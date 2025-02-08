The Longest Match in VALORANT History - Sentinels vs MIBR Explained
VALORANT has quickly become one of the most popular first-person shooters on the gaming market. With any major FPS comes a variety of action-packed competitions to prove who is the best of the best, and VALORANT is certainly no exception.
A recent game of competitive VALORANT is hitting the public-eye due to its massive length, and fans are excited to see just how fierce the landscape truly is in the competitive scene. Here's what you need to know about the longest match in the history of the VCT Americas.
A New Record Set for Competitive VALORANT
Popular influencer Jake Lucky took to X yesterday to announce a new record in VALORANT. The recent Sentinels VS MIBR match ended at 21-19, with MIBR just barely claiming victory. At 40 rounds in total, it concluded as the longest game in any match of the Valorant Champions Tour Americas.
In addition to the epic back-and-forth action, the match was incredibly high stakes for such a historic contest. It was the single win in MIBR's 1-3 loss to Sentinels in the match that would qualify the winner for the upcoming VCT Masters Bangkok. This means that, despite winning a record-setting map, MIBR will have to watch Sentinels defend VCT Americas at the upcoming international event.
RELATED: VALORANT Has Added Replay System Icons
It's rare that we see such a perfect matchup of talent in VALORANT, and 40 rounds is an incredibly long time for the skilled competitors to retain their fighting spirit. X commenter Hunter5olo even mentioned that they were on the edge of their seat for the entire match, a common sentiment in VALORANT's competitive community today.
Whether you're a top eSports competitor or prefer to play VALORANT casually, everyone can acknowledge the display of devotion that professional gamers put into their craft. Though the recent match was the longest ever, hopefully we'll continue to see more exceptional feats out of the VALORANT Champions Tour in the future.
The full match is available on the main VCT YouTube channel as part of the day's broadcast, and can also be viewed on Tarik's channel where he recently uploaded the VOD of his co-stream: