This resembles Jett's Tailwind dash and Raze's Paint Shells grenade. Phoenix's Blaze wall originally ended after coming in contact with a wall or surface. Now, it will travel through walls for the same distance of up to 21 meters.
Phoenix Change Summary:
- Curveball: 2 charges > one additional recharge every two kills
- Blaze: Ends at walls > permeates through walls
How will these changes affect Phoenix?
Phoenix has suffered in the recent VALORANT meta. According to tracker.gg, he is classified as an A-tier agent and has a 50.3% win rate. However, his kill percentage is the lowest of all Duelists except Yoru at just 3% compared to Jett's at 10.3% and Reyna's at 12.1%. His pick rate is also low at only 2.8%.
These changes aim to put Phoenix on par with competing duelists like Reyna, Raze and Jett and encourage his participation in competitive VALORANT. Giving Phoenix more Curveball changes will help him chain kills and thus increase his duel viability. Phoenix's previous inability to take space also contributed to his in-game ineffectiveness — when Raze satchels in and Jett dashes, Phoenix can't compete without his ult. His Blaze wall on retake and entry was restricted to predictable entrances and couldn't slice up the site as needed. Allowing Phoenix's Blaze ability to pass through walls will improve this issue.
VALORANT Phoenix Changes Release Date
VALORANT's Phoenix changes will roll out with Patch 9.10 on November 19, 2024. VALORANT patches typically roll out in stages, so here's a quick list of each stage and time zone's typical release time.
VALORANT Typical Patch Release Times
- Stage 1 (Americas): 14:00-18:00 UTC
- Stage 2 (APAC): 21:00-23:00 UTC
- Stage 3 (EMEA): 02:00-05:00 UTC
Related Article: VALORANT Episode 9 Full Patch Schedule
How is the community reacting?
The VALORANT community seems satisfied with these Phoenix changes. The player base, especially those who are Phoenix mains, are pleased to see he will receive much-needed attention. VALORANT esports fans also wonder if the Phoenix changes could lead to more frequent appearances in competitive tournaments.