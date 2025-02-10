VALORANT Masters Bangkok 2025: How to Watch, Schedule, Teams
The first international tournament of VALORANT's competitive season is almost here. Masters Bangkok 2025 will pit the two strongest teams from each region against each other as they fight for victory, a share of the prize pool and coveted Championship Points to bring them closer to every VALORANT athlete's dream: VALORANT Champions Paris 2025. Let's explore everything we know about the event so far including key dates, teams, its format and how fans can watch.
VALORANT Masters Bangkok 2025
VALORANT Masters Bangkok 2025 is an S-tier tournament in Riot Games' prestigious VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT) circuit. Its winners will receive VCT Championship Points, bringing them closer to qualifying for the most competitive event of the VALORANT esports year: VALORANT Champions Paris 2025.
Two VALORANT Masters events are held each season. Masters Bangkok 2025 will occur in Bangkok, Thailand on Floor 6 of the UOB LIVE arena.
VALORANT Masters Bangkok Teams
The following teams are competing in VALORANT Masters Bangkok 2025:
- Trace Esports (China)
- EDward Gaming (China)
- G2 Esports (Americas)
- DRX (Pacific)
- Team Vitality (EMEA)
- Sentinels (Americas)
- T1 (Pacific)
- Team Liquid (EMEA)
VALORANT Masters Bangkok Format
Teams qualify into Masters Bangkok 2025 through Kickoff events in each of VALORANT's four regions (Americas, Pacific, EMEA and China). The top two teams from each Kickoff earn a place.
The main Masters Bangkok event has two phases, each with several stages. First, teams will compete seperately in the Group Stage. This segment of the tournament will divide teams into two groups. They will compete within the group in a Swiss-style bracket, with best-of-3 matches.
VALORANT Masters Bangkok Group Draw:
The Masters Bangkok 2025 teams have been organized into two pools for the Group Stage's Swiss-style brackets. This drawing occurred live at the Berlin Riot Games Arena after the VCT EMEA Kickoff Grand Final. The groups are as follows:
Group A
- G2 Esports
- EDward Gaming
- Team Vitality
- DRX
Group B
- Trace Esports
- Team Liquid
- Sentinels
- T1
Each team will first face a team in the opposite group which is from a different region. This means the following matchups will occur: G2 Esports vs Trace Esports, EDward Gaming vs Team Liquid, Team Vitality vs T1 and DRX vs Sentinels.
Next, teams that win 2 Group Stage games (the top 4 overall) will progress to the Playoffs, while other teams are eliminated. The Playoffs stage will include double-elimination brackets. Teams will progress to the semifinals, lower-bracket Finals and at last the Grand Finals. Semifinals are best-of-3, while lower-bracket Finals and Grand Finals are best-of-5.
Each winning team at Masters Bangkok 2025 will receive Championship Points depending upon their ranking:
- First place: 5 Championship Points
- Second Place: 3 Championship Points
- Third Place: 2 Championship Points
- Fourth Place: 1 Championship Point
VALORANT Masters Bangkok Schedule and Key Dates
VALORANT Masters Bangkok 2025 will take place from February 20 to March 2 2025. Matches will be available to live audiences at the UOB LIVE arena during the entire event.
The initial Group Stage will occur from February 20 to February 24. There will be no matches on February 25 or February 26. Next, the early Playoffs bracket matches will occur on February 27. Upper finals and lower semifinals will follow on February 28.Two days of rest arrive next before the lower-bracket Finals on March 1, which lead to the Grand Finals on March 2nd. Riot Games will also host a showmatch after the Grand Finals have concluded.
Masters Bangkok 2025 Schedule Summary:
- Group Stage: February 20-24
- Early Playoffs brackets: February 27
- Upper Finals and Lower Semifinals: February 28
- Grand Finals and Showmatch: March 2nd
How to Watch VALORANT Masters Bangkok
Fans can watch Masters Bangkok 2025 through several official avenues. First, Riot Games' official VALORANT esports website valorantesports.com streams live matches from Riot-sponsored events. The tournament will also be available on Twitch at twitch.tv/VALORANT, the game's official account.
Riot Games usually partners with some content creators, allowing them to co-stream the event. Some unaffiliated VALORANT streamers may also choose to host unofficial watch parties.
VALORANT Masters Bangkok Tickets
Interested players can purchase tickets for VALORANT Masters Bangkok at ticketmelon.com/riotgames. Ticket costs will vary depending on date and additional factors.
VALORANT Masters Bangkok Ticket Costs:
- February 20,24:
- Open GA: ฿871 (about 25.69 USD)
- February 21, 22, 23:
- Tier 1: ฿1,067 (about 31.48 USD)
- Tier 2: ฿971 (about 28.65 USD)
- February 27 (Bracket Matches):
- Tier 1: ฿1,868 (about 55.12 USD)
- Tier 2: ฿1,467 (about 43.27 USD)
- Tier 3: ฿1,067 (about 31.48 USD)
- February 28 (Upper Finals & Lower Semifinals):
- Tier 1: ฿1,868 (about 55.12 USD)
- Tier 2: ฿1,467 (about 43.27 USD)
- Tier 3: ฿1,067 (about 31.48 USD)
- March 1 (Lower Bracket Semifinals):
- Tier 1: ฿1,868 (about 55.12 USD)
- Tier 2: ฿1,467 (about 43.27 USD)
- Tier 3: ฿1,067 (about 31.48 USD)
- March 2 (Grand Finals):
- Tier 1: ฿2,468 (ebout 78.14 USD)
- Tier 2: ฿1,868 (about 55.12 USD)
- Tier 3: ฿1,467 (about 43.27 USD)
- Tier 4: ฿1,067 (about 31.48 USD)
Mastercard holders are eligible for presale tickets beginning on Sunday, January 19 at 7:00 PM PST (Monday, January 20 at 10:00 AM ICT). Otherwise, sales will go live at the following times:
- Thursday, December 12 at 7:00 PM PST
- Friday, December 13, 5:00 AM CEST
- Friday, December 13, 10:00 AM ICT